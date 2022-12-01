Secret Government Reports reveal at least 1.8 Million people have ‘Died Suddenly’ since the roll-out of the COVID Vaccines across the USA, UK, Canada, Australia, NZ & the EU

Official reports published by the Governments of the USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the UK & most of Europe, confirm 1.8 million excess deaths have been recorded since the mass roll-out of the Covid-19 injections.

Further evidence published by the UK Government confirms the most likely cause of these excess deaths is Covid-19 vaccination because mortality rates are lowest among the unvaccinated in every single age group.

Some countries have been quite transparent in publishing data on deaths, such as the UK and Europe for example. However, they have refused to actively publicise the figures because of what they reveal.

But other countries, such as the USA, have done their utmost to conceal data on deaths as much as possible.

However, we have finally managed to find the data for 15% of the world’s countries hidden deep within the website of an organisation known as the Organisation for Economic Co-Operation and Development (OECD).

The OECD is an intergovernmental organisation with 38 member countries founded in 1961 to stimulate economic progress and world trade. And for some reason, they host a wealth of data on excess deaths. You can find that data for yourself here.

The organisation hosts various datasets for countries such as the USA, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, the UK and some of Europe. So we extracted that data to see if deaths have gone down now that a “life-saving” vaccine that is alleged both “safe and effective” has been injected into hundreds of millions of arms worldwide.

However, there is another organisation that provides compiled data for 28 countries across Europe including the UK, known as EuroMOMO, which is a European Mortality Project. So we disregarded the European data found in the OECD dataset and instead extracted the data from the EuroMOMO dataset because it includes more countries and is more up-to-date.

The figures have been provided to both the OECD and EuroMOMO by each country’s Government organisations. The U.S. data has been provided by the Centers for Disease Control. The UK data has been provided by the Office for National Statistics. And Australia’s data has been provided by the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

So these aren’t independent estimates. They are official Government authorised figures.

The following chart reveals what we found in terms of excess deaths across the ‘Five Eyes’; which is an intelligence alliance comprising Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States, and a further 27 countries across Europe.

The above chart shows the overall number of excess deaths in each country/continent in 2021 and 2022 so far compared to the 2015-2019 five-year average, and it reveals the U.S. has suffered the most excess deaths in both years with nearly 700k excess deaths in 2021, and just over 360k excess deaths by week 40 of 2022. That is a lot of excess deaths.

Next up we have Europe which suffered 382k excess deaths in 2021 across 28 countries, and 309k excess deaths by week 46 of 2022. Please note the figures for Europe do not include Ukraine so the deaths can not be attributed to the ongoing war.

For reference, the figures for New Zealand cover up to week 40 in 2022, while the figures for Australia cover up to week 30 and the figures for Canada only cover up to week 28. So these aren’t revealing the entire state of affairs so far in 2022.

You may be thinking that this is just a consequence of the Covid-19 pandemic and that although deaths may be high, they have fallen from the numbers recorded prior to the roll-out of the Covid-19 injections.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the case.

The following chart reveals the overall excess deaths in Australia in 2020, 2021 and up to week 30 of 2022 –

The official figures reveal that Australia actually only recorded 1,303 excess deaths in 2020 whilst the world was allegedly in the midst of a “deadly” pandemic.

Unfortunately, this then increased by 747% to 11,042 deaths in 2021 following the roll-out of a Covid-19 injection that was supposed to reduce excess deaths being recorded around the world due to the alleged Covid-19 virus.

But by the end of July 2022, Australia had suffered more excess deaths in 7 months than it had in the previous two years combined, with 18,973 excess deaths, representing a 1,356% increase on 2020.

It’s a similar story in the USA –

1,700 more Americans actually died by week 38 of 2022 than those who died by week 38 of 2020, despite the fact, there was a huge wave of alleged Covid-19 deaths during this period. While just over 109k more Americans died by week 38 of 2021 than died by week 38 of 2020.

So as you can see, deaths actually increased around the world rather than falling following the mass Covid vaccine roll-out.

The following chart shows the total excess deaths across the ‘Five Eyes’ and Europe following the roll-out of the Covid-19 injection. However, we have only included the figures from the beginning of 2021, and the Covid-19 injections were actually rolled-out at the beginning of December 2020 –

According to the CDC figures provided to the OECD, there have been over 1 million excess deaths between week 1 of 2021 and week 40 of 2022. While according to official Government figures provided to EuroMOMO by 28 European countries including the UK, France, Germany, Spain and Italy, there have been over 690k excess deaths by week 46 of 2022.

Australia, Canada and New Zealand have all suffered significantly fewer excess deaths but this is only due to the overall population being much smaller. So these are still significant numbers of deaths for each country.

