Official Mortality Data for Europe proves Covid-19 Vaccination is causing Mass Depopulation with 2022 being a record-breaking year for Deaths among all age groups including Children

If we are to believe that the huge increase in deaths in 2020 was because of the emergence of the alleged Covid-19 virus, then one would expect the so-called “life-saving” vaccine, that has been rolled out worldwide and injected into the arms of millions multiple times, to have reduced the number of excess deaths being recorded across the world dramatically.

So why is it that the year 2022 has officially been a record-breaking year in terms of death for countries across Europe?

According to official statistics published by 28 countries across the continent, Europe has recorded over 193,000 more excess deaths so far this year than it normally recorded prior to the alleged emergence of Covid-19.

The continent has also suffered nearly 30,000 more excess deaths than it recorded in 2020 at the height of the alleged Covid-19 pandemic and nearly 27,000 more excess deaths than it recorded in 2021.

The statistics do not include the country of Ukraine so the increased number of deaths can not be blamed on the deaths of Ukrainians in the ongoing war in the country.

It appears instead that the record-breaking increase in deaths can be attributed to the fact that so many children and young adults are now dying alongside a persistent increase in deaths among all other age groups.

Is it just a coincidence that the increase in deaths among children started to occur as soon as the European Medicines Agency (EMA) approved the Covid-19 injection for 12 to 15-year-olds?

Is it just a coincidence that that increase in deaths among children levelled out just prior to the EMA approving the Covid-19 injection for 5 to 11-year-old children, and then shot up again in the weeks after?

Helpful statistics published by the UK Government on deaths by Covid-19 vaccination status strongly suggest it is far from a coincidence, with each and every single age group in England proving to have the lowest mortality rates per 100,000 people among the unvaccinated.

This means we have indisputable evidence that the Covid-19 injections are killing people, and with over 193,000 extra excess deaths across Europe this year, we are quite possibly witnessing depopulation due to Covid-19 vaccination unfold before our very eyes.

Let’s first take a look at the mortality rates by vaccination status that have been quietly published by the UK Government. The rates apply to people in England, but there’s no reason to believe that this same trend isn’t being seen worldwide.

A UK Government agency, known as the Office for National Statistics (ONS), recently published new data on deaths by vaccination status in England. The dataset is titled ‘Deaths by Vaccination Status, England, 1 January 2021 to 31 May 2022‘, and it can be accessed on the ONS site here, and downloaded here.

Table 6 of the dataset contains data on deaths involving Covid-19, deaths not involving Covid-19 and all-cause deaths by age group in England between 1st January 2021 and 31st May 2022, and it includes the number of deaths among children aged 10 to 14 by vaccination status, and teenagers aged 15 to 19 by vaccination status.

The following two charts show the mortality rates by vaccination status per 100,000 person-years among children aged 10 to 14 in England for the period 1st January 2021 to 31st May 2022, according to the figures provided by the ONS –

Click to enlarge

In regard to Covid-19 deaths, the ONS reveals that the mortality rate among unvaccinated children aged 10 to 14 equates to 0.31. But in regards to one-dose vaccinated children the mortality rate equates to 3.24 per 100,000 person-years, and in regards to triple vaccinated children the mortality rate equates to a shocking 41.29 per 100,000 person-years.

These figures reveal that unvaccinated children are much less likely to die of Covid-19 than children who have had the Covid-19 injection.

And unfortunately, there is little improvement when it comes to non-Covid-19 deaths. Here’s the chart again showing the mortality rates by vaccination status among children in England –

The all-cause death mortality rate equates to 6.39 per 100,000 person-years among unvaccinated children, and is ever so slightly higher at 6.48 among partly vaccinated children.

However, the rate goes from bad to worse following the administration of each injection. The all-cause death mortality rate equates to 97.28 among double-vaccinated children, and a shocking 289.02 per 100,000 person-years among triple-vaccinated children.

This means, according to the UK Governments own official data, double vaccinated children are 1422% / 15.22x more likely to die of any cause than unvaccinated children. Whilst triple vaccinated children are 4423% / 45.23x more likely to die of any cause than unvaccinated children.

Unfortunately, we see much of the same when it comes to vaccinated teenagers.

What we discover from the above is that triple-vaccinated teenagers are 136% / 2.35x more likely to die of Covid-19 than unvaccinated teenagers, and 38% more likely to die of any cause than unvaccinated teenagers.

The worst figures in terms of all-cause deaths are however among double-vaccinated teenagers. Official UK Government data reveals that double vaccinated teenagers, with a mortality rate of 36.17 per 100,000 person-years, are 149.3% / 2.5 x more likely to die of any cause than unvaccinated teenagers with a mortality rate of 14.51 per 100,000 person-years.

Unfortunately, we see the same pattern in all other age groups.

