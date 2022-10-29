Sweden Ditches Agenda 2030’s Climate Change Scam

On 17 October 2022, Ulf Kristersson was elected Sweden’s Prime Minister. The next day Prime Minister Kristersson made it clear there would be no climate and environment minister – he dissolved the Ministry of the Environment. Environmental issues have been relocated to the Ministry of Enterprise and Innovation.

Two weeks before, the Ministry of the Environment Sweden issued a press release stating it was “supporting efforts of developing countries on emission reductions, climate adaptation, capacity-building and technology transfer.” In other words, supporting the implementation of Agenda 2030.

In June 2019, the World Economic Forum (“WEF”) and the United Nations (“UN”) signed a strategic partnership framework to accelerate the implementation of the 2030 Agenda. WEF has a Strategic Intelligence platform which includes Agenda 2030’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals (“SDGs”). You can explore the interactive map for SDG13 (climate action) HERE or the map for “climate change” HERE and it will soon become obvious that the “climate change” agenda’s aim is not to protect wildlife or the environment nor is it about “saving the planet.”

Republished from Armstrong Economics

New Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson is not heeding to the Green agenda. He promptly eliminated the entire Ministry of Climate and Environment, marking the first time in 35 years that Sweden does not have a specific climate ministry. People are crying that the world will crumble without funding bureaucrats who pretend they have the ability to alter the weather cycle with enough funding.

Klaus Schwab’s plans for Agenda 2030 are in jeopardy. “Environmental issues are going to be given a disadvantage at the same time when we have a huge challenge in Sweden when it comes to biodiversity and forestry,” stated Stockholm University professor Karin Bäckstrand. “We won’t meet the Agenda 2030 goals on biodiversity.”

Democratic leader Ebba Busch will serve as the new Minister for Energy, and 26-year-old Liberal Romina Pourmokhtari will serve as the Minister for the Environment. The Nationalist Sweden Democrats do not support the goal of achieving net zero emissions.

Instead, the new government is prioritising nuclear power initiatives that will make it increasingly difficult to shut down existing plants while using €36 billion to build new nuclear power stations. The new government is also considering reopening two nuclear power plants that discontinued operations in recent years. Yet another example of how Agenda 2030 and Schwab’s plan to alter the world will fail.