BBC’s “Vaccine Is Safe” For Pregnant Women “Expert” Just Happens to Also Be Principal Investigator of Pfizer’s Covid Injection in Pregnancy Trial

Professor Norman Fenton has been reporting on the bias of the BBC documentary ‘Unvaccinated’ which is being screened today, 20 July. It’s an attempt to convince those who have chosen not to have a Covid injection to “get jabbed.” It is a timely, eye-opening investigation commissioned by BBC Factual, the BBC claims without explaining why it is “timely” – presumably they are hoping we believe, due most likely to the fraudulent use of PCR tests, “Covid-19 is on the rise again.”

A search on both the internet and BBC’s website for “BBC Factual” returned no results which makes one wonder who actually commissioned BBC’s “investigation.” If any of our readers has any information about “BBC Factual” we would be grateful you noting it in the comments section under this article.

In this documentary, Prof. Fenton wrote, “mathematician Prof Hannah Fry – with the help ‘experts’ – attempts to convince 7 members of the public (who have so far refused) to take the Covid vaccine. As I pointed out the BBC (in the publicity for the programme) already signposted the likely extreme bias in the programme by massive underestimating the number of unvaccinated people in the UK, hence trying to present such people as a tiny extreme fringe.”

Another so-called “expert” BBC used to help convince unvaccinated – those who follow good science and are part of the almost 30% of the UK population who have chosen to remain unvaccinated – is Asma Khalil.

The more we dig the worse it gets, Prof. Fenton wrote in a tweet. Here’s Asma Khalil, the “expert” they used to declare the “vaccine” safe for pregnant women:

And as long ago as 2015 Asma Khalil declared these conflicts of interest as a member of the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (“NICE”) Quality Standards Committee.

Responding to Prof. Fenton’s tweet, Andy Sands neatly portrays BBC’s propaganda documentary:

More on BBC’s “Expert” Asma Khalil

We now know that Khalil is the principal investigator (“PI”) of the Pfizer Covid “vaccination” in pregnancy trial. We also know from a response to a Freedom of Information request alongside an in-depth dive into the only pregnancy/fertility study performed that Medicine Regulators and Pfizer chose to publicly cover-up alarming abnormalities of the developing foetus and falsely downgraded the actual risk of Covid “vaccination” during pregnancy by suppressing documented findings of the clinical data.

So, is there anything else about Khalil that should set alarm bells ringing? Yes. There is more on Khalil in Professor Fenton’s article titled ‘BBC’s ‘independent vaccine expert’ just happens to be in charge of Pfizer’s Vaccine Centre’:

It turns out the she was a participant in the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation funded simulation ‘Preparing for Disease X: Ensuring Vaccine Equity for Pregnant Women in Future Pandemics’ – the results of which are reported in THIS paper that she co-authored and was funded by:

Note that there is no declaration by Asma Khalil (“AK”). This requires an explanation. Nor does AK declare any conflict of interests (“COIs”) in her other recent publications.

So, What Do the So-Called “Anti-Vaxxers” Actually Think?

Unlike the BBC biased nonsense, Daily Sceptic published an article in May which described a rigorous study into the views of the unvaccinated. Rather than just listen to the lazy stereotypes of sceptics portrayed in the press, academia and Government, the authors of the study – Dr. Raminder Mulla, Amy Willows and Rusere Shoniwa – decided they would go and find out what people actually thought.