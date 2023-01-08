Letter to the Editor: UK Covid Vaccine Injured Awareness Month

A reader has requested we share a campaign that is being run in the UK this month: Covid Vaccine Injured Awareness Month.

To The Exposé,

UK Covid Vaccine Injured Awareness Month

Please can you share the following article (see below) about January being Covid Vaccine Awareness Month and the various events throughout the UK.

The purpose of this campaign is to raise awareness about the damage, including life-changing injuries and fatalities as a direct result of the covid-19 vaccines.

Thank you,

Jane Smith

Covid Vaccine Victim Awareness Month:

Sheffield, 3 January 2023

Edinburgh, 7 January 2023

Birmingham, 14 January 2023

Bristol, January 2023

London, January 2023

Manchester, January 2023



Covileaks writes: “The purpose of this campaign is to raise awareness about the damage, including life-changing injuries and fatalities as a direct result of the covid-19 vaccines; with a view to support various groups in their missions and campaigns. We need to change the public perception that is a result of mainstream media suppression of facts.

“Most importantly we intend to give a voice to the injured and bereaved. Here you will find information on our Covid Vaccine Victim Awareness Month and how you can get involved.”

Download flyers from CoviLeaks’ website HERE.