The following two charts show the monthly age-standardised mortality rates by vaccination status for non-Covid-19 deaths in England between January and May 2022 for all age groups over the age of 18 –

Click to enlarge

A full in-depth investigation breaking down the figures in the above chart can be read here. But in short, what these charts reveal is that in every single month since the beginning of 2022 (and before for some age-groups), the unvaccinated population in England has been the least likely to die of any cause by a significant amount.

This probably explains why England and Wales have recorded nearly 30,000 excess deaths against the five-year average (2016-2019+2021) since the middle of April 2022.

According to the ONS, since week 16 of 2022, England and Wales have recorded 276,720 deaths, with 13,278 of those deaths attributed to Covid-19. Whereas during the same time frame in the five-year average, England and Wales recorded 247,229 deaths.

This means England and Wales have recorded 29,491 excess deaths since the middle of April 2022, and have suffered significant excess deaths in 24 of the 26 weeks during that period.

But the only reason deaths fell in two of those weeks is because one week contained an extended bank holiday for the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, and the other week contained the Queen’s funeral and an extended period of mourning. This means reporting of deaths was delayed and therefore undercounted in those two weeks.

This brings us to Europe.

EuroMOMO is a European mortality monitoring activity. The organisation states that its aim is to “detect and measure excess deaths related to seasonal influenza, pandemics and other public health threats”.

In the week ending 30th October 2022, EuroMOMO published its latest mortality dataset containing figures from 28 participating countries across Europe.

The following chart has been extracted from the EuroMOMO dataset and it shows excess deaths among all ages between week 0 and week 42 in the past five years, and it reveals 2022 is top of the league by a mile.

The following chart shows the total number of deaths between week 0 and week 42 of each year –

According to EuroMOMO, Europe suffered 162,577 excess deaths by week 42 of 2018. The following year, excess deaths fell dramatically to 90,094. Then in 2020, the first year of the alleged Covid-19 pandemic, Europe suffered 254,561 excess deaths by week 42.

Then, despite a “miraculous” Covid-19 vaccine being rolled out, Europe suffered a further increase in excess deaths by week 42 of 2021, with a total of 257,760 deaths being recorded. Unfortunately, that “surprising” trend has then continued into this year, with Europe recording 283,457 excess deaths as of week 42, 2022.

This means Europe has suffered 28,896 more excess deaths in 2022 so far than it did during the same time frame at the height of the alleged pandemic in 2020, suggesting the Covid-19 injection has done the complete opposite of its alleged intended effect if we are to believe that Covid-19 was really to blame for so many people dying in 2020.

It also means Europe has suffered 120,880 more excess deaths in 2022 so far than it did during the same time frame in 2018. But even that statistic may not reveal the true severity of the situation, because 2018 was a bad year for deaths due to an alleged severe 2017/2018 winter flu season.

This means the only normal year we have to compare to is 2019, and we can reveal that Europe has recorded 193,363 more excess deaths in 2022 so far than it did during the same period in 2019.

Sadly, many of the extra deaths recorded this year can be attributed to the fact that so many children, teenagers, and young adults are dying.

The following two charts have been extracted from the EuroMOMO dataset and reveal deaths among children aged 0 to 14, and teenagers and young adults aged 14 to 44, in the years 2020, 2021, and 2022.

Click to enlarge

As you can see from the above, excess deaths have been far higher among both age groups in 2022. But there’s something interesting about the chart for children aged 0 to 14 that coincides with a decision made by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

Deaths among children throughout 2020 were generally below the expected number of deaths. This trend continued throughout 2021. But only up to week 22, at which point excess deaths were recorded week on week until the end of the year.

What’s interesting about this is that it coincides with the week the European Medicines Agency (EMA) granted “an extension of indication for the COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty (Pfizer) to include use in children aged 12 to 15″.

Just a few months later, the EMA also gave emergency use approval for the Pfizer vaccine to be administered to children as young as 5.

And the timing of this approval is also interesting.

This is because just as the EMA approved the Covid-19 injection for children aged 5 and above, excess deaths among children began to level out. But their decision meant this reduction in excess deaths was extremely shortlived, and just 1 week later excess deaths among children began to rise again, and have continued to do so throughout 2022.

So much so, as we have proven in a previous investigation of this data, that by week 33 of 2022, there had been a shocking 691% increase in excess deaths among children, ever since the EMA first approved the Covid-19 injection for 12 to 15-year-olds, compared to the previous five-year average.

This equates to a 1,599% increase in 2021, and a 381% increase by week 33 of 2022.

So with the UK Government confirming mortality rates are lowest among the unvaccinated in every single age group in England, and official mortality figures for 28 countries in Europe proving 2022 has been a record-breaking year of deaths, with over 193,000 more excess deaths than was normally recorded in pre-pandemic years, and nearly 30,000 more excess deaths than at the height of the pandemic, it’s clear to see that we are witnessing depopulation due to Covid-19 vaccination unfold before our very eyes.