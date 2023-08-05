Covid Related News: Corporate journalists have become experts at disinformation journalism

As independent experts dismantle the official covid pandemic narrative, corporate “experts” try to resurrect it and corporate media warns “covid is on the rise.”

We can only guess corporate media has been instructed to nudge the public for another round, or two, of known to be harmful genetic “vaccines.”

Corporate journalists don’t doggedly disregard the ever-increasing and now overwhelming evidence of harm, just one or two of which are mentioned below. Disinformation journalism is one of the most toxic editorial developments in the media.

The following is a collection of recent articles from a variety of sources.

Dismantling the covid pandemic and mRNA “vaccine” narratives: Did we actually have a lethal pandemic of a novel spreading virus? How “safe and effective” are the mRNA “vaccines”? Dr. Ahmad Malik and Jonathan Engler discussed these questions in a recent podcast. The discussion also covered topics such as the overuse of midazolam and opiates, large falls in the use of antibiotics, the use of face masks and much more.

After comprehensive research, Engler concludes: “The evidence suggests that there was no pandemic in 2020, by any reasonable definition of that word. All the harm observed since spring 2020 was caused by the dystopian response to the perceived threat, including the rollout of a number of “vaccines” which were neither safe nor effective.” Read more HERE.

Care home massacres, remdesivir and covid “vaccines” – which killed the most? Analysis of Minnesota, USA, death certificate data reveals that collectively, covid interventions caused at least four times more excess mortality than covid itself. Read more HERE.

Myocardial injury after Pfizer booster vaccination: Swiss researchers have published a new peer-reviewed study measuring the rate of vaccine-associated myocardial injury after taking the Moderna Covid-19 booster. The researchers measured cardiac biomarkers in hospital employees who received a booster and found myocardial injury in 2.8% of study participants.

This represents a significantly high level of risk – one in 35 – for a routine medical product. Notably, this is a risk that most people had no awareness of before getting boosted.

Despite plenty of scientific evidence, public health officials and the media continue to deny that myocarditis is a concern. Read the study HERE.

Turbo cancer in doctors: Top UK breast cancer surgeon and one of the top 20 oncologist influencers, breast cancer returns after allowing herself to be injected with multiple covid and flu “vaccines.” But she doesn’t join the dots. Read more HERE.

Covid cases are on the rise again, we don’t know why: Covidians seem to be baffled why covid cases are on the rise again. “Covid-19 cases are slowly increasing across the US for the fourth summer in a row,” Wired wrote. “We don’t exactly know why, but infections do seem to shoot up over the summer.” How are “cases” determined? Using covid tests and testing of wastewater.

NBC reports that hospitalisations are on the up, but experts expect the vast majority of infections to be mild. How do they know? “Wastewater data also points to a rise in covid cases. Still, experts say the odds of getting seriously ill remain low.”

MIT Technology Review isn’t faring much better. MIT reports that “covid hasn’t entirely gone away … The coronavirus continues to cause infections, disease and death – and long covid”

MIT continues: “This [covid] still a thing? As a health reporter who has been covering covid since the early days, I am still asked this question on a fairly regular basis. So this week let’s take a look at exactly where we stand with covid … It’s worth pointing out that there are still some big, unanswered questions when it comes to covid-19.”

On dear {sigh}.

Apart from the fraudulent use of tests to detect covid infections and other covid lies, this might be a good time to refresh our memories about smart sewers and what the purpose is – surveillance, the monitoring of what is going into, out of, and happening within our very bodies. Read our previous article about smart sewers HERE and how they previously attempted to use testing of sewage to declare a polio epidemic in London HERE.

The “disinformation” craze is ruining what’s left of journalism: If journalism in Canada is to survive in a manner that’s of service to the public, the disinformation racket has to be shut down. Disinformation journalism is one of the most toxic editorial developments in the media. If journalism in Canada is to survive in a manner that’s of service to the public, the disinformation racket has to be shut down. Although this article is not about covid, it could easily be. Read more HERE.

A song dedicated to all those fighting for truth and freedom: ‘I Will Not Be Leaving Quietly’ by Five Times August (Music & Lyric Video) 2021. Special thanks to Oracle Films.

Featured image: Oregon wastewater data shows far more people have COVID than is apparent through testing, OPB, 23 June 2022 (left). No one in particular (right).