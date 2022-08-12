Vaccine-Derived Polio Is Found in London’s Sewage and Their Solution is to Inject People with More Vaccines

Without question the go-to disease to defend vaccines is polio. Coincidently it could also be the greatest lie and medical con of all time. Toxins causing “polio” is well documented. Is polio the virus that never was?

In this article, we explore the history of polio, the polio vaccine, DDT poisoning and whether we should trust the renewed polio vaccine push.

We are not attempting to give medical advice. We are merely providing information that needs to be, at least, considered before choosing to have your child, or yourself, vaccinated against polio.

In June, “health experts” in the United Kingdom (“UK”) discovered a possible polio epidemic in London for the first time since 1984 – in almost 40 years. Scientists from the UK discovered numerous samples of the virus in wastewater at the London Beckton Sewage Treatment Works, the country’s biggest water treatment facility. Direct instances of polio had not yet been found in the UK. According to the UK Health Security Agency (“UKHSA”), it was most likely brought to London by someone who had recently been vaccinated against the virus in another country. In other words, it was vaccine-derived.

In the same month, the Global Polio Laboratory Network (“GPLN”) confirmed the isolation of type 2 vaccine-derived poliovirus (VDPV2) from environmental samples in London which were detected as part of ongoing disease surveillance. “It is important to note that the virus has been isolated from environmental samples only – no associated cases of paralysis have been detected,” the World Health Organisation (“WHO”) stated. In other words, no person had been tested for and diagnosed with polio.

On Wednesday, corporate media was “alerting” the public to the same polio scare detected in the same way, except now in 19 sewage samples, in the same place – London. And, almost six weeks after the UK government urged parents to ensure children’s polio vaccinations were up to date, there still have been no infections in people detected.

John Stone noticed some interesting conversations taking place during a board meeting of the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (“MHRA”) on 21 June.

One really surprising fact which emerged, he wrote, is that they combine their purported role as a regulator of the biologics industry with the development of their own biological products and trading with the industry. Since 2013, this has been happening through its subsidiary the National Institute of Biological Standards and Control (“NIBSC”) though it’s not immediately clear how long NIBSC has traded its own biological products.

“Of particular relevance is that coincidentally with this meeting a new polio scare was being launched in the UK … It is therefore fascinating to follow the conversation (which I have transcribed as best I can) between the interim director of NIBSC, Mark Bailey, and Chairman of MHRA Stephen Lightfoot,” Stone wrote. Below is a paragraph copied from Stone’s transcription:

“Significant investment by NIBSC and also its partners the Gates Foundation. And, of course, it’s part of the WHO expert lab in [indecipherable] for basically polio eradication. There are three strains of polio and the team at NIBSC developed three different vaccines. It happens that strain two is the one that has been deployed most in clinical trials in Africa and it’s a listed product by the WHO which means it can be used in emergency situations even though it’s not approved. We are now moving to clinical trials with the other two strains as well, so it’s very exciting” – Mark Bailey, MHRA Board Meeting held in public June 2022 (timestamp 1:17:36)

On 13 November 2020, the World Health Organisation (“WHO”) granted Emergency Use Listing (“EUL”) to a new novel oral polio vaccine called novel oral polio vaccine type 2 (“nOPV2”) designed to treat the type of polio outbreak occurring in the UK. According to the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (“GPEI”), the nOPV2 was developed to address vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 outbreaks. “If this isn’t a scam, I don’t know what is,” Dr. Brian Hooker told The Defender.

Vaccine-Derived Polio Case Discovered in New York

NBC reported in August that more polio was detected in Hudson Valley wastewater samples, this time in Orange County, according to NYS health officials, which it said further indicates potential community spread of the virus declared eradicated in 1979.

The US Centre for Disease Control (“CDC”) detected polio in samples taken from June and July in two geographically different locations in Orange County and linked those to samples from Jerusalem, in Israel, and recent samples from London, England.

The state health department, which launched wastewater surveillance earlier this month after officials announced the first confirmed US polio case in nearly a decade in an unvaccinated patient in Rockland County on 21 July.

No cases of polio have originated in the United States since 1979, according to the CDC. Health officials in New York said the lone case originated outside the country, and it’s the first polio case reported in the state in nine years.

The Rockland County case was an unvaccinated patient who had a vaccine-derived strain of the virus that indicates it would have been contracted by someone who got a live dose used by a country outside the US; in “rare instances,” people given the live virus can spread it to other people who haven’t been vaccinated.

The person was infected with a type 2 vaccine-derived poliovirus, which would have come from a type of polio vaccine that’s taken orally and isn’t used in the United States but is used in many other countries. The United States stopped using the oral vaccine in 2000.