The following chart shows combined excess deaths across the USA, Europe, Canada, New Zealand & Australia in 2021 and 2022 so far, and the combined figures for both years –

In 2021, the ‘Five Eyes’ and most of Europe suffered a shocking 1,103,592 excess deaths. While in 2022, they suffered a shocking 716,133 excess death. But for some of these countries, we only have figures for around the first 7 months.

This means, that ever since the Covid-19 injection was rolled-out, we know for a fact that there have been an astounding 1.8 million excess deaths across the ‘Five Eyes’ and most of Europe.

The official narrative states that deaths in 2020 increased due to an alleged deadly Covid-19 pandemic. The official narrative also states that the Covid-19 injection was safe and effective and would therefore reduce the number of deaths. But we have seen the opposite happen.

Therefore, the official narrative is an outright lie, and official figures published by the UK Government don’t just suggest, but actually prove that the Covid-19 vaccines are the biggest contributing factor to the millions of excess deaths seen across the ‘Five Eyes’ and most of Europe.

The figures can be found in a report titled ‘Deaths by Vaccination Status, England, 1 January 2021 to 31 May 2022‘, and it can be accessed on the ONS site here, and downloaded here.

Table 2 of the report contains the monthly age-standardised mortality rates by vaccination status by age group for deaths per 100,000 person-years in England up to May 2022.

Here’s how the ONS present the data for 18 to 39-year-olds in May 2022 –

We’ve taken the figures provided by the ONS for January to May 2022 and produced the following charts which reveal the horrific consequences of the mass Covid-19 vaccination campaign.

18 to 39-year-olds

The following chart shows the monthly age-standardised mortality rates by vaccination status among 18 to 39-year-olds for Non-Covid-19 deaths in England between January and May 2022 –

In every single month since the beginning of 2022, partly vaccinated and double vaccinated 18-39-year-olds have been more likely to die than unvaccinated 18 to 39-year-olds. Triple vaccinated 18 to 39-year-olds however have had a mortality rate that has worsened by the month following the mass Booster campaign that occurred in the UK in December 2021.

In January, triple vaccinated 18 to 39-year-olds were ever so slightly less likely to die than unvaccinated 18 to 39-year-olds, with a mortality rate of 29.8 per 100,000 among the unvaccinated and 28.1 per 100,000 among the triple vaccinated.

But this all changed from February onwards. In February, triple vaccinated 18 to 39-year-olds were 27% more likely to die than unvaccinated 18 to 39-year-olds, with a mortality rate of 26.7 per 100k among the triple vaccinated and 21 per 100k among the unvaccinated.

Things have unfortunately got even worse for the triple vaccinated by May 2022 though. The data shows that triple vaccinated 18 to 39-year-olds were 52% more likely to die than unvaccinated 18 to 39-year-olds in May, with a mortality rate of 21.4 per 100k among the triple vaccinated and 14.1 among the unvaccinated.

The worst figures so far though are among the partly vaccinated, with May seeing partly vaccinated 18 to 39-year-olds 202% more likely to die than unvaccinated 18 to 39-year-olds.

40 to 49-year-olds

The following chart shows the monthly age-standardised mortality rates by vaccination status among 40 to 49-year-olds for Non-Covid-19 deaths in England between January and May 2022 –

We see pretty much the same when it comes to 40 to 49-year-olds. In every single month since the beginning of 2022, partly vaccinated and double vaccinated 40 to 49-year-olds have been more likely to die than unvaccinated 40 to 49–year-olds.

The worst month for mortality rates among the partly and double vaccinated compared to the unvaccinated was February. This month saw partly vaccinated 40-49-year-olds 264% more likely to die than unvaccinated 40-49-year-olds. Whilst double vaccinated 40-49-year-olds were 61% more likely to die than unvaccinated 40-49-year-olds.

By May 2022, five months after the mass Booster campaign, triple vaccinated 40-49-year-olds were 40% more likely to die than unvaccinated 40-49-year-olds, with a mortality rate of 81.8 per 100k among the triple vaccinated and a mortality rate of 58.4 among the unvaccinated.

50 to 59-year-olds

The following chart shows the monthly age-standardised mortality rates by vaccination status among 50 to 59-year-olds for Non-Covid-19 deaths in England between January and May 2022 –

Yet again we see exactly the same pattern among 50 to 59-year-olds as seen among 40-49-year-olds.

In every single month since the beginning of 2022, partly vaccinated and double vaccinated 50 to 59-year-olds have been more likely to die than unvaccinated 50-59–year-olds.

May was the worst month for partly vaccinated 50 to 59-year-olds, as they were 170% more likely to die than unvaccinated 50 to 59-year-olds.

Whereas January was the worst month for double vaccinated 50-59-year-olds, as they were 115% more likely to die than unvaccinated 50-59-year-olds.

