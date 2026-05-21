First hantavirus, now Ebola; What happened to the 323 vials of viruses that went missing from an Australian laboratory?

This month, a hantavirus “outbreak” and an Ebola “outbreak” have been reported.
The widely publicised hantavirus outbreak on the cruise ship MV Hondius was managed by the widely discredited World Health Organisation (“WHO”). And WHO has declared the Ebola “outbreak” as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (“PHEIC”).
This has reminded us of an article we published at the end of 2024 about virus samples that went missing from an Australian laboratory. So, we are republishing it below.
In 2021, 323 vials of virus samples went missing from a government-operated laboratory in Queensland, Australia. Two of the vials contained hantavirus.
Hantavirus is one of the viruses that causes illnesses referred to as viral haemorrhagic fevers (“VHFs”). Another virus that causes VHFs is the Ebolavirus.
Update: An investigation was carried out into the missing vials of viruses by the Queensland Ministry of Health, which determined they were likely destroyed rather than stolen or lost. According to a “fact check” blog by Snopes, “the agency said the samples were unlikely to have been lost or stolen, and were instead unaccounted for due to incomplete lab records, adding that the breach caused ‘no risk or harm’ to staff or the broader community.”
According to the Mirror, “questions have surfaced over [the missing vials] location following the deadly virus infecting passengers aboard the MV Hondius cruise ship.”
Interestingly, 323 missing vials of “live” virus did not attract the attention of an international response that required WHO’s management, but suspected cases of hantavirus on a cruise ship did.
Just as interesting is that missing vials of “live” virus posed no risk to the public at large, but a few suspected cases of “the deadly” hantavirus on a cruise ship, which is not transmitted between people, did.
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323 vials of deadly viruses go missing from an Australian laboratory
This article is a reprint. It was originally published on 14 December 2024.
More than 300 virus samples of Hendra virus, Lyssavirus and Hantavirus have been reported missing from a government-operated laboratory in Queensland, Australia.
The missing samples were discovered in August 2023, but the incident is believed to have occurred earlier, possibly in 2021, when a freezer used to store them broke down. The lab leak is gaining publicity now due to the announcement of an official investigation being carried out.
98 of the 323 vials that went missing from an Australian laboratory in 2021 contained Hendra virus, two of the vials contained hantavirus and 223 vials contained samples of lyssavirus.
Hendra virus is a zoonotic disease reported to have a 75% fatality rate in horses and 57% in humans. Lyssavirus is a group of viruses that can cause rabies. Hantavirus is reported to be spread by rats with a 38% mortality rate.
Hantavirus is one of the viruses that causes illnesses referred to as Viral haemorrhagic fevers (“VHFs”). Four families of viruses cause VHFs: arenavirus, filoviruses, bunyaviruses and flaviviruses. VHFs include Ebola and Marburg, Lassa fever, yellow fever and hantavirus. Ebola and Marburg are filoviruses while hantaviruses are of the Bunyaviridae family.
It is not clear where the samples that are missing from the Australian laboratory might be or if they have already been destroyed, the Daily Mail reported.
Although it happened some time ago, the massive lab leak is gaining public attention now due to the announcement of an investigation into how the leak had occurred.
The Queensland government instructed Queensland Health to launch an investigation into how the samples could have been lost and how to ensure this does not happen again. On Monday, the Queensland government issued a statement quoting former Supreme Court Justice Martin Daubney, who is leading the investigation, as saying, “This investigation will also consider regulatory compliance and staff conduct.”
Read more:
- Over 300 vials of deadly virus samples go missing from a lab in Australia in major biosecurity breach, probe launched, Opindia, 11 December 2024
- Hundreds of Vials of Deadly Viruses Missing After Lab Breach, Newsweek, 11 December 2024
- Australian biolab reports over 300 deadly virus samples have gone missing, News Target, 12 December 2024
- Hantavirus on The Exposé
The following is the article ‘300 Deadly Virus Samples Go Missing In Australia’ published by SHTF Plan on 12 December 2024.
Over 300 deadly virus samples have gone missing from a government-operated laboratory in Queensland, Australia. The missing virus samples include approximately 100 Hendra virus samples, 223 lyssavirus fragments, and two full hantavirus samples.
These virus samples went missing In what is described as a “jaw-dropping and alarming breach of biosecurity”, according to the National Pulse. This news, which first emerged in August 2023, but didn’t get much attention, has sent shockwaves through the medical and scientific communities.