That sewer wastewater monitoring is sure turning out to be handy in the surveillance state

The surveillance push we have been witnessing – under the guise of fighting Covid – increasingly seeks to monitor what is going into, out of, and happening within our very bodies. Smart sewers are being used to monitor our gut microbiome, and urine, tests without our knowledge or permission and which completely disregard all privacy, rights and doctor/patient confidentiality laws. Since Covid ideology was unleashed on populations, governments have been moving in lockstep. What happens in one country, follows in others.

Polio Vaccine Is One Of The 4 Most Dangerous Vaccines Ever Developed

For 60 years, the CDC has propagated vaccines as the holy grail of medicine, like a magic pill that keeps everyone from dying of scary infectious diseases that nothing else on earth can save anyone from. Yet, billions of people survive without having any vaccines at all their whole lives, and on average, these folks are much healthier than the “fully vaccinated” droids and zombies who seem to be fighting mysterious disorders most of their lives.

So far, the four most dangerous vaccines ever created are covid-19 “vaccines,” MMR vaccine, polio vaccine, and rotavirus vaccine.

SV40 was the 40th virus found in rhesus monkey kidney cells when these cells were used to make the polio vaccine. This virus contaminated both the inactivated polio vaccine (“IPV”) developed by Dr. Jonas Salk and the oral or “live” polio vaccine (“OPV”) developed by Dr. Albert Sabin.

Upon the discovery that SV40 was an animal carcinogen that had found its way into the polio vaccines, a new federal law was passed in 1961 that required that no vaccines contain this virus. However, this law did not require that SV40 contaminated vaccines be thrown away or that the contaminated seed material (used to make all polio vaccines for the next four decades) be discarded.

As a result, known SV40 contaminated vaccines were injected into children up until 1963. In addition, it has been alleged that there have been SV40-contaminated batches of oral polio vaccine administered to some children until the end of the 1990s. Although the prevalence of SV40 infections in humans is not known, numerous studies suggest that SV40 is a pathogen resident in the human population today.

Millions of people are exposed to hidden cancer viruses when they got injected with the polio vaccine, how many would still believe vaccines are the ‘holy grail’ of modern medicine? If everyone knew that oral polio “vaccines” increase polio cases of paralysis for children, how many would still believe in the “safety and efficacy” of those injections?

The IPV uses dead cells of poliomyelitis whereas the OPV runs the virus through multiple animals to weaken the strain, but that doesn’t kill it. Dr. Vernon Coleman revealed nearly two years ago that the polio outbreak in Africa is largely a result of the Gates’ polio vaccination programme. Even WHO admitted that there were vaccine-derived polio outbreaks in Africa. The vaccine used there contains an attenuated or weakened virus. This weak virus is still alive and can cause disease and it has been known for a long time.

In April 1955, in what became known as ‘The Cutter Incident’, more than 200,000 children in five Western and mid-Western USA states received a polio vaccine in which the process of inactivating the live virus proved to be defective. Within days there were reports of paralysis and within a month the first mass vaccination programme against polio had to be abandoned. Subsequent investigations revealed that the vaccine, manufactured by the California-based family firm of Cutter Laboratories, had caused 40,000 cases of polio, leaving 200 children with varying degrees of paralysis and killing 10.

So, people who are already struggling with compromised immune systems from all the other toxic jabs can’t effectively fight off the weakened live virus, and they end up transmitting it to (or infecting) others. This obliterates the old “herd theory” and actually helps spread polio, rather than prevent it.

Oral Polio Drops Linked to Paralysis in India

“Jacob Puliyel, head of paediatrics, St. Stephen’s Hospital, Delhi, and corresponding author of the study published August in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, says that “the frequency of Pulse Polio administration was found to be directly or indirectly related to the incidence of non-polio acute flaccid paralysis”.

Pulse Polio is India’s national campaign to administer OPVs en masse.

Although India’s last case of polio was reported in 2011, a surveillance system continues to annually investigate some 50,000 cases of acute flaccid paralysis (“AFP”) – defined as a sudden onset of paralysis or weakness in any part of the body of a child under 15 years of age.

While no case of AFP has tested positive for polio since 2012, the rate of non-polio paralysis has continued to be unusually high, especially in the northern states of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, which together have a population of 300 million people.

The study showed that the number of pulse polio rounds conducted in a state had a “high correlation” with the non-polio paralysis rate. “We found that the… rates in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh were higher in those years when the number of Pulse Polio rounds conducted were more frequent,” says Puliyel.

The study suggests that OPV were responsible for inducing paralysis and speculates that “repeated doses of the live virus vaccine delivered to the intestine may colonise the gut and alter the viral microbiome of the intestine”.

