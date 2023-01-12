Conservative Member of Parliament (“MP”) Andrew Bridgen has had the whip removed after he posted a tweet that mentioned the covid vaccine rollout in the same sentence as the Holocaust. Chief Whip Simon Hart said that the MP for North West Leicestershire had caused “great offence” with his comments and that there would be a formal investigation.

Having the Conservative Party whip removed means Mr. Bridgen is no longer a Conservative MP but is now an independent MP. North West Leicestershire is fortunate to have such an MP.

Sky News reported that Hart said Mr. Bridgen had “crossed a line” in what he had shared questioning vaccine safety, and that “misinformation about the vaccine causes harm and costs lives.” In the process, Hart said, Mr. Bridgen had “caused offence.”

During Prime Minister Questions in the House of Commons yesterday, Midazolam Matt, also known as Matt Hancock, asked: “Does the Prime Minister agree that the disgusting antisemitic, anti-vax conspiracy theories promulgated online this morning are not only deeply offensive but anti-scientific and have no place in this House or in our wider society?”

Installed Prime Minister Rishi Sunak responded: “I join my right hon. Friend in completely condemning, in the strongest possible terms, those types of comments that we saw this morning. Obviously, it is utterly unacceptable to make such linkages and to use such language, and I am determined that the scourge of antisemitism be eradicated.”

According to Politics Home, in a series of tweets, which have since been deleted, Mr. Bridgen said that the vaccines are “causing serious harms” and it is “the biggest crime against humanity since the Holocaust”.

ITV reported a fuller version of Mr. Bridgen’s tweet: “On Wednesday [Mr. Bridgen] tweeted an article on vaccines, adding: ‘As one consultant cardiologist said to me, this is the biggest crime against humanity since the Holocaust.’”

Michael Fabricant, Member of Parliament for Lichfield, said: “If this deters people from being vaccinated and causes deaths as a direct consequence, he’ll have blood on his hands. His tweets are wholly irresponsible.”

Fabricant makes no attempt to indicate the evidence that supports his very strong opinion. But then again, he does have a history of posting very important and potentially lifesaving tweets such as the one below.