This news is emerging now as bird flu threatens to mutate to readily infect humans, mpox (formerly known as monkeypox) continues to spread in Africa, the Democratic Republic of Congo faces an unknown and mysterious virus and Rwanda grapples with an “eye bleed” disease known as Marburg virus.
Related: US Issues Travel Alert Because Of Marburg Virus Outbreak In Rwanda, SHTF Plan, 10 December 2024
Queensland Health Minister Tim Nicholls announced Monday that his department is investigating the disappearance of 323 samples from the state virology laboratory. Queensland Chief Health Officer John Gerrard informed reporters that the missing virus samples would rapidly lose their infectiousness without proper freezer storage. He further stated that there is no indication that the missing samples, especially the Hendra virus, have been used for biological warfare purposes, according to the report by The National Pulse.
Some evidence has surfaced that the monkeypox outbreak was the result of a biolab-manipulated virus that could have been released on purpose to cause infections.
Related: Study finds latest Monkeypox Outbreak is result of Biolab manipulated Virus possibly released intentionally, SHTF Plan, 2 June 2022
We can be “rest assured” that this leak did not have an impact on public health, the authorities in Australia have said. Nicholls said that there is “no evidence so far” of any public health risk due to the missing vials. The health department is also coordinating with federal and agricultural bodies to ensure comprehensive regulatory measures are in place.
The biolab has also stated that it needs to evaluate its procedures to ensure that leaks like this don’t happen again in the future.
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Categories: Breaking News, World News
Is there a list of all the missing germs? so we know what is next
Yes, please highlight the “GERMS” part because virus does not exist. Thank you.
Hi Ingrid C Durden, an article published when the story broke said, “nearly 100 [presumably 98] of the missing vials contained Hendra virus … The remaining vials contained 223 samples of Lyssavirus … and two samples of Hantavirus.”
But they are fiddling with viruses in laboratories all over the world. For what might come next, it’s probably better to look at the agents known for their potential as biological and chemical weapons, e.g. on the ‘Select Agents and Toxins List’, and compare it to any table top exercises they’re running.
I am sorry Rhoda to ask you why you still pushing the “VIRUS” narratives when all scientific methods and scientific documentations already proven never successfully purify, isolate and cultured a virus in lab.
EXAMPLE:
A task to isolate a flock of sheep, mixed up with several wolf and several goat for wool extraction.
The process, isolate sheep from other so that the wool extracted only from sheep. If not isolate, the wool mix up with wolf fur and goat fur. The wool are not pure and the process to isolate sheep wool from other fur render impossible to be done.
Same process with “VIRUS” isolation and purification for any experiments or evidence of virus exist in pure state to be observed or testing. Do you need to explain this again Chinese language? Perhaps in Kikongo-Kituba language?
Suddenly Rhoda toss in “virus” according to an “ARTICLE PUBLISHED” for reference.
Article not a irrefutable fact. Toss in real evidence first, then talk..!
323 was code for 322 Skull & Bone PsyOps.
322+1 = 323
Plus 1 = PsyOps for Ebola.
Can’t unseen what already seen………..
Or 3 (2×3) 666!…
I do believe that this wasn’t an accident but a deliberate infection of people to maintain or recreate a climat of fear and terror among us…These criminals that are knowingly releasing these viruses in the general population have to be caught and face justice with very long jail sentences!
I just wake and found out Santa Clause doesn’t exist… Christmas was Saturnalia Pagan’s celebration for children sacrifices… Just wake up..?!
OF COURSE THIS WASN’T AN ACCIDENT..!!! DUH..!!!!
Sorry for my language, Mr. Gauthier. Your comments trigger my funny bone but I’m not laughing. Feeling sad instead for someone still does not realized living in PLAN-DEMIC era. Nothing will be an accident when globalists and WHO involved. Wake up, please..!
Hi AkashicRecordLibrarian, you are behaving like a troll. If you have something to say, please say it without harassing other users of this site.
Sorry… my apology
There are no outbreaks, pandemics, variants etc because there are no viruses (including COVID); viruses don’t exist and contagion has NEVER been proven, ever (including bacteria). There is not one credible study that shows this.
https://www.facebook.com/share/v/17srWT7d9y/
https://open.substack.com/pub/anthonycolpo/p/another-fatal-flaw-in-the-virus-scam?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=4mb6b8
https://open.substack.com/pub/anthonycolpo/p/viruses-dont-exist-deal-with-it-part?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=4mb6b8
https://open.substack.com/pub/drmikeyeadon/p/transmission-failure?
Viruses ❌
Chemical radiation ✅
EMF radiation ✅
Poor sanitation ✅