Royal Society of Arts Expelled Me for Telling the Truth

On 15 February 2021, BBC Panorama aired a “hit job” on several prominent doctors and scientists who had the integrity to speak out against the covid agenda. The title of the programme was ‘Vaccines: The Disinformation War’. BBC’s reporter for the programme was none other than disinformation agent Marianna Spring.

Because of this BBC documentary, Dr. Coleman was expelled from the Royal Society of Arts (“RSA”) for his “views and his involvement in the BBC Panorama programme,” despite the BBC not asking for his consent to be “involved” with the programme and that ‘Vaccines: The Disinformation War’ has been widely recognised as trashy and dishonest.

Dr. Coleman responded to the BBC’s programme in two articles which he published on his website vernoncoleman.org. The website is no longer available but copies have been archived on the Wayback Machine website. The articles referred to can be found HERE and HERE.

In the first article published in May 2021, Dr. Coleman said: “The BBC’s Panorama programme is now rightly regarded as trashy and dishonest for forging documents. But Panorama’s trickery involving Princess Diana was trivial and insignificant compared to the way it has supported the Government’s covid fraud and helped promote a fraud which has already resulted in many thousands of deaths.”

On 20 February 2021, Oracle Films and Covileaks responded to the Panorama programme by releasing the second of their series ‘Ask the Experts’. The first Ask the Experts was released on 7 December 2020 and was banned by Facebook and YouTube within two days. You can watch ‘Ask the Experts (Covid-19 Vaccine)’ on Odysee HERE.

As one of the doctors who had been included, without his consent, in the BBC Panorama programme, Dr. Coleman contributed to the second part of Ask the Experts titled ‘Ask the Experts II (We will not be silenced)’.

In Oracle Films’ documentary, Dr. Coleman said: “The BBC’s official policy is not to allow any discussion or debate about vaccination. Instead, they accept as gospel anything the Government, the regulators and the drug companies tell them. Those who question any aspect of the Government line are banned.”

You can watch Ask the Experts (We Will Not Be Silenced) on Odysee HERE.

Below, Dr. Coleman describes just one of the impacts of BBC’s nefarious programme.

(Related: Prof. Norman Fenton: Globalists have captured all of the institutions, they’ve got control over everything)

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

Royal Society of Arts Expelled Me for Telling the Truth

By Dr. Vernon Coleman

I used to be a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts but the RSA expelled me without a hearing or a debate or a chance to properly defend myself. They expelled me for daring to tell the truth about covid, for being “mugged” by BBC television and for daring to question the global warming myth.



(The RSA said they were expelling me because “of my views and my involvement in the BBC panorama programme.” That’s what they said. This seemed to me to be a bit like arresting someone because they’d been mugged. I was never invited to appear on the programme they mentioned which was, inevitably, a one-sided “hit job,” criticising those of us who were daring to tell the (provable) truth. The RSA didn’t seem concerned that the BBC boasts that it won’t ever give airtime to those questioning vaccination “whether they’re right or wrong.”)



Everything I said and wrote was factually accurate and, as it becomes ever clearer that everything I predicted is coming to pass, I wonder sometimes if they feel just a little embarrassed.



Even if I had been wrong, what sort of organisation expels one fellow because one or two other fellows don’t agree with something they have said?



(Does everyone in the RSA have to agree with one another? If so, who makes the rules and why don’t they publish their manifesto of acceptable beliefs? Or is freedom of speech a commodity only allowed to a special few?)



My expulsion from the RSA was, at the time, rather a low point.



We both thought about death and suicide as the injustices mounted. The endless unjustified abuse made it difficult for me to leave the house or to meet people and made us both seriously depressed.



My wife is the kindest person I’ve ever met. In Paris, I once saw her run across to a woman rummaging for food in a rubbish bin. Antoinette didn’t just give the woman some money – she gave her all the money in her purse. All of it. I have known her to do that many times. She doesn’t give coins to beggars or street buskers – she gives them currency notes.



I will never forgive the RSA because their mindless, censorious cruelty helped depress us both. It was, in some ways, a low point.



Antoinette was also a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts. She resigned the day I was expelled. The lack of debate and fairness has been commonplace throughout the years since early 2020.



None of the politicians, journalists, doctors, broadcasters promoting the official line has ever been prepared to debate their beliefs.



That is their strength, because it means that they can say and do whatever they like.



But it is also their weakness because it means that anyone who is thoughtful and fair-minded must want to ask the question: Why have these subjects never been debated?



The above is taken from Vernon Coleman’s new book `Truth Teller: The Price’. You can purchase a copy via the Bookshop on http://www.vernoncoleman.com Just go to the section dealing with Covid and the Great Reset.



Note that this book, which explores the covid fraud and other trickery, and describes how Vernon Coleman has, for several years now, been regularly banned and censored, is itself already banned in some countries. Dr. Coleman has made over 300 videos, written a number of books and written over 1,000 articles in the last three years. Despite many attempts the fact checkers have failed to find any errors in any of his work.



A copy of this book was sent to the Royal Society of Arts. They have not responded.

Featured image: Royal Society of Arts. The charity has over 30,000 global members who pay an annual fee of £198. Source: BBC