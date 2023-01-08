Human sacrifice: Australian lives lost to vaccine profiteering

Michael Darby has highlighted a study on Australian excess deaths since April 2021 and an article relating to the 2009 H1N1 flu vaccines that demonstrate that the so-called vaccines do more harm than good. In a recent article he titled ‘Human Sacrifice’ Darby wrote:

“Every human being whose life is lost or endangered for the benefit of the Power of Pernicious Politicians or the Pelf of Plundering Profiteers is a victim of human sacrifice. One such victim is one too many. Scroll down for the Rancourt, Baudin, Mercier report, which indicates that 31,000 Australian lives were lost in 16 months from mid-April 2021.”

Darby is one of twenty-three eminent writers who combined their skills to defend and uphold values dear to the hearts of family-oriented and freedom-loving Australians in a book published in August 2021 titled ‘Unchain Australia: Trump, Covid and The World, Australian Edition’.

Perth Epoch News: Unchain Australia, A New Book You Should Read, 3 September 2021 (4 mins)

In the book beginning on page 235 is a chapter written by Darby titled ‘Human Sacrifice Must Cease’. You can find a copy of the book to read the chapter online HERE.

Rancourt, Baudin, Mercier Report

In his recent article, Darby referred to a 2022 study by Rancourt, Baudin and Mercier. We briefly mentioned this study in an article last week ‘Covid Vaccine News: How much longer can Covidians keep up appearances?’:

All-cause mortality by week in Australia shows that there was no detectable excess mortality 13 months into the declared pandemic, followed by a step-wise increase in mortality in mid-April 2021, synchronous with the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine. The excess mortality in the vaccination period (mid-April 2021 through August 2022; 14 % larger all-cause mortality than in recent pre-vaccination periods of same time duration; 62 million administered vaccine doses) was 31±1 thousand deaths, which is more than twice the deaths registered as from or with COVID-19. In addition, a sharp peak in all-cause mortality (mid-January to mid-February 2022; 2,600 deaths) is synchronous with the rapid rollout of the booster (9.4 million booster doses, same time period), and is not due to a climatic heatwave. Probable causal association between Australia’s new regime of high all-cause mortality and its Covid-19 vaccine rollout, ResearchGate, December 2022

The authors gave 13 numbered points as to why they concluded that the excess mortality in Australia is causally associated with the covid injection. These included:

There is a clear temporal association between the new regime of heightened all-cause mortality and the vaccine rollout. The excess mortality in the vaccination period for Australia (all ages) is more than twice the total number of deaths registered as being from or with covid. There is a prominent peak in all-cause mortality synchronous with a large burst in covid “vaccine” dose delivery when the booster, or third dose, was rolled out. The step-wise increase in all-cause mortality, into the regime of excess all-cause mortality (mid-April 2021 through August 2022) occurs simultaneously in mid-April 2021 across all of Australia. Detailed histopathological and immunohistochemical autopsy studies have demonstrated that the covid injections are causes of death. A similar synchronicity between vaccine dose delivery and excess all-cause mortality is observed in connection with the so-called “vaccine equity” campaigns in the USA. Both India and Australia had virtually no detectable excess all-cause mortality after a pandemic was declared by the WHO, until their respective COVID-19 vaccine rollouts, which makes the synchronicity association relatively easy to assign. Two more examples of synchronicity between a rapid COVID-19 vaccine rollout prioritizing elderly and vulnerable residents and large excess all-cause mortality occur in Michigan, USA (Rancourt et al., 2022) and Ontario, Canada.

They determined that the current vaccine injection fatality ratio (vIFR) in Australia is approximately 0.05 %. The authors noted the vIFR is smaller than the estimated vIFR for India (Rancourt, 2022), and several Southern states of the USA (Rancourt et al., 2022) of 1%.

In conclusion, the declared pandemic would have had to entirely spare Australia any detectable deaths for more than a year, while it raged in many other places around the world, before it showed any virulence, suddenly in mid-April 2021, when vaccines coincidentally were being rolled out to the elderly and most vulnerable. In addition, a sharp peak in all-cause mortality (mid-January to mid-February 2022) would be synchronous with the rapid deployment of the vaccine booster (3rd doses) purely by coincidence, without any explanation (plausible or not) being provided. On the contrary, our analysis leads us to conclude that the excess mortality in the vaccination period (31±1 thousand deaths, mid-April 2021 through August 2022; 14 % larger all-cause mortality than in recent pre-vaccination periods of same time duration; 62 million administered vaccine doses), which is more than twice the deaths registered as from or with COVID-19, and the sharp peak in all-cause mortality (mid-January to mid-February 2022; 2,600 deaths), which is synchronous with the rapid rollout of the booster (9.4 million booster doses, same time period) are causally associated with the COVID-19 vaccine. Of course, this is diametrically opposite to the proposal that the COVID-19 vaccine would have saved any lives; a proposal that is not substantiated by extensive study of all-cause mortality data. Probable causal association between Australia’s new regime of high all-cause mortality and its Covid-19 vaccine rollout, ResearchGate, December 2022

Harm Done by the Pandemrix Vaccine

The cover-up of vaccine harm didn’t suddenly begin with covid injections. Darby also highlighted the harm done in 2009 by the Pandemrix vaccine produced by GlaxoSmithKline. He pointed to an article published in 2018 by Contagion Live which points out the harm and deaths caused by GlaxoSmithKline’s vaccine for the H1N1 “pandemic”:

In 2009, the influenza A (H1N1)pdm09 virus spread throughout the world, marking the most recent influenza pandemic since 1968. In April 2009, health officials around the world began initiating pandemic responses and rolling out new vaccinations, designed especially for pandemic response. One such vaccination administered across Europe—Pandemrix—has now been implicated in a new report by Peter Doshi, associate editor of The BMJ, who suggests that the vaccine had serious safety issues that led to an influx of adverse events and that these safety concerns were not communicated to the public. During the pandemic, an estimated 30 million Europeans were administered the vaccine, after which, more than 1300 individuals who received the vaccine reported onset narcolepsy, according to The BMJ report. Since then, new information has emerged from documents made available in a lawsuit against health officials in Ireland and GSK. The documents, obtained by a medical epidemiologist who served as a witness in the lawsuit, revealed the adverse events associated with all 3 GSK pandemic vaccines. The odds ratio was 5.39% [95% confidence interval 3.70 to 7.85] for deaths (Pandemrix vs the other vaccines). High Rates of Adverse Events Linked with 2009 H1N1 Pandemic Vaccine, Contagion Live, 26 September 2018

“The [Contagion Live] article rightly draws attention to the lack of honesty then displayed by Big Pharma and by health authorities. The recent vaccine harm assessed by researchers Rancourt, Baudin and Mercier is vastly greater than was inflicted, principally upon Europeans and Americans, in 2009,” Darby wrote.

The influenza A (H1N1)pdm09 virus was said to be the cause of the 2009 Swine flu “pandemic.” However, it was proved to be a false pandemic. Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg exposed and was instrumental in bringing to an end the 2009 Swine Flu Scandal. His actions resulted in an investigation by the European Parliament “to look into the issue of ‘falsified pandemic’ that was declared by WHO in June 2009.” Jon Snow of Channel 4 News reported that the Swine flu was one of the greatest medical scandals of the century.

Channel 4 News Exposes Swine Flu Scandal in 2010 (3 mins)