By May 2022, five months after the mass Booster campaign, triple vaccinated 50-59-year-olds were 17% more likely to die than unvaccinated 50-59-year-olds, with a mortality rate of 332 per 100k among the triple vaccinated and a mortality rate of 282.9 per 100k among the unvaccinated.

Therefore, by May 2022, unvaccinated 50-59-year-olds were the least likely to die among all vaccination groups.

60 to 69-year-olds

The following chart shows the monthly age-standardised mortality rates by vaccination status among 60 to 69-year-olds for Non-Covid-19 deaths in England between January and May 2022 –

The 60 to 69-year-olds show exactly the same pattern as 18 to 39-year-olds. The double and partly vaccinated have been more likely to die than the unvaccinated since the turn of the year, and the triple vaccinated have been more likely to die than the unvaccinated since February.

In January, partly vaccinated 60-69-year-olds were a shocking 256% more likely to die than unvaccinated 60-69-year-olds. Whilst in the same month, double vaccinated 60-69-year-olds were 223% more likely to die than unvaccinated 60-69-year-olds.

By May, triple vaccinated 60-69-year-olds were a troubling 117% more likely to die than unvaccinated 60-69-year-olds, with a mortality rate of 1801.3 per 100k among the triple vaccinated and a mortality rate of just 831.1 among the unvaccinated.

70 to 79–year-olds

The following chart shows the monthly age-standardised mortality rates by vaccination status among 70 to 79-year-olds for Non-Covid-19 deaths in England between January and May 2022 –

Things are slightly different for 70 to 70-year-olds because the data reveals the unvaccinated have been the least likely to die every month since the turn of the year.

In January, the partly vaccinated were 198% more likely to die than the unvaccinated, whilst the double vaccinated were a shocking 267% more likely to die than the unvaccinated.

The worst figures however come in May, which saw triple vaccinated 70-79-year-olds a disturbing 332% more likely to die than unvaccinated 70-79-year-olds, with a mortality rate of 9417.2 per 100k among the triple vaccinated and just 2181 per 100k among the unvaccinated.

80 to 89-year-olds

The following chart shows the monthly age-standardised mortality rates by vaccination status among 80 to 89-year-olds for Non-Covid-19 deaths in England between January and May 2022 –

Again we see the same pattern among 80-89-year-olds as seen among 70-79-year-olds, with the unvaccinated the least likely to die every month since the turn of the year.

In April, double vaccinated 80-89-year-olds were 213% more likely to die than unvaccinated 80-89-year-olds, with a mortality rate of 7598.9 per 100k among the unvaccinated and a mortality rate of a troubling 23,781.8 per 100k among the double vaccinated.

But in the same month, partly vaccinated 80-89-year-olds were a terrifying 672% more likely to die than unvaccinated 80-89-year-olds, with a shocking mortality rate of 58,668.9 per 100k among the partly vaccinated.

By May 2022, triple vaccinated 80-89-year-olds were 142% more likely to die than unvaccinated 80-89-year-olds, with a mortality rate of 14,002.3 among the triple vaccinated and a mortality rate of 5,789.1 among the unvaccinated.

90 + year-olds

The following chart shows the monthly age-standardised mortality rates by vaccination status among 90+ year-olds for Non-Covid-19 deaths in England between January and May 2022 –

Finally, we again see the same pattern among 90+ year-olds, with the unvaccinated the least likely to die every month since the turn of the year.

In April, double vaccinated 90+ year-olds were 244% more likely to die than unvaccinated 90+ year-olds, with a mortality rate of 62,302.7 per 100k among the double vaccinated and a mortality rate of 18,090.6 among the unvaccinated.

During the same month, however, partly vaccinated 90+ year-olds were a shocking 572% more likely to die than unvaccinated 90+ year-olds, with a mortality rate of 121,749.9 per 100k person-years among the partly vaccinated.

By May 2022, triple vaccinated 90+ year-olds were 26% more likely to die than unvaccinated 90+ year-olds, with a mortality rate of 13,761.6 per 100k among the unvaccinated and a mortality rate of 17,272.2 per 100k among the triple vaccinated.

The following three charts show the monthly age-standardised mortality rates by vaccination status for non-Covid-19 deaths in England between January and May 2022 as detailed above but collated together for all age groups –

Click to enlarge

Click to enlarge

Click to enlarge

Due to the above figures being age-standardised and rates per 100,000 population, they are indisputable evidence that the Covid-19 injections increase the risk of death and are killing people.

So this is why it should come as no surprise to find ever since the Covid-19 injection was rolled-out there have been an astounding 1.8 million excess deaths across the ‘Five Eyes’ and most of Europe.