The History of Polio

1824: Metal workers had suffered for centuries from a paralysis similar to polio caused by the lead and arsenic in the metals they were working with. English scientist John Cooke observed: “The fumes from these metals, or the receptance of them in solution into the stomach, often causes paralysis.”

1890: Lead arsenate pesticide started to be sprayed in the US up to 12 times every summer to kill codling moth on apple crops.

1892: Polio outbreaks began to occur in Vermont, an apple-growing region. In his report, Government Inspector Dr. Charles Caverly noted that parents reported that some children fell ill after eating fruit. He stated that “infantile paralysis usually occurred in families with more than one child, and as no efforts were made at isolation it was very certain it was non-contagious” (with only one child in the family having been struck).

1907: Calcium arsenate comes into use primarily on cotton crops.

1908: In a Massachusetts town with three cotton mills and apple orchards, 69 children suddenly fell ill with infantile paralysis.

1909: The UK bans apple imports from the States because of heavy lead arsenate residues.

1921: Franklin D. Roosevelt develops polio after swimming in the Bay of Fundy, New Brunswick. The toxicity of water may have been due to pollution run-off.

1943: DDT is introduced, a neurotoxic pesticide. Over the next several years it comes into widespread use in American households. For example, wallpaper impregnated with DDT was placed in children’s bedrooms.

1943: A polio epidemic in the UK town of Broadstairs, Kent is linked to a local dairy where cows were washed down with DDT.

1944: Albert Sabin reports that a major cause of sickness and death of American troops based in the Philippines was poliomyelitis. US military camps there were sprayed daily with DDT to kill mosquitoes. Neighbouring Philippine settlements were not affected.

1944: NIH reports that DDT damages the same anterior horn cells that are damaged in infantile paralysis.

1946: Gebhaedt shows polio seasonality correlates with fruit harvest.

1949: Endocrinologist Dr Morton Biskind, a practitioner and medical researcher found that DDT causes “lesions in the spinal cord similar to human polio.”

1950: US Public Health Industrial Hygiene Medical Director, J.G. Townsend, notes the similarity between parathion poisoning and polio and believes that some polio might be caused by eating fruits or vegetables with parathion residues.

1951: Dr. Biskind treats his polio patients as poisoning victims, removing toxins from food and the environment, especially DDT-contaminated milk and butter. Dr. Biskind writes: “Although young animals are more susceptible to the effects of DDT than adults, so far as the available literature is concerned, it does not appear that the effects of such concentrations on infants and children have even been considered.”

1949-1951: Other doctors report they are having success treating polio with antitoxins used to treat poisoning, dimercaprol and ascorbic acid. Example: Dr. F. R. Klenner reported: “In the poliomyelitis epidemic in North Carolina in 1948 60 cases of this disease came under our care… The treatment was massive doses of vitamin C every two to four hours. Children up to four years received vitamin C injections intramuscularly… All patients were clinically well after 72 hours.”

1950: Dr. Biskind presents evidence to the US Congress that pesticides were the major cause of polio epidemics. He is joined by Dr. Ralph Scobey who reported he found clear evidence of poisoning when analysing chemical traces in the blood of polio victims.

Comment: This was a “no-no.” The viral causation theory was not something to be questioned. The careers of prominent virologists and health authorities were threatened. Biskind and Scobey’s ideas were subjected to ridicule.

The truth about “polio” paralysis: it was DDT poisoning

The Salk vaccine was introduced in 1954. DDT was banned in the US in 1972. Polio was officially eradicated in the US in 1979. The vaccine-derived version of polio was reported in 2020 to be spreading in developing countries, and, according to ABC News in 2019, more polio cases are now caused by the vaccine than by the wild virus.

DDT Let’s Put It Everywhere 1946 (6 mins)

1953: Clothes are moth-proofed by washing them in EQ-53, a formula containing DDT.

1953: Dr. Biskind writes: “It was known by 1945 that DDT was stored in the body fat of mammals and appears in their milk… yet far from admitting a causal relationship between DDT and polio that is so obvious, which in any other field of biology would be instantly accepted, virtually the entire apparatus of communication, lay and scientific alike, has been devoted to denying, concealing, suppressing, distorting and attempts to convert into its opposite this overwhelming evidence. Libel, slander, and economic boycott have not been overlooked in this campaign.”

1954: Legislation recognising the dangers of persistent pesticides is enacted, and a phase-out of DDT in the US accelerates along with a shift of sales of DDT to third world countries.

Note that DDT is phased out at the same time as widespread polio vaccinations begin. Saying that polio cases skyrocket only in communities that accept the polio vaccine, as the polio vaccine is laced with heavy metals and other toxins, so the paralysis narrative starts all over again. As the polio vaccines cause huge spikes in polio, the misinformed public demand more polio vaccines and the cycle spirals skyward exponentially.

