The history of the Global Warming Fraud

The current global warming scam isn’t a new one of course. Like most good scams this one has been around for a long time.

By Dr Vernon Coleman

In 1817, the President of the Royal Society in London warned that there had been ‘a considerable change of climate, inexplicable at present to us’ and said that this would lead to changes in the accessibility of the Arctic Seas. It was nonsense, of course.

A century later, in 1922, the Washington Post warned that the Arctic was warming up, that icebergs were getting scarcer and in some places the seals were finding the water too hot.

In 1947, The West Australian, quoted a Dr Ahlmann, a Swedish geophysicist who was warning about a mysterious warming of the climate. And in 1958, the Sunday Telegraph in London warned that the climate is getting warmer.

Then the scaremongers suddenly went into reverse, and in the 1970s the experts warned that a new ice age could grip the world within the lifetime of present generations. Nigel Calder, a science writer, warned in a major television documentary on the BBC that the threat of a new ice age must stand alongside nuclear war as a source of wholesale death and misery. Calder claimed that the northern hemisphere had been cooling since 1950s and that the droughts in Africa and India were due to the ‘little ice age’.

In 1975, Newsweek magazine ran a story called, ‘The Cooling World’ and predicted the beginning of dramatic global cooling which might well lead to a drastic decline in food production. They talked about economic and social adjustments on a global scale. (In 2006, over 30 years later, Newsweek published a correction.)

The bottom line is that politicians, journalists and experts are forever warning us of terrible things that are about to happen. The invariable rider is that they might well be able to save us from the terrible future which they predict, if we give them vast amounts of money, enormous prestige and a full page profile in the Guardian newspaper.

The BBC and other corrupt and blatantly dishonest news organisations now claim that global warming is accepted and need not be debated or discussed. This is a lie of course. (The BBC makes the same bizarre claim about almost all contentious scientific issues.)

Global warming is simply a pseudoscientific cult for self-important hypocrites and the people who promote the global warming myth are richly rewarded for their obedience while those who dare to question it are severely punished.

Governments, big industries (with a vested interest in the changes being forced upon us), ruthless lobbyists and, of course, the United Nations keep up the daily terror through a constant bombardment of lies, deceits and pseudoscience. It is, to use a felicitous phrase devised by my friend Dr Colin Barron, a seemingly unending example of ‘death porn fear’.

The UK Government says that tackling global warming will require a host of new incentives, laws, rules, bans, taxes, appliance standards and institutional innovations. In November 2020, as the UK’s economy fell apart, the Government announced another package of £12 billion worth of investment in green infrastructure such as cycle lanes. At the same time there was huge pressure for ‘climate denial’ to be criminalised and for those questioning the new cultish dogma to be prosecuted instead of merely being persecuted. (It is worth remembering that in 2015, former US vice-president Al Gore said that ‘deniers deserve to be punished’. Gore was, of course, the presenter of an infamous video which has been proven to contain misleading pseudoscience.

Much the same is happening everywhere.

In the US, President Joe Biden wants to spend $2 trillion ‘decarbonising the US economy’. The European Union has earmarked 30% of its $880 billion recovery fund for climate measures.

Today, it is estimated that 85% of all our energy comes from fossil fuels and the plan is to replace all this with solar and wind power. Both the EU and China have committed to achieving net-zero carbon emissions though this will, inevitably, involve a good deal of cheating, chicanery and lying.

Endgame by Vernon Coleman is available as a paperback, a hardback and an eBook.