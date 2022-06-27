Deadly Virus, Bioweapon or Damp Squib? A Biomedical Scientist exposes the COVID Fraud

Infecting mice with the deadly SARS-CoV-2 virus should be lethal right? Wrong. In an experiment that used mice the researchers found that none of the wild (normal) mice got sick. In a group of genetically modified mice, a statistically insignificant number lost some fur. They experienced nothing like the supposed human disease called Covid 19.

But maybe mice are too different to humans to be relevant models for human disease. Maybe if our fellow primates (monkeys) were infected with this deadly virus they would get seriously ill and die right? Wrong.

We are told that the SARS-CoV-2 “coronavirus” causes serious and lethal disease in humans. Three research papers presented by Facebook “fact checkers” in support of this contention prove nothing of the sort. This is called a citation bluff and is a common tactic used by scientific fraudsters. The fraudsters depend on people not reading or understanding the research that is cited but instead just blindly trusting that there is evidence to support the claims made by the fraudsters. I have read and understood the monkey studies for you…

The first is a “Comparative pathogenesis of COVID-19, MERS, and SARS in a nonhuman primate model.” that was published in the prestigious scientific journal “Science”.

This is one of the papers used by Facebook “fact checkers” to justify the official Covid 19 narrative and to prove that Covid 19 is a serious and life-threatening disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. It proves nothing of the sort…

They infected some monkeys with the “deadly” SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. This is what happened:

“No overt clinical signs were observed in any of the infected animals, except for a serous nasal discharge in one aged animal on day 14 post inoculation (p.i.). No significant weight loss was observed in any of the animals during the study.”

In other words, one of them got a snotty nose or a “serous nasal discharge” if you prefer to be more polite but nothing more serious than that.

Surely, they must be shedding high levels of this “deadly” and rapidly replicating virus for a long-time post infection, right? Wrong:

“Low levels of infectious virus were cultured from throat and nasal swabs up to day 2 and 4, respectively.”

After 4 days of most monkeys being absolutely fine ( except for the one with a snotty nose) the monkeys were unlikely to be infectious to other monkeys. In spite of this lack of viral shedding the whole world was locked down to prevent spread and to “flatten the curve”.

Sadly, the monkeys had to be killed and their tissues had to be examined under a microscope to detect anything wrong with them at all:

“The main histological lesion in the consolidated pulmonary tissues of both the young and aged animals involved the alveoli and bronchioles and consisted of areas with acute or more advanced DAD.”

DAD is Diffuse Alveola Damage. This is how a pathologist would describe your lungs if you had a cold or lived in a polluted city and they sliced up your lungs to have a look at them down a microscope. They aren’t doing this to humans just yet (except in China) but who knows what they will do in the future when they invent a new new variant.

We are told that SARS-CoV-2 enters the body via the lungs, spreads via the bloodstream, and goes on to ravage all of our internal organs. But:

“The other organs in these two macaques, as well as the respiratory tract and other organs of the other two animals, were normal.”

What no seriously deadly pneumonia? No renal failure? No liver damage? No brain damage? No blood clots? No cytokine storm? No multi-organ failure? Doesn’t sound like the deadly COVID 19 human plague to me:

“Virus replication was primarily restricted to the respiratory tract (nasal cavity, trachea, bronchi, and lung lobes) with highest levels of SARS-CoV-2 RNA in lungs.”

Sounds like a common cold affecting only the airways then:

“The other aged macaque, without virological or pathological evidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection in the lungs, did have SARS-CoV-2 antigen expression in ciliated epithelial cells of nasal septum, nasal concha, and palatum molle, in the absence of associated histopathological changes. No SARS-CoV antigen expression was detected in other sampled tissues, including brain and intestine.”

This monkey evidently had a great immune system. Do you? Lockdowns, social distancing, mask wearing, chronic stress and the shots will adversely affect your immune system.

The researchers summarised their findings:

“In summary, we inoculated young and aged cynomolgus macaques with a low-passage clinical isolate of SARS-CoV-2, which resulted in productive infection in the absence of overt clin- ical signs.”

“These data show that cynomolgus macaques are permissive to SARS-CoV-2 infection, shed virus for a prolonged period of time, and display COVID-19–like disease.”

In summary, they gave some monkeys a mild mostly asymtomatic cold. Not the deadly plague that has been invoked to terrify the human population into compliance.

What these data really show is that a mild self-limiting common cold can be induced in some monkeys (but not all) when their airways are inoculated with an un purified soup of biological material and toxins which they choose to call “SARS-CoV-2”.

These data do not show serious or fatal respiratory or systemic disease caused by this strain of “coronavirus”. These data do not justify lockdowns, social isolation, the destruction of small businesses, tracking and tracing people’s movements, the taking of our freedoms, rights and democracy.

The second paper is titled “Infection with novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) causes pneumonia in Rhesus macaques.” and was published in the journal “Cell Research”.

This is another one of the papers used by Facebook “fact checkers” to justify the official Covid 19 narrative and to prove that this disease is real. It once again proves nothing of the sort…

They infected some more poor monkeys with the “deadly” SARS-CoV-2 “coronavirus”. This is what happened:

“No obvious clinical signs were observed during the study course except that one animal showed reduced appetite. All animals investigated did not show body weight changes from 1 to 6 days post infection…Body temperatures were monitored from day1 to day14 and no obvious changes were found.”

