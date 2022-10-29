They Know Covid Injections Are Killing Adults, So Why Are They Giving it to Children?

Using government data from the USA and the UK, Ben Armstrong of The New American talks us through how the unprecedented number of vaccine injuries post-Covid injections, in particular the adverse effects resulting in death, proves that governments and their advisors are wilfully trying to kill people – it is their plan.

Armstrong explained that they are aware of the “vaccine” kill rate but choose to gaslight vaccine injury data. We can only assume that they are not satisfied with the number of adults the injections have killed so they added it to the childhood vaccination schedule to increase the number of deaths.

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

Follow The Exposé’s Official Channel on Telegram here

Join the conversation in our Telegram Discussion Group here

They can’t hide the body count, Armstrong says. So, they will just pretend the data doesn’t exist and censor the truth hoping the masses never wake up.

Click on the image below to watch the video on Rumble.

The New American: Government Data Shows Bodies of Dead Babies and Children Piling Up, 28 October 2022 (24 mins)

Further resources:

In a previous article we wrote about Australian gynaecologist Dr. Luke McLindon who collected data from his practice over 22 months from September 2020 to June 2022 and noted that the miscarriage rate doubled post-vaccination.

In addition to the evidence above, Dr. James Thorp has seen a spike in foetal death and adverse pregnancy outcomes after the mass vaccination campaign began. Featuring Dr. Thorp, below is a trailer for the documentary ‘Died Suddenly’ which will be released in November 2022, exclusively through the Stew Peters Network.

Dr. Thorp as an American physician board-certified in obstetrics and gynaecology, as well as maternal-foetal medicine, has practised obstetrics for over 43 years and sees 6,000–7,000 high-risk pregnant patients a year.

Click on the image below to watch the video on Rumble.

Stew Peters Network: Died Suddenly, Coming November 2022

Featured image: The Astonishing Cover Up Of ‘Covid Vaccine’ Deaths & Reactions – David Icke (video), 14 May 2021