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This month, a hantavirus “outbreak” and an Ebola “outbreak” have been reported.

The widely publicised hantavirus outbreak on the cruise ship MV Hondius was managed by the widely discredited World Health Organisation (“WHO”). And WHO has declared the Ebola “outbreak” as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (“PHEIC”).

This has reminded us of an article we published at the end of 2024 about virus samples that went missing from an Australian laboratory. So, we are republishing it below.

In 2021, 323 vials of virus samples went missing from a government-operated laboratory in Queensland, Australia. Two of the vials contained hantavirus.

Hantavirus is one of the viruses that causes illnesses referred to as viral haemorrhagic fevers (“VHFs”). Another virus that causes VHFs is the Ebolavirus.

Update: An investigation was carried out into the missing vials of viruses by the Queensland Ministry of Health, which determined they were likely destroyed rather than stolen or lost. According to a “fact check” blog by Snopes , “the agency said the samples were unlikely to have been lost or stolen, and were instead unaccounted for due to incomplete lab records, adding that the breach caused ‘no risk or harm’ to staff or the broader community.” According to the Mirror , “questions have surfaced over [the missing vials] location following the deadly virus infecting passengers aboard the MV Hondius cruise ship.” Interestingly, 323 missing vials of “live” virus did not attract the attention of an international response that required WHO’s management, but suspected cases of hantavirus on a cruise ship did. Just as interesting is that missing vials of “live” virus posed no risk to the public at large, but a few suspected cases of “the deadly” hantavirus on a cruise ship, which is not transmitted between people , did.

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323 vials of deadly viruses go missing from an Australian laboratory

This article is a reprint. It was originally published on 14 December 2024.

More than 300 virus samples of Hendra virus, Lyssavirus and Hantavirus have been reported missing from a government-operated laboratory in Queensland, Australia.

The missing samples were discovered in August 2023, but the incident is believed to have occurred earlier, possibly in 2021, when a freezer used to store them broke down. The lab leak is gaining publicity now due to the announcement of an official investigation being carried out.

98 of the 323 vials that went missing from an Australian laboratory in 2021 contained Hendra virus, two of the vials contained hantavirus and 223 vials contained samples of lyssavirus.

Hendra virus is a zoonotic disease reported to have a 75% fatality rate in horses and 57% in humans. Lyssavirus is a group of viruses that can cause rabies. Hantavirus is reported to be spread by rats with a 38% mortality rate.

Hantavirus is one of the viruses that causes illnesses referred to as Viral haemorrhagic fevers (“VHFs”). Four families of viruses cause VHFs: arenavirus, filoviruses, bunyaviruses and flaviviruses. VHFs include Ebola and Marburg, Lassa fever, yellow fever and hantavirus. Ebola and Marburg are filoviruses while hantaviruses are of the Bunyaviridae family.

It is not clear where the samples that are missing from the Australian laboratory might be or if they have already been destroyed, the Daily Mail reported.

Although it happened some time ago, the massive lab leak is gaining public attention now due to the announcement of an investigation into how the leak had occurred.

The Queensland government instructed Queensland Health to launch an investigation into how the samples could have been lost and how to ensure this does not happen again. On Monday, the Queensland government issued a statement quoting former Supreme Court Justice Martin Daubney, who is leading the investigation, as saying, “This investigation will also consider regulatory compliance and staff conduct.”

Read more:

The following is the article ‘300 Deadly Virus Samples Go Missing In Australia’ published by SHTF Plan on 12 December 2024.

Over 300 deadly virus samples have gone missing from a government-operated laboratory in Queensland, Australia. The missing virus samples include approximately 100 Hendra virus samples, 223 lyssavirus fragments, and two full hantavirus samples.

These virus samples went missing In what is described as a “jaw-dropping and alarming breach of biosecurity”, according to the National Pulse. This news, which first emerged in August 2023, but didn’t get much attention, has sent shockwaves through the medical and scientific communities.

This news is emerging now as bird flu threatens to mutate to readily infect humans, mpox (formerly known as monkeypox) continues to spread in Africa, the Democratic Republic of Congo faces an unknown and mysterious virus and Rwanda grapples with an “eye bleed” disease known as Marburg virus.

Related: US Issues Travel Alert Because Of Marburg Virus Outbreak In Rwanda, SHTF Plan, 10 December 2024

Queensland Health Minister Tim Nicholls announced Monday that his department is investigating the disappearance of 323 samples from the state virology laboratory. Queensland Chief Health Officer John Gerrard informed reporters that the missing virus samples would rapidly lose their infectiousness without proper freezer storage. He further stated that there is no indication that the missing samples, especially the Hendra virus, have been used for biological warfare purposes, according to the report by The National Pulse.

Some evidence has surfaced that the monkeypox outbreak was the result of a biolab-manipulated virus that could have been released on purpose to cause infections.

Related: Study finds latest Monkeypox Outbreak is result of Biolab manipulated Virus possibly released intentionally, SHTF Plan, 2 June 2022

We can be “rest assured” that this leak did not have an impact on public health, the authorities in Australia have said. Nicholls said that there is “no evidence so far” of any public health risk due to the missing vials. The health department is also coordinating with federal and agricultural bodies to ensure comprehensive regulatory measures are in place.

The biolab has also stated that it needs to evaluate its procedures to ensure that leaks like this don’t happen again in the future.

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