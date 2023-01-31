German Health Minister admits mistakes were made but blames advisors

Covid measures are gradually coming to an end in Germany – and soon the mask requirement on buses and trains will also be coming to an end. Yesterday, Federal Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach took stock and acknowledged mistakes: Schools and daycare centres, for example, had been closed for too long.

As Eugyppius pointed out, in 2020 Lauterbach said: “Schools drive the pandemic, the research is clear.” In 2023, Lauterbach said: The belief that many infections occur in schools and day-care centres “did not prove to be correct in this way.”

Karl Lauterbach 24 November 2020

Karl Lauterbach 30 January 2023

How is it that so many others knew in 2020, such as the authors of The Great Barrington Declaration and its more than 936,000 signatories, but Lautenbach didn’t know until 2023?

By Igor Chudov

The news of mortality in Germany at 36% above normal, and birth rates 10% below normal, becomes too hard to hide. The never-before-wrong, multiple-degreed health expert and German health minister Karl Lauterbach admits that “mistakes were made.”

Lauterbach admits mistakes in Corona policy, Tagesschau, 30 January 2023

He does not admit that closing schools was a mistake. He does not admit that force-vaccinating Germans with unproven, deadly vaccines causing 36% excess mortality was a mistake. The tiny error he is admitting is that the schools were closed for “too long.”

It gets worse from here. Who does Lauterbach blame for this?

That’s right, he blames nameless “scientists”:

Lauterbach admits mistakes in Corona policy, Tagesschau, 30 January 2023

The anonymous scientists gave poor Karl bad advice, which is why “mistakes were made.”

But who is Karl Lauterbach? He IS a scientist, educated at Harvard, the University of Dusseldorf, and more!

Karl Lauterbach, Wikipedia, retrieved 30 January 2023

Lauterbach studied human medicine at the RWTH Aachen University, University of Texas at San Antonio and University of Düsseldorf, where he graduated. From 1989 to 1992, he studied health policy and management as well as epidemiology at the Harvard School of Public Health in Boston, graduating with a Doctor of Science in 1992. From 1992 to 1993, he held a fellowship at the Harvard Medical School, sponsored by the Konrad Adenauer Foundation, which is close to the CDU. Lauterbach was a CDU member for several years before joining the SPD in 2001. Karl Lauterbach, Wikipedia, retrieved 30 January 2023

For a Harvard-trained epidemiologist and health policy expert, blaming other “experts” is a little disingenuous.

It is Difficult to Ask for Forgiveness, Karl says

In the above quote, Karl said it is “difficult to ask for forgiveness” since he blames other “scientists” and does not even admit to his crime of poisoning young Germans with Covid vaccines and causing excess deaths.

But would Karl deserve forgiveness if he mustered the courage to ask for it?

Does asking for forgiveness require honest admission of fault instead of blaming nameless “other scientists”?