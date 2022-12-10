Dr. Peter McCullough: Covid “vaccines” are a US military program

In 2012, DARPA, the research division of the US military, began investing in gene-encoded vaccines to stop a pandemic within 60 days. “The military came up with the idea of messenger RNA vaccines, not Pfizer or Moderna – not operation warp speed,” explained Dr. McCullough. “This is a military program.”

“Emergency use authorisation is a mechanism to get rapid new technology into the military. It’s not a mechanism for the public. Its first application broadly to the public was with the Covid-19 pandemic. That’s the reason why the FDA seems like it doesn’t have any ownership over this, they can’t seem to respond to it – because it’s a military program. This has a military origin to it.”

Dr. Peter McCullough is a practising internist and cardiologist and is one of the most prominent critics of the Covid-19 response. He is also the Chief Scientific Officer for The Wellness Company.

The Vigilant Fox: The U.S. Government, Not Pfizer or Moderna, First Envisioned mRNA Technology, 6 December 2022 (3 mins)

The above was clipped from a presentation Dr. McCullough gave at a Vaccine Safety Research Foundation (“VSRF”) event in Dallas on 29 November 2022. Also speaking at the event was UK cardiologist Dr. Aseem Malhotra.

Dr. Malhotra was an early vaccine supporter who later came to realise the dangers of Covid injections with the death of his father who was a prominent UK physician. Dr. Malhotra and Dr. McCullough arrived at the same conclusions via different pathways.

Early in 2020 before the completion of the clinical trials, Dr. McCullough questioned the biological rationale and safety of mRNA technology in an Op-ed titled ‘The Great Gamble of the Covid-19 Vaccine Development’ that was published in The Hill.

When questioned directly under oath in the US Senate on 19 November 2020, about his reaction to Pfizer’s press release of the clinical trials, Dr. McCullough had “no comment.” He was cautious during the early months of the vaccine campaign but as the deaths accrued shortly after injection, he could not remain silent by the late winter of 2021.

Dr. Malhotra in his presentation painfully describes his journey of emotional distraught, losing his father and last remaining first-degree family member, and then his relentless pursuit of the truth culminating in the publication of a pair of analyses concluding all Covid injections are not sufficiently safe nor effective to remain in use today.

Together, the two cardiologists have hundreds of published scientific reports and opinions and have delivered thousands of lectures and speeches. Both have suffered professional retaliation for telling the truth. “We are not wrong about these conclusions,” Dr. McCullough said.

You can watch the full presentations at the VSRF Dallas event below. If you are unable to access Rumble, you can watch the same on Odysee HERE.