Self-amplifying mRNA “vaccines” are the next-generation bioweapon

Two weeks ago, Japan became the first country in the world to approve a new self-amplifying mRNA (“sa-mRNA”) vaccine. With approval for the vaccine secured in Japan, its developers are now seeking authorisation in Europe; a regulatory decision is expected next year.
Self-amplifying RNA (“saRNA”) is engineered to make more copies of itself once delivered into cells. It encodes both the antigen of interest – for example, the covid spike protein – and proteins which enable vaccine RNA replication.
A company called Meiji Seika Pharma released a statement on 28 November, announcing that it had been given approval by the Japanese Ministry of Health to manufacture and market its Kostaive sa-mRNA covid vaccine also known as ARCT-154 (or in Vietnam, VBC-COV19-154). Meiji Seika Pharma has entered into an exclusive partnership with CSL’s vaccine business, CSL Seqirus, one of the largest influenza vaccine providers in the world, to distribute the vaccine.
Approval was given despite the Phase 3 trial, funded by the Japanese government, only testing the product on 838 people, with no control group. Additionally, as ZeroHedge reported, the results of the trial have not been published; the manuscript is “in preparation,” according to the Phase 3 study report.
The vaccine requires 2 doses, with the second being administered 28 days after the first, as well as booster injection/s for adults 18 years and older.
The Kostaive sa-mRNA vaccine has been developed by Arcturus Therapeutics which, according to Crunchbase, is funded by 3 investors: the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, the Government of Japan and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (“BARDA”). BARDA is a US Department of Health and Human Services office responsible for developing medical countermeasures against bioterrorism, CBRN threats, pandemic influenza and emerging diseases.
Kostaive encodes four extra proteins, in addition to the coronavirus spike protein, enabling amplification of the original strand of RNA once inside the cell. The replication machinery, the extra proteins, is taken from a virus known as Venezuelan equine encephalitis virus which is a mosquito-borne pathogen.
The reason for this new type of vaccine is “because it could be used at a lower dose so it might have fewer side effects than other messenger RNA (mRNA) treatments have,” an article published in Nature said. The other reason, as Portland Press noted, is to lower the cost of the vaccines.
The difference between a covid mRNA vaccine and a covid saRNA vaccine is that with the former, a cell’s machinery produces the spike protein for as long as these instructions persist while the saRNA goes a step further. “It integrates the genes needed for the replication and synthesis of the spike protein-encoding RNA, effectively establishing a biological printing press for fabricating the vaccine inside cells,” Nature noted.
In the video below, Roman Balmakov explained more.
You can also watch the video above on EpochTV HERE.
Craig Paardekooper is known for his investigation in 2021 into covid vaccine batches that identified that all deaths post-vaccination were attributed to just 5% of vaccine batches or lots. These became known as ‘Hot Lots’ and his database of the deadly batches is referred to as ‘How Bad is My Batch’. On his Howbad.info website, Paardekooper has collected some information on saRNA vaccines.
Howbad.info states: “Self-replicating RNA generates 64 times the amount of antigen (spike) compared to non-amplifying RNA, and as a consequence produces a much stronger immunogenic response. Besides producing more antigen, self-amplifying RNA produces antigen over a longer time.”
Paardekooper goes on to note:
With self-amplifying RNA, the RNA codes for the spike protein, but also codes for a polymerase that then produces a copy of the RNA molecule. The process then repeats exponentially.
But what stops the process?
If it is self-amplifying but not self-stopping, then we would expect an unceasing production of spike protein over time, causing continuous and cumulative damage until organ failure results. There does not seem to be any internal control limiting production of the spike protein. This would mean that the effect of self-amplifying RNA is equivalent to taking repeated doses indefinitely!Self-Amplifying RNA, Howbad.info
Paardekooper is not the only one raising concerns as to the possibilities of forever replication. Mike Donio, the founder of science education website Science Defined, commented on the Kostaive sa-mRNA “vaccine” on Twitter.
“I’ve been saying for a while that the first-generation covid vaccines were only the start of a coming wave of mRNA therapies,” he said.
“First, they told us that the mRNA wouldn’t persist in cells for a long time. Now they’ve unleashed self-amplifying mRNA, which means it replicates itself. Wonder how long that will last? Maybe forever? Now tell me how they don’t want to at least try to mess with our genetics.”
Not only should we be concerned that the replication of RNA may not have an off switch but those who have shown little to no concerns about the safety of mRNA technology, let alone saRNA technology, want to expand saRNA’s use.
Nature noted that there are more than a dozen saRNA “vaccine” candidates currently in clinical trials for a range of applications – from shots for shingles and the flu to vaccines for cancer. Portland Press lists these other applications as including infectious diseases such as influenza, rabies, HIV-1, malaria, Chlamydia trachomatis, Ebola, RSV and Zika viruses, as well as oncology applications such as melanoma and colon carcinoma.
In addition to infectious diseases and cancer, researchers are already considering broader applications for the technology. Jonathan Smith, who develops saRNA vaccines as the chief scientific officer of VLP Therapeutics, said that “people are working pretty hard” to expand the platform’s scope.
You know what to do – STAY AWAY FROM saRNA injections.
Categories: Breaking News, World News
What i cannot get my head around is the fact some people will take this new ‘vaccine’, as they did with the original ‘mrna jab’ I am genuinely baffled, why? Surely alarm bells must be ringing now? I’m tempted to say whoever falls for this yet again deserve all they get, and there must be some really naive people out there. Frightening and sad.
I think we were all “naive people” once upon a time? If I didn’t buy a 1G NEC (and others like me) phone back in 1986, we wouldn’t have 5G today. I mention this, as it is all interconnected. That phone was made in Japan- by NEC!
I’ll bet you the car parks of NHS hospitals up and down the length and breadth of the UK are full to the brim-people have been dumbed down by the TV/MSM/BBC etc.
Didn’t most of us fall for the virus hoax/Spanish flu and the rest? How are you going to learn the truth if you spend so much time watching that box in the corner of the living room (or should I say panel on the wall)?
FFS I thought Japan of all countries had woken up to this genocide.
We change this world or no matter what, this world is is not a world for anyone sane to want to continue living in. All men today need put down what divides them and act together, the insanity is complete in the upper tiers of society and has penetrated it seems all of authority, left, right and centre. All organisations and so named ‘religions’. I wonder what (or who) brought them all together? I wonder what devious arm flailing madness convinced them all this insanity was a good idea? Not a centralised location this was all planned from perhaps, is there? Are there none in authority doubting what they are doing? Are there none intelligent able of rational thinking? Are there none who can think for themselves? Are there none not completely corrupted and immoral? While the system we have all contributed to build yet depends on our co-operation in these next few weeks, months and years, we need act, act together and act well – now is the time to save the future of the human race. Sounds like a sci-fi movie. To think it wise to follow authority when authority is obviously psychotic and insane is not a wise decision. Madness is only cured with the ending of madness. The continuity of authority today is absolute madness. Society can only be well when madness is removed from authority, whatever position it occupies. I am not promoting violence, which puts our lives in the same camp, but my God, authority needs to fall and fall fast. If anyone thinks they are involved in bringing a better world into existence co-operating with or obeying unquestioningly this criminally insane genocidal endeavour they need understand that anyone in power (we kinda know who, don’t we?), so insane as to envision and act upon this level of insanity can only lead into an envisioned world reflective of that same madness. Madness only ends when madness ends. The means is the end. Madness allowed to continue, is a continuity of madness. You can’t lead to a world of harmony from a world of chaotic genocide. I hope the world changes from its present demonic course. I hope people come together and understand what is taking place and act in unity to bring it to an abrupt end. If not, I hope I am not one of those remaining to witness the world which comes out of the insanity of ‘leadership’ today. Best to face the unknown than a known as horrific as those in charge are capable of manifesting in their own image today. This world has always been kind of nuts, guess it was only a matter of time when someone completely insane found themselves a member of the billionaire class. I just don’t get why so many are keen to follow such obvious clinical insanity.
I think we’ve already seen enough trouble without this AMPLIFICATION.
This is obviously something we shouldn’t use.