One animal went off its food a bit but none of them lost weight and none of them developed a fever. Doesn’t sound too serious, does it? They went on:

“No viral RNA could be detected in blood from day 1 to day 14”

We are led to believe that Covid 19 causes multi-organ systemic serious and fatal disease but it doesn’t even get into the bloodstream? Hmmm:

“No specific viral RNA could be detected in heart, liver, spleen, kidney, intestine, stomach and reproductive tract on day 3 and 6 post infection”

The virus doesn’t infect these internal organs? Hmmm…

“We presume that the respiratory tract is the preliminary target of SARS-CoV-2 infection, while other organs might not be the direct targets.”

So, it’s what we used to call a common cold then…

“After 6 days of infection, the lung lesions of RMs were alleviated, with decrease of monocyte and lymphocyte infiltrations, increase of macrophages, and reduction of edema and hyaline membrane.”

“On day 6 post infection, the mucosal lesions of trachea and bronchus were significantly alleviated and the epithelial cell structure was basically restored, but a small number of monocytes, lymphocytes and eosinophils were still seen in the submucosa.”

So, they have demonstrated a mostly asymptomatic self-limiting common cold that the monkeys recovered from in less than a week. So, what has actually been killing people then? The authors explained:

“A retrospective study in China showed that compared to the recovered group, more patients in the death group exhibited pre-existing comorbidities, dyspnea and decrease of oxygen saturation, characteristics of advanced age.”

They died from old age and pre-existing comorbidities. The elderly and those with pre-existing comorbidities are routinely poisoned to death by their doctors. It’s very profitable. They get cash bonuses for doing it. The elderly and infirm are considered by some to be a burden on society. The Nazis were of the same opinion.

“In another study investigated in China, 1099 COVID-19 cases showed that majority of the cases (84.3%) were non-severe, ~5% of confirmed cases required ICU attendance after severe pneumonia occurred, 2.3% needed mechanical ventilation support, and 1.4% died.”

Prolonged mask wearing is a great way to give yourself “severe pneumonia” and inappropriate mechanical ventilation together with toxic drugs can be lethal. Draconian societal measures don’t seem proportionate to a disease which in 84.3% of cases is non-severe. But I’m not a Chinese Communist so what would I know…

“This animal model has confirmed the causal relationship between SARS-CoV-2 and respiratory disease in RM reminiscent of the mild respiratory symptom or non-symptomatic cases in COVID-19 already reported in humans.”

They have proven once again that a “coronavirus” can cause a mild common cold, something which has been known for many decades. Where is the proof of serious and life-threatening disease? It doesn’t exist.

What about immunity to this “deadly virus”?

“The neutralizing antibody generated by infection could prevent secondary infection by SARS-CoV-2, which suggested that humoral immunity could play a role in protection, although T cell and innate immune could be further investigated in the future to examine their role in the protection.”

So, they admit that natural immunity is a thing then? Weird how the media don’t think it’s a thing and everyone should get the shots instead. The shots are causing a type of immunodeficiency similar to AIDS but affecting a different cell type. Vaccine induced antibodies to “coronaviruses” are often not protective but due to Antibody Dependent Enhancement (ADE) cause more serious disease.

The third study is another Chinese Communist Party paper that Facebook “fact checkers” love: “Age-related Rhesus Macaque Models of COVID-19.” which was published in the journal “Animal Models and Experimental Medicine.”

They infected some more poor monkeys and…

“Clinical signs were transient and lasted for a few days.”

None of the monkeys developed a fever or died from the infection. Get the picture? See the pattern here?

There is no real evidence that the SARS-CoV2 “virus” causes anything more serious than a mild mostly asymptomatic short-lasting common cold. In fact, there is no real evidence that the virus actually exists except in-silico (on a computer). All of the above studies used a complex mixture of biological and toxic material that has not been properly purified but the researchers refer to this as the SARS-CoV-2 “virus” nevertheless.

Do you really believe that multi-million amounts of money were spent on “gain of function” research to develop such a pathetic damp squib “bioweapon”?

The fatalities and serious illness in humans are due to other causes (often old age) and Covid 19 is a misdiagnosis used to create a pseudo pandemic. The sick globalist psychopaths running the show don’t care whether you believe the gain of function bioweapon narrative or the naturally occurring deadly virus narrative. They only care that you believe in the deadly virus on the loose hoax narrative.

References

1) Shi-Hui Sun et al (2020) “A Mouse Model of SARS-CoV-2 Infection and Pathogenesis.” Cell Host Microbe. 2020 Jul 8; 28(1): 124–133.

2) Rockx Barry et al (2020) “Comparative pathogenesis of COVID-19, MERS, and SARS in a nonhuman primate model.” Science 368, 1012–1015 29 May 2020.

3) Shan Chao et al (2020) “Infection with novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) causes pneumonia in Rhesus macaques.” Cell Research 30:670–677; https://doi.org/10.1038/s41422-020-0364-z.

4) Yu Pin et al (2020) “Age-related rhesus macaque models of COVID-19.” Animal Model Exp Med. 2020;3:93–97.