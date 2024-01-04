One by One: The New World Order population reduction plan

A clip from the 2014 film ‘One by One’ has resurfaced starring Rik Mayall. The characters in the film discuss the New World Order population reduction and how it would be achieved. It is eerily accurate to what we are debating today outside of the “official narrative.”

“In order to stabilise world population, they need, or want, to dispose of six and a half billion people,” Ernest, played by Mayall, said.

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

Richard Mayall, was an English comedian, writer, actor and voice-over artist. He was famous mostly for his alternative style of comedy, primarily in the 1980s with TV shows including not only The Young Ones but the cult classics Bottom, Blackadder and Filthy Rich & Catflap. He died from acute cardiac arrest on 9 June 2014 at the age of 56. One on One was released in December 2014.

One by One is an independent UK motion picture about a café worker who is violently jolted from her day-to-day existence when offered the startling revelation that this world may be on the brink of destruction, revolution, or both.

On its ‘About the Movie’ page, there is a section titled ‘Research and Discovery’. It lists ‘Zeitgeist: Addendum’, the documentary ‘Home’ by Yann Arthus-Bertrand, ‘The Great Dictator’ by Charlie Chaplin and American war veteran Mike Prysner’s 2008 speech as inspiration for One on One.

The scene which describes the New World Order population reduction plan (see video below) discusses how we are enslaved in a society where we are not free to think, feel or do anything other than consume. Living in fear of terrorism and Big Brother-type controls is to “blindside us” so that “the powers that be” can “wipe us all out” through mass genocide on a scale never seen before – until there are only 500 million of us left, worldwide.

Among the methods to achieve population reduction mentioned in the film are staged events, orchestrated and manoeuvred conflicts, and the use of bio-engineered diseases and vaccines.

Added to the end of the clip is a short recording of Mayall speaking to viewers behind the scenes while filming, or so it seems. We have not been able to identify which film but judging by his appearance it was several years before One to One. Some have speculated it was filmed in 2001 while filming ‘Believe Nothing’ but this is very obviously incorrect.

As this final clip is short with no details or source to place it in context, it is also not clear if Mayall was acting for the camera – for example, to check the lighting or camera focus before filming began – and so was making things up on the fly or if he was trying to issue a warning as social media commentators have speculated. Judging by the faces he makes and the seemingly cryptic message, acting into the camera so the camera operator could check the camera’s settings seems the most likely explanation. During this clip from an unknown date, he said:

“Viewers, you don’t know who the cameraman is. You don’t know why you’re being made to see these things. Neither do I. You’re seeing me. I can’t even see you. I may be dead by the time you watch this. That you possibly don’t know who’s the man who’s making things he wants you to see. Destroy your television sets now. You must listen to no orders. That’s all I can tell you for this point of the matter.”

You can watch the full One by One movie HERE.

Sources for this article include: