One by One: The New World Order population reduction plan

A clip from the 2014 film ‘One by One’ has resurfaced starring Rik Mayall. The characters in the film discuss the New World Order population reduction and how it would be achieved. It is eerily accurate to what we are debating today outside of the “official narrative.”
“In order to stabilise world population, they need, or want, to dispose of six and a half billion people,” Ernest, played by Mayall, said.
Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…
Richard Mayall, was an English comedian, writer, actor and voice-over artist. He was famous mostly for his alternative style of comedy, primarily in the 1980s with TV shows including not only The Young Ones but the cult classics Bottom, Blackadder and Filthy Rich & Catflap. He died from acute cardiac arrest on 9 June 2014 at the age of 56. One on One was released in December 2014.
One by One is an independent UK motion picture about a café worker who is violently jolted from her day-to-day existence when offered the startling revelation that this world may be on the brink of destruction, revolution, or both.
On its ‘About the Movie’ page, there is a section titled ‘Research and Discovery’. It lists ‘Zeitgeist: Addendum’, the documentary ‘Home’ by Yann Arthus-Bertrand, ‘The Great Dictator’ by Charlie Chaplin and American war veteran Mike Prysner’s 2008 speech as inspiration for One on One.
The scene which describes the New World Order population reduction plan (see video below) discusses how we are enslaved in a society where we are not free to think, feel or do anything other than consume. Living in fear of terrorism and Big Brother-type controls is to “blindside us” so that “the powers that be” can “wipe us all out” through mass genocide on a scale never seen before – until there are only 500 million of us left, worldwide.
Among the methods to achieve population reduction mentioned in the film are staged events, orchestrated and manoeuvred conflicts, and the use of bio-engineered diseases and vaccines.
Added to the end of the clip is a short recording of Mayall speaking to viewers behind the scenes while filming, or so it seems. We have not been able to identify which film but judging by his appearance it was several years before One to One. Some have speculated it was filmed in 2001 while filming ‘Believe Nothing’ but this is very obviously incorrect.
As this final clip is short with no details or source to place it in context, it is also not clear if Mayall was acting for the camera – for example, to check the lighting or camera focus before filming began – and so was making things up on the fly or if he was trying to issue a warning as social media commentators have speculated. Judging by the faces he makes and the seemingly cryptic message, acting into the camera so the camera operator could check the camera’s settings seems the most likely explanation. During this clip from an unknown date, he said:
“Viewers, you don’t know who the cameraman is. You don’t know why you’re being made to see these things. Neither do I. You’re seeing me. I can’t even see you. I may be dead by the time you watch this. That you possibly don’t know who’s the man who’s making things he wants you to see. Destroy your television sets now. You must listen to no orders. That’s all I can tell you for this point of the matter.”
You can watch the full One by One movie HERE.
Sources for this article include:
- Rik Mayall’s 2013 film “One by One”: the chilling scene that talks about reducing world population – part 2, Simon Mercieca’s Free Press
The Expose Urgently Needs Your Help..
Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…
.
Can you please help power The Expose’s honest, reliable, powerful journalism for the years to come…
Your Government & Big Tech organisations
such as Google, Facebook, Twitter & PayPal
are trying to silence & shut down The Expose.
So we need your help to ensure
we can continue to bring you the
facts the mainstream refuse to…
We’re not funded by the Government
to publish lies & propaganda on their
behalf like the mainstream media.
Instead, we rely solely on our support. So
please support us in our efforts to bring you
honest, reliable, investigative journalism
today. It’s secure, quick and easy…
Just choose your preferred method
to show your support belowV support
Categories: Breaking News, World News
For the past 300,000 to 400,000 years we humans have been running around on this planet, we have all had the same Earth type DNA as everything else on this planet, but in the last 3 years that DNA has been changed by not mRNA but ModRNA created in a Lab into a different DNA, and not of this planet, Earth, anymore, so where do you think your Soul or Spirit is going to go, now that it has an alien DNA not of Earth – answer me that – you volunteers for ModRNA vaccines, for Moderna’s Covid-19 virus patented 2013 #CTCCTCGGCGGGCACGTAG and the US Supreme Court’s Law with World Wide Applications 2013 which also rules that anyone whose DNA is changed by vaccine, (which is recorded as happening in 6 hours after ModRNA vaccination), is no longer Human and all Human Rights are lost, they are a new species “Trans Human” with zero rights of any kind, which those who volunteered all now are – and legally kill them by eventual vaccine injection.
They have also been implanted with a genetic MAC address which connects to an AI Computer somewhere, so when a vaccinated person calls anything misinformation, disinformation, etc, how do we know that their thoughts were not put there by an AI computer by 5G, that spokesperson “not” having any Human Rights, by Human Law, “anymore”, to be able, legally, to have a “Not Human” opinion?
Me personally, if vaccinated, I would not be too keen to find out what happens after death, so long life everyone. Just Saying – but you did “volunteer”.
Moderna’s Covid-19 virus was replaced by nature’s one, which was not dangerous and its latest prodigy is not dangerous either – they both had too many stalks to be able to connect to a Cell and just caused a bad cold. Thank goodness for Nature.
For Humanity to survive, the vaccinated are a danger to themselves, by cross infections, but not to us, who have not been vaccinated, provided we don’t have any form of sex (Human Myxomatosis) with them and you do christine257’s free salt water cure for all nasal infections which you get ASAP – her 30 years never had a viral infection, me either, since doing her free salt water cure.
Google: Substack. Then Query christine257. Then Read First. Then flip back through her articles to her free salt water cure. Simple, whether vaccinated or not – just don’t have any more vaccines and hope for the best.
Vaccines are the way to create a huge population reduction (happening) in line with The Great Reset which is due to have occurred by 2025.
The deliberate murder of Billions by a few megalomaniacs who think the World is just theirs and they don’t want to share it.
2024 is going to be an interesting time for the vaccinated – survive to 2026 and you will probably be OK, the Human body is a very complex thing and it hopefully will take more than ModRNA vaccines to kill it – just don’t volunteer for medical procedures ever again and after death, well, because you volunteered when the vaccine makers had blanket immunity from prosecution, for their Emergency Test Vaccine – after Thalidomide, Opioids Pandemic, J&J’s Baby Powder with Asbestos in it and now this, how could any of you trust Big Pharma ever again – driven by The Military who bought and delivered the vaccines and what commands The Military – The Super Computers and AI in Nuclear proof bunkers, now invincible?
Fix your link to be able seeing this article. (Had to back in from clicking on “Comments”.
It is not surprising that he had that massive heart attack out of the blue at that time.