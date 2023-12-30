Remembering Tiananmen Square with someone who was there and became one of the CCP’s most wanted “criminals”

To bring in the New Year, Yuri Bezmenov has removed paywalls from two podcasts: Interviews with Chris Brunet of Karlstack and Fengsuo Zhou of Human Rights in China and the Tiananmen Square Museum in New York.

“Chris is a legend for taking down Harvard; Fengsuo is a legend for leading the Tiananmen Square student protests and opening the Tiananmen Square Museum,” Bezmenov said.

As well as making the two interviews free to view, Bezmenov shared his top 10 posts from 2023.

Yuri Bezmenov is a pseudonym for a man living in a “deep blue city” in the USA and is from a family that escaped Communism. The pseudonym is derived from a former KGB agent, Yuri Bezmenov (1939-1963), who defected to the West and who gave a legendary interview about the Marxist/socialist subversion of the United States in 1984.

Bezmenov’s father, whom he refers to as Yuri Sr., escaped to the USA from the tyranny of Communism and the Chinese Cultural Revolution. You can read a written interview with him about his childhood during the cultural revolution HERE and listen to a podcast of him telling his story HERE.

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

Brunet has uncovered many scandals in academia, but the Economics Job Market Rumours (“EJMR”) hack is the worst of them all.

During the podcast below (audio only), Brunet and Bezmenov discussed why Brunet has become a Canadian refugee in Europe; how he uncovers academic fraud; how 3 Yale professors hacked EJMR, exposing its users to doxing, blackmail and the risk of political persecution; what comes next for the perpetrators and victims; and how we can support his work and reform academia.

Click on the image below to listen to the podcast.

How to Expose Academic Fraud – PODCAST with Chris Brunet of Karlstack, 21 September 2023 (35 mins)

In 1989, Fengsuo was one of the student leaders at Tiananmen Square. He started and ran ‘The Voice of Students’ radio station as a dissident pro-democracy communications hub. In the aftermath of the crackdown, he was one of the most wanted “criminals” and imprisoned for a year.

During the podcast below (audio only), Fengsou and Bezmenov discussed how Fengsou first awoke to the injustices of the Chinese Communist Party; how he organised one of the first elections for the Student Union in Chinese history at his university; what inspired him and 100 million other Chinese people to rally together in 1989; his most visceral memories from 4 June 1989 and its aftermath; and, how we can support freedom in China and around the world.

[Note from RW: This a truly fascinating and informative interview. Apart from the personal history of events that Fengsou imparted, there are some parallels, albeit to a lesser extent, to what Western countries have been subjected to in recent years.]

Click on the image below to listen to the podcast.

How To Fight for Freedom at Tiananmen Square and Beyond – PODCAST with Fengsuo Zhou, 7 September 2023 (67 mins)

The following are Bezmenovo’s top posts for 2023 from his Substack page ‘How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov’. He has numbered them in reverse from 10 to 1 as a countdown to the New Year.

10. How To Commemorate the Tiananmen Square Massacre of June 4, 1989

9. How To Make Substack the Greatest Subscription Network of All Time

8. How To Boost your ESG Score (Quiz + Contest)

7. How To Become a Cult Leader

6. How To Spot a Manufactured Hoax

5. How To Post a Cringe Comment (Part 2) – Alexander Vindman

4. How To Get Into Harvard (Part 5) – Claudine Gay’s Bootlicking Bobo and Board

3. How To Execute a Colour Revolution and Implement Regime Change

2. Escape from New York: 2023 – How a Decade of Progressive Demoralization Destroyed NYC

1. How To Write a Poem – “First They Came…”

Featured image: Tiananmen Square photos China never wanted the world to see, 30 years later, Quartz, 12 May 2019