Covid “Vaccine” News: Infertility, Harms, More Doses Being Pushed and Injustice Towards Vaccine-Injured

Covid injections damage fertility, the Biden Administration extends the Covid health emergency, Britons are invited for further doses of the experimental gene therapy, Canadian Covid Care Alliance says “stop the shots,” injustice towards the vaccine-injured, phase 5 of the Covid injections is coming, corporate media finally admits to menstrual changes post-Covid injection, the Covid injections cause “long Covid-like” symptoms and health experts are quitting the NIH and CDC in droves.

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

Follow The Exposé’s Official Channel on Telegram here

Join the conversation in our Telegram Discussion Group here

Sperm: Devastating Damage Due to Covid Injection

As concerns have been raised regarding Covid-19 vaccinations’ possible detrimental impact on male fertility, an Israeli study published on 17 June 2022 set out to investigate the effect of Pfizer’s Covid injection on semen.

Sperm from 37 donors, providing 216 samples, were obtained from three sperm banks from men who had received two doses of Pfizer’s Covid “vaccine” were analysed and revealed a 15% decrease in sperm concentration leading to a reduction of 22.1% in total motile count.

In conclusion, the authors of the study found “a selective temporary decline of sperm concentration and total motile count 3 months post-vaccination followed by recovery among [sperm donors].”

Read more: Covid-19 vaccination BNT162b2 temporarily impairs semen concentration and total motile count among semen donors, 17 June 2022

Covid-19 Public Health Emergency Extended in the US

The Biden administration extended the Covid-19 public health emergency for another three months.

Leading up to the renewal of a continuing medical emergency, Senator Rand Paul has accused Dr. Fauci and the White House (which is captured by the HHS Administrative State) of “emotionalism and sensationalism.”

Is this medical emergency justified, or does it reflect yet more mis- dis- and mal-information from the HHS Administrative state acting in coordination with corporate media to propagate fearporn to justify the continuing suspension of medical ethics, normal regulatory process, censorship, and war profiteering by the medical-pharmaceutical industrial complex?

Providing graphs representing data, Dr. Robert Malone answers the question and concludes:

Read more: Is there a medical emergency? Dr. Robert Malone, 16 July 2022

Using data from South Africa, Dr. Paul Alexander noted: “Again, ‘it is the vaccine, stupid’, it is NOT the virus, it is the sub-optimal non-neutralizing vaccinal antibodies that are placing the spike antigen under immune pressure but not eliminating the virus while causing increased infectiousness to the vaccinated. It is the vaccine, the COVID vaccine that is causing infection in vaccinated and the expansion now of this pandemic that was over in Feb 2021. If this vaccine is not stopped, this pandemic will continue for 100 years.”

Read more: Global infection/case rates COVID July 16th 2022; shows us that pandemic is expanding & due not to the VIRUS, Dr. Paul Alexander, 16 July 2022

More “Vaccines” for Britons

Adults aged 50 and older will be invited to have a fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccination, as England currently finds itself amid “a third wave of coronavirus infections.”

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has published its final recommendations for this autumn’s vaccination programme, which included giving an additional vaccination dose to the following groups:

All adults aged 50 years and older

Those aged 5- 49 years in a clinical risk group, including pregnant women

Household contacts of people with immunosuppression aged 5- 49 years

Carers aged 16- 49 years

Residents in a care home for older adults and staff working in care homes for older adults

Frontline health and social care workers

Additionally, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) will be expanding the eligibility for free flu vaccines to more people once the more vulnerable have received their dose.

Responding to news that all over-50s will be offered COVID-19 booster and flu jabs this autumn, the Interim Deputy Chief Executive of NHS Providers, Miriam Deakin, said: “It’s helpful to have this clarity over these very important vaccination programmes.

“The recent sharp rises in COVID-19 infections and hospital admissions underline the continuing threat posed by the virus and maintaining the wider eligibility for a free flu vaccine is a further sensible precaution, reducing the risk of serious illness and consequent additional pressures on the NHS.

“It will be important for integrated care systems to consider how they can most effectively reach people who are vaccine-hesitant.”

Read more: Fourth COVID Dose to be Offered to all Aged 50 and Older, Medscape, 15 July 2022

Stop The Shots, They Cause More Harm Than Good

Here are two excellent videos to consider watching and sharing with your friends. In fact, the second video was so good that sharing it got Dr. Robert Malone banned from Twitter:

Stop the shots (15-minute). Click on the image below to watch the video on Rumble.

Canadian Covid Care Alliance: Stop the Shots, 15 July 2022 (15 mins)

More harm than good (video slides). Click on the image below to watch the video on Rumble.

Canadian Covid Care Alliance: The Pfizer Inoculations Do More Harm Than Good, 16 December 2021 (39 mins)

I wish public health bodies around the world would re-distribute these videos so that the public is informed as to how the shots work.

But as you know, they don’t want anyone to know that for obvious reasons.

