Canadian government lobbies WHO to include climate change in the definition of a pandemic emergency

According to the Canadian government, the World Health Organisation’s “new instrument” to control populations in the event of an infectious disease should be expanded so it is an “all-hazards approach.”

As part of this approach, Trudeau’s government named global health emergencies for which WHO should issue diktats. They include climate change, air pollution, and chemical contamination.

On Monday, Conservative Member of the Canadian Parliament Leslyn Lewis posted on Twitter a portion of a response to an Access to Information Request from the Canadian government about their input submitted to the World Health Organisation.

“As countries prepare to finalise the WHO Global Pandemic Accord in May, the Liberals have been lobbying the WHO to include climate change in the definition of a pandemic emergency,” she said.

As countries prepare to finalize the WHO Global Pandemic Accord in May, the Liberals have been lobbying the WHO to include climate change in the definition of a pandemic emergency.



See the response to my Access to Information request re Canada’s input at the WHO. pic.twitter.com/1jATYjav6E — Dr. Leslyn Lewis (@LeslynLewis) January 8, 2024

The government responded to Lewis, indicating that “the new instrument should be inclusive and defined by an all-hazards approach in alignment with the [International Health Regulations].”

The response continues: “There are other global health threats that are currently building and/or could result in a global health emergency (e.g., climate change impacts) … which may be scoped out of an instrument with too narrow a focus.”

In other words, the Canadian government admitted it supports broadening the scope of WHO’s Pandemic Accord, or Pandemic Treaty, so WHO directs countries not just on infectious disease outbreaks but also on “health impacts” from climate change.

On 23 October 2023, in response to a written question from Ms. Lewis, Mark Holland, the Minister of Health, on behalf of Trudeau’s Liberal government confirmed the Government’s stance. He stated that “other global health threats, such as climate change, can impact pandemics, and we incorporate these broader considerations in our domestic pandemic, planning, preparedness, and response activities.”

At the same time, Holland confirmed that, currently, “Climate change and other global health threats are not within the scope of the Pandemic Instrument.” But he did not admit that the Government was lobbying WHO to include it.

Justin Trudeau was elected Leader of the Liberal Party in April 2013. On October 19, 2015, he led his party to victory, winning a majority government. On October 21, 2019, he led the Liberal Party to re-election, earning a second mandate. On September 20, 2021, Justin once again led the party to re-election, earning a third mandate to govern from Canadians. A Canadian intelligence report released in February 2023 suggests Beijing meddled in the 2019 and 2021 election campaigns, a continuation of a problem that was flagged 37 years ago.

At a “ladies’ night” fundraiser in Toronto in 2013, the then-hopeful politician Trudeau made his allegiances known. He told the audience: “There is a level of admiration I actually have for China because their basic dictatorship is allowing them to actually turn their economy around on a dime and say we need to go green, we need to start, you know, investing in solar.”

Toronto Sun: Admiring A “Basic Dictatorship”: Trudeau’s bizarre praise of China, 1 March 2023 (4 mins)

At the time, his comments angered Canadians, particularly from those who noted China’s oppressive regime and documented human rights abuses. Has Trudeau listened to the Canadian public? Apparently not.

In 2022, Prime Minister Trudeau announced that he was invoking rarely-used emergency powers to suppress the Freedom Convoy, which led to criticism from civil rights groups. What made Trudeau’s response to the crisis even more concerning was that the protests in Canada were peaceful.

The events in Canada surrounding the Freedom Convoy represented something much bigger than the truckers and Canada’s economy. Non-violent protest is one of the few tools people without power have to resist the injustices of those who have it. To respond to peaceful protests with more power is to completely miss the point about non-violent resistance to government abuse of power.

In 1989, the Chinese government faced its own “blockade” as student-led demonstrations in Beijing attempted to impede the Chinese military’s advance into Tiananmen Square. Even though the demonstrations were peaceful, the Chinese Communist Party declared martial law and sent in the People’s Liberation Army -equipped with rifles, automatic weapons, and tanks.

What most people remember about Tiananmen Square is the image of a young man staring down a Chinese tank. But Trudeau remembers something else. For him, China’s regime represented a dream: “a dictatorship where you can do whatever you wanted.”

So, in Trudeau’s case, it should not surprise us that his government is pushing for WHO to increase its control over populations using the Pandemic Treaty and climate change.

WHO’s “Pandemic Treaty” is set to be finalised in May. Under the treaty, the WHO will be authorised to declare a global “emergency” and enforce measures to respond to it. Once finalised, all member states are expected to sign it.

WHO’s Pandemic Treaty is a fundamental threat to our national sovereignty and personal liberty. Once signed, sovereign countries will surrender authority to the WHO in the event of a pandemic or other international “emergency” such as “global boiling.”