1956: The American Medical Association mandated that all licensed medical doctors could no longer classify polio as polio. All polio diagnoses would be rejected in favour of Guillain-Barre Syndrome, AFP (acute flaccid paralysis), Bell’s Palsy, Cerebral Palsy, ALS, (Lou-Gehrig’s Disease), MS, MD etc. This sleight of hand was fabricated with the sole intent of giving the public the impression that the polio vaccine was successful at decreasing polio or eradicating polio. The public bought this hook, line and sinker and to this very day, many pro-vaccine arguments are ignited by the manufactured lie regarding the polio vaccine eradicating polio.

1962: Rachel Carson’s Silent Spring is published.

1968: DDT registration cancelled for the US.

2008: Acute Flaccid Paralysis (“AFP”) is still raging in many parts of the world where pesticide use is high, and DDT is still used. AFP, MS, MD, Bell’s Palsy, cerebral palsy, ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease), and Guillain-Barre are all catch basket diagnoses, all similar in symptoms, tied to heavy metal poisoning and high toxic load.

2008: WHO states on its website: “There is no cure for polio. Its effects are irreversible.”

Conclusion: Modern belief that polio is caused by a virus is an ongoing tragedy for the children of the world. Public funds are wasted on useless and dangerous vaccines when the children could be treated with antitoxins. A call into failing vaccine mythology is warranted, as is a complete investigation of the real agenda being executed against humanity involving science, chemicals, vaccines, the medical field in general, and the government.

Flashback: How DDT Works

The Dissolving Illusions website has several images taken from publications during the first half of the 20th century. The images cover several topics including DDT. Below are a couple of those images.

These Demonstrate How DDT Paralyzes a Mosquito – In glass case, mosquito feels effects of DDT, gives frantic kick, leaps into air. As DDT enters nervous system and starts to paralyse muscles, mosquito seems to be trying to kick off paralysing sensation. Paralysis of the nervous system affects the mosquito legs. The mosquito staggers, falls over, tries to push back onto its legs. It makes one last violent effort to rise but topples back onto its head. On its back and almost completely paralysed, the mosquito continues to battle against DDT but only succeeds in wiggling convulsively. It took DDT 45 minutes to knock the mosquito out completely. (Life, January 21, 1946, p. 11)

Knox Out DDT product advertisement. (Life, May 31, 1948, p. 102): “Only a little fly you say? Yes … but what a dangerous monster! He can carry polio … right into your home!”

We can’t trust the renewed “polio vaccination” push. Here’s why.

While it may look like polio is suddenly back in the news, it’s actually been there longer than you’d think and has been building to this point.

In November of 2020, a new “genetically engineered” and “triple-locked” polio vaccine was the first vaccine to be granted “emergency use listing” by WHO, despite there being only around five thousand cases of polio in the world over the last decade.

In October 2021, the government of Ukraine declared a “biological emergency” due to the “re-emergence” of polio, which was blamed on low vaccine uptake.

This was steadily reported in the back pages of the news for months. Culminating in headlines like “Polio Makes a Comeback in Ukraine as War Halts Vaccination Campaign”, following Russia beginning its “special operation”.

Later, in March of this year, Israel reported they too had a “re-emergence” of polio after allegedly detecting “vaccine-derived” polio in the stool of a young girl suffering from paralysis.

A month later, in April of this year, using alleged “re-emergence” as a springboard, GPEI called for “renewed efforts” to combat polio, launching their new “strategy” and claiming to need a further 4.8 billion dollars in funding.

Then in late May, at the WHO’s 75th World Health Assembly, “global health leaders” called for “urgent action to end polio once and for all before a unique window of opportunity closes for good.” It was at this same Assembly WHO discussed the proposed Global Pandemic Treaty.

Which brings us to June, and scare stories on both sides of the Atlantic warning of “low vaccination rates.”

In 2021, Ryan Matters published an excellent, in-depth article called, ‘mRNA ‘Vaccines,’ Eugenics, and Push for Transhumanism’, in which he looked at the link between polio and DDT, among other things:

“The worldwide rollout of mRNA “vaccines” is part of a much larger agenda that encompasses eugenics and transhumanism. This agenda is being funded and promoted by a network of global institutions, politicians, and billionaire technocrats.”

It’s all about getting people “vaccinated”, and creating the cultural norm of regular state-mandated injections for “protection” against the disease du jour.

The “polio outbreak” is just a dragnet picking up all those who may have slipped through the covid cracks. Either you take the clotshot for covid, or you take the smallpox vaccine for monkeypox or you take the polio vaccine…just to be safe. In the end, they just want everyone to get at least one vaccine, and it seems they don’t much care which. It makes one wonder if there’s some “secret ingredient” all three could have in common.