Read more: Excellent SHORT educational videos on the COVID shots, Steve Kirsch, 16 July 2022

Epistemic Injustice Towards Vaccine-injured

“Epistemic injustice” is just the idea that in society, some people/institutions are believed and trusted more readily than others, regardless of the quality of the evidence.

The gaslighting, discounting, discrediting, outright bigotry, and hate that mainstream society directs toward people who are vaccine injured is the quintessential example of epistemic injustice.

The vaccine injured have first-hand knowledge of exactly what happened to them. Yet this is not acknowledged by scholars who study epistemic injustice. Indeed, every mainstream publication in the U.S. including the NY Times, the Atlantic, and Washington Post, and every public health agency including the FDA, CDC, and NIH, treat people who are vaccine injured like dirt. Nearly all of the academic, scientific, and medical establishment engages in epistemic injustice and epistemic violence against the vaccine injured every single day.

Read more: By all means, let’s talk about epistemic injustice, Toby Rogers, 16 July 2022

Phase 5 Of the So-Called “Vaccines” Is Coming

The UK’s National Health Service has told its doctors to prepare for Phase 5 of the Covid vaccine rollout beginning in September.

The FDA, completely lacking clinical data to support the decision, directed new Covid vaccine boosters for the fall that contain Omicron BA.4 and/or BA.5 spike plus the current Covid vaccine spike protein.

The US government immediately ordered a minimum of 105 million doses from Pfizer. It is unclear how much spike will be in the new vaccines: it might be the same amount but there could be more (double) than is in current vaccines.

Stop taking any more poison. The risks are significant and the benefits have completely evaporated. Protect yourself and your family.

Read more: Watch out! Meryl Nass, 16 July 2022

Menstrual Changes After Covid Vaccines May Be Far More Common Than Previously Known

An analysis published Friday in the journal Science Advances found that 42% of people with regular menstrual cycles said they bled more heavily than usual after vaccination.

An analysis published Friday in the journal Science Advances found that 42% of people with regular menstrual cycles said they bled more heavily than usual after vaccination. Meanwhile, 44% reported no change and around 14% reported a lighter period. Among non-menstruating people — those post-menopause or who use certain long-term contraceptives, for example — the study suggests many experienced breakthroughs or unexpected bleeding after their Covid shots.

The survey included over 39,000 people 18 to 80 years old who were fully vaccinated and had not contracted Covid. The respondents were vaccinated with Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson and Novavax.

The new survey started in April 2021, around the time people began to report unexpected bleeding and heavier flow post-vaccine. However, these anecdotes were at the time met with the rebuttal that there was no data linking menstrual changes to vaccination.

Read more: Menstrual changes after Covid vaccines may be far more common than previously known, NBC News, 15 July 2022

Covid Injection Spike Protein Causes Long Covid Symptoms

A pre-print of a study was published on 12 July 2022 which sought to determine the immunologic abnormalities in patients following Covid “vaccines” who experienced long Covid-like or post-acute sequelae of Covid-19 (“PASC”)-like symptoms more than 4 weeks post-vaccination.

“We investigated 50 individuals that exhibited PASC-like symptoms similar to those previously published. On average these symptoms were reported after 105 days post-vaccination (Table 1) and previously published in post-vaccination individuals. There was variability in symptoms according to the vaccine administered, however, the predominant symptoms were fatigue, neuropathy, brain fog and headache. All of these symptoms were reported in all four of the vaccines administered in this cohort. “Post-vaccination individuals with PASC-like symptoms exhibit markers of platelet activation and pro-inflammatory cytokine production which may be driven by the persistence of SARS-CoV-2 S1 protein persistence in intermediate and non-classical monocytes. “These findings suggest a possible mechanism for the debilitating symptoms found in some patients weeks and months following vaccination. The findings that the immune profile and persistent S1 protein in CD16 + monocytes suggest that S1 protein persistence is a major contributor not only of symptoms in post-vaccination individuals with PASC-like symptoms but also may be a major contributor of PASC itself given that S1 alone delivered by vaccination can cause similar pathologic features.”

Read more: SARS-CoV-2 S1 Protein Persistence in SARS-CoV-2 Negative Post-Vaccination Individuals with Long COVID/ PASC-Like Symptoms, 12 July 2022

Health Experts Are Quitting the NIH and CDC In Droves

Health experts are quitting the NIH and CDC in droves because they’re embarrassed by ‘bad science’ – including vaccinating children under 5 to “make their advice palatable to the White House,” doctors claim.

The NIH and CDC are reportedly facing staffing shortages as low morale drives away employees.

Decisions like the closure of schools and then requiring face masks once they reopened led to many questioning leadership.

Lately, the authorisation of Covid-19 vaccines for children four years old or younger has confused some in America’s top medical agencies.

Bari Weiss’ ‘Common Sense‘ Substack reports that data from both Pfizer and Moderna’s clinical trials for jabs in under-5s show limited effectiveness.

Read more: Health experts are quitting the NIH and CDC in droves because they’re embarrassed by ‘bad science’, Daily Mail, 14 July 2022