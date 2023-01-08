Letter to the Editor: UK Covid Vaccine Injured Awareness Month

A reader has requested we share a campaign that is being run in the UK this month: Covid Vaccine Injured Awareness Month.
“The purpose of this campaign is to raise awareness [across the UK] about the damage, including life-changing injuries and fatalities as a direct result of the covid-19 vaccines.”
To The Exposé,
UK Covid Vaccine Injured Awareness Month
Please can you share the following article (see below) about January being Covid Vaccine Awareness Month and the various events throughout the UK.
The purpose of this campaign is to raise awareness about the damage, including life-changing injuries and fatalities as a direct result of the covid-19 vaccines.
Truth to Be Told – Covid Vaccine Injured Awareness Events Across the UK
Covid Vaccine Victim Awareness Month:
- Sheffield, 3 January 2023
- Edinburgh, 7 January 2023
- Birmingham, 14 January 2023
- Bristol, January 2023
- London, January 2023
- Manchester, January 2023
Covileaks writes: “The purpose of this campaign is to raise awareness about the damage, including life-changing injuries and fatalities as a direct result of the covid-19 vaccines; with a view to support various groups in their missions and campaigns. We need to change the public perception that is a result of mainstream media suppression of facts.
“Most importantly we intend to give a voice to the injured and bereaved. Here you will find information on our Covid Vaccine Victim Awareness Month and how you can get involved.”
Download flyers from CoviLeaks’ website HERE.
Is there a ready made link to an article with the flyer link therein?
I would like to send these to my MP to ask him if said MP is content to place the article and link to the 4 remaining events? Said MP is very unlikely to agree but I would like the opportunity for said MP to further drop himself in it as he has done several times already?