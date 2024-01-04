Breaking: The Epstein Client List Has Been Released.

A trove of over 1,000 pages of documents has been unsealed in a lawsuit against Ghislaine Maxwell. These documents are said to reveal the identities of more than 150 individuals connected to the Ghislaine Maxwell vs Virginia Guiffre case. U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska ruled that there was no legal reason to keep the names of “John and Jane Does” named in the Epstein documents sealed and ordered them to be released and made public as from January 2nd.

The names are not all necessarily Epstein’s clients, but include associates as well as the accused and the accusers. The court delayed the full release until at least the 22nd of January due to a request from a “j. Doe” who is apparently a victim not a client. Therefore they are expected to release more information throughout the rest of the month.

The release will be the first acknowledgment of any names related to the Epstein case from official quarters and while we have only been able to speculate on who these people are Jeffrey Epstein has mixed with a long list of people from the field of politics, business and royalty. Many of these we have been able to see on the flight logs that have been circulating for the past couple of years, however there are names that may well come as a shock. However, the implications of this are not yet known.

The Trove of Documents.

The document file can be seen by clicking on the picture below.

https://www.courtlistener.com/docket/4355835/giuffre-v-maxwell/

The disclosures should now throw new light on the sex trafficking network directed by Epstein, and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell and comes more than three years after Epstein was allegedly found dead in his New York jail cell in 2019, in what the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner deemed a suicide by hanging.

Maxwell has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for her part in sex trafficking and in the settled filing, Virginia Giuffre accused her of helping Epstein traffic her as a minor, and named influential figures allegedly involved.

Why have these clients been allowed to remain anonymous? They are also criminals. Yet not one “client” has been arrested.

Acts of Violence Against a Child

As Congressman Tim Burchett said “What I want is the client list. Everybody says they’ve gone and had sex on this island, what’s the big deal? No they haven’t. They’ve done an act of violence against a child. They need to be burned on that. That’s the list we need. They need to be held accountable. I think the (courts) are compromised as well. We need to get to the bottom of it.”

“The fact that we are covering this up should infuriate us. And if there’s members of congress, if they are on my side of the aisle, I don’t care. Burn em all. Burn em to the ground. Let’s get this out. America should not stand for this.” @timburchett

Rep. Tim Burchett (R, TN-2) tells NewsMax that it's important to see the #EpsteinClientList and not just the Epstein flight logs.



Burchett says those on the client list must be held accountable.

Burchett says those on the client list must be held accountable.

NOT ONE CHILD RAPIST ON THE EPSTEIN CLIENT LIST HAS BEEN ARRESTED.



NOT ONE CHILD RAPIST ON THE EPSTEIN CLIENT LIST HAS BEEN ARRESTED.

FBI has arrested and disappeared Epstein the pimp and Maxwell the groomer but not a single Epstein client has been arrested!

They Are On The List

Here are just a few of the names that have been listed so far.

Prince Andrew.

One of Prince Andrew’s accusers claims he fondled her breasts at Epstein’s New York mansion. The unnamed woman previously testified as a witness during Maxwell’s sensational sex-trafficking trial, where she alleged she was directed to have sex with Andrew during a gathering with the royal, Maxwell and Giuffre, then 17.

Virginia Giuffre, who is seen as a 17-year-old with the Prince Andrew in a photo said to have been taken in Maxwell’s home in 2001. She accused the New York socialite of of helping Epstein traffic her as a minor, and settled her suit out of court in 2017.

Stephen Hawking

Stephen Hawking was allegedly at Epstein’s Island for “pleasure”. An email from Epstein to Maxwell apparently reveals that he was asking her to help to prove allegations of Hawking’s involvement in an underage orgy were false.

Alan Dershowitz

Epstein allegedly forced a minor to have sex with Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz and Virginia Giuffre claims multiple Sexual Encounters with him “The first time I was with Alan Dershowitz was in New York…at one of Jeffrey’s residences.”

Thomas Pritzker

Pritzker is the Billionaire Hyatt Hotels Executive Chairman and cousin of Penny Pritzker who has been appointed by the president of the U.S. as the Special Representative for Ukraine’s Economic Recovery.

Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell was named in the court case due to having a birthday party that was attended by Virginia Giuffre.

Sex Trafficking, Abuse and Exploitation.

Sixty Minutes discusses what went on at Jeffrey Epstein’s Island.

"Lolita Express", What really happened on Jeffrey Epstein's private island? Jeffrey Epstein's court documents with the list of more than 200 names will be made public in a few hours

Alex Jones Investigates Epstein’s “Sex Slavery Lair.

At the time, I traveled to New York to investigate Jeffrey Epstein's sex slavery lair; this was censored on every platform. Now available, thanks to Elon Musk unblocking me on X!

See the censored video I shot several years ago of Epstein's NY sex dungeon



See the censored video I shot several years ago of Epstein’s NY sex dungeon pic.twitter.com/juT06IyU3b — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) January 2, 2024

Epstein’s Honey Trap

According to an ex Mossad agent Ex Mossad agent Ari Ben Menashe, Epstein had worked with him and said that the entire operation was a “honey trap” to entrap politicians, policy makers and celebrities and was blackmailing politicians for Israel’s Mossad. Source

Epstein and Maxwell provided young girls to prominent politicians from around the world for sex, and then used the incidents to blackmail them in order to attain information for Israeli intelligence, according to the alleged former Israeli spy.

Ex Mossad Agent exposes who Epstein really worked for:



"The most alarming allegations that you have been making are that the entire Epstein operation was a honey trap operation to entrap politicians, policy makers, celebrities, and people in the media eye. Basically to become… pic.twitter.com/kV7iYBGPhm — Red Pill USA (@Red_Pill_US) December 19, 2023

In a soon-to-be-released book “Epstein: Dead Men Tell No Tales” he said that he was the handler of Ghislaine’s father Robert Maxwell, who was also an Israeli espionage agent and was the one who introduced his daughter and Epstein to Mossad.

“See, f**king around is not a crime. It could be embarrassing, but it’s not a crime,” Menashe wrote in the book. “But f**king a fourteen-year-old girl is a crime. And he was taking photos of politicians f**king fourteen-year-old girls—if you want to get it straight…They [Epstein and Maxwell] would just blackmail people like that.”Source

The statements made by Ben-Menashe are so far unsubstantiated.