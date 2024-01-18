Multiple covid injections could weaken immunity and lead to cancer and brain disorders, Thai corporate media reports

On Sunday, the Bangkok Post published an article stating that multiple covid injections may cause hidden diseases to surface, weaken immunity and lead to cancer and brain disorders.

The Bangkok Post is Thailand’s leading English-language daily newspaper which is available in print and digital formats. In 2019, the Bangkok Post’s website garnered 84.7 million page views and was accessed by around 16.7 million people. In 2021, it teamed up with the New York Times to produce a supplement and the Wall Street Journal to produce articles in the daily business sections. This places the Bangkok Post firmly in corporate media territory.

On 14 January 2024, the Bangkok Post published an article titled ‘Long Covid, vaccines may cause disease and death: Chula, Rangsit’.

That the condition called “long covid” exists has been in doubt for some time. For example, in November 2021, a French study found that participants who were laboratory confirmed as having had a covid infection only suffered persistent anosmia or loss of smell, there were no other symptoms associated with “long covid.”

“Persistent physical symptoms after covid-19 infection should not be automatically ascribed to SARS-CoV-2; a complete medical evaluation may be needed to prevent erroneously attributing symptoms to the virus,” the study authors concluded.

Because there is no proof that “long covid” – that has been touted as having several long-term symptoms associated with it – exists outside of the “official narrative,” we are focusing our article on what the Bangkok Post’s article stated regarding covid injections. Besides, the body of the Bangkok Post’s article only mentioned “long covid” twice, the remainder of the article relates to the harms caused by covid injections.

It is perhaps among the first of the corporate media outlets in the world to publicise the harms caused by covid injections and their cover-up without vilifying those who are raising the alarm as “conspiracy theorists.”

“Multiple covid-19 vaccinations might let hidden diseases surface, weaken immunity and lead to cancer and brain disorders, according to authorities from Chulalongkorn and Rangsit universities, the Bangkok Post stated.

The warning came from Professor Dr. Thiravat Hemachudha, director of the Thai Red Cross Emerging Infectious Diseases Health Science Centre at Chulalongkorn University, and Panthep Puapongphan, dean of the College of Oriental Medicine at Rangsit University.

Prof. Thiravat and Panthep said that there were efforts to hide data about the people affected and killed by vaccines and that the official number of people affected by covid injections was therefore unrealistically low.

As a result, many people are unaware that the covid “vaccines” have adversely affected them and they have not been able to find proper treatment.

Prof. Thiravat and Panthep also said that Thailand’s mortality rate has risen compared to levels before and during the covid-19 pandemic. They urged for an investigation to establish whether the increase in deaths was related to covid injections.

Studies in other countries showed that covid-19 injections killed some people who suffered damage to their systems including their heart, blood and respiratory systems, Prof. Thiravat and Panthep said.

(Note from RW: In a study published in September last year, researchers pointed out that in Thailand, there was no detectable excess mortality until the vaccines were rolled out. Read more HERE.)

In addition, the Faculty of Medicine at Chulalongkorn University found that nearly 100 covid cases who were vaccinated had the inflammation and protein conditions that indicate brain disorders, they said, with some already showing brain disorder symptoms.

Prof Dr Thiravat and Panthep also noted that Ramathibodi Hospital, when referring to a research project by the Faculty of Medicine at Mahidol University, said that after a third covid injection, some people had weak T-cell immunity. This means that excessive vaccinations might weaken immunity, they said.

The true data should be made available to allow people to make informed decisions about whether to have a vaccination or not, they said.

On the same day the Bangkok Post published its article, Thailand Medical News published an article praising the Bangkok Post for featuring the coverage of the possible harms of vaccines and raising public awareness about these issues.

“[Prof Dr Thiravat and Panthep] have also called for investigations to see if any individuals could have gained financially from the vaccine deals in Thailand,” Thailand Medical News wrote.

In July 2023, Thailand Medical News published an article about rising mortality rates and contacted politicians seeking answers. They haven’t received a response.

It has been reported that in many rural areas of Thailand – where many poor and uneducated Thais were forcibly made to have the vaccines or were even coerced by their village chiefs or village health volunteers etc. who were acting on the orders of certain government officials and politicians – many of these rural folk have now been found to be inflicted with various illnesses and diseases and have no access to proper medical treatments. Detailed investigations should be initiated by different groups including the opposition politicians, if they are really up to their words and task of having the Thai people’s interest in their hearts, so that people involved in coercing others into getting the vaccines should be prosecuted. Certain garbage doctors and virologists who were often in the media promoting the vaccines should also be held responsible and also checked to see if they were being paid by any parties. Thailand Doctors Finally Speak Up About Covid-19 Vaccines and Long Covid! Investigations Should Be Initiated! Thailand Medical News, 14 January 2024

Sources and resources:



Featured image: Oxford University picks Thailand as production base for covid-19 vaccine Asean market, The Nation, 19 October 2020