Hiding a Disturbing Truth: UK Gov. refuses to include Child Deaths in overdue report after last report proved COVID Vaccinated Children were 137x more likely to die than Unvaccinated Children

Just hours before Boris resigned as the UK’s Prime Minister, a shocking report on deaths by vaccination status was quietly released by the UK Government.

The report, which the Government had hoped to sweep under the carpet due to the timing, revealed that vaccinated children were an alarming 4423% or 45 times more likely to die of any cause than unvaccinated children.

But what was even more shocking, was proof that vaccinated children were 13,633% or 137 times more likely to die of Covid-19 than unvaccinated children. The report’s findings were nothing short of disturbing and raised serious concerns about the safety and effectiveness of vaccinations.

The UK Government had promised to publish a report on deaths by vaccination status in September 2022, but the release was delayed due to the Census, which showed that the population of the UK was larger than previously thought.

However, the report was finally published five months later, on February 21st, 2023. The report should have provided information on deaths among vaccinated children as young as 5 years old, but surprisingly, the UK Government decided to only include data for persons aged 18 and above.

This decision is questionable, given the previous report’s shocking findings on mortality rates among vaccinated 10 to 14-year-olds, and the fact children as young as five had been given the Covid-19 vaccine during the time frame covered in the report.

The fact that the report is five months overdue and the Government excluded data on vaccinated children strongly suggests that they have something to hide.

Especially when you couple this with the fact the UK Government paused the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out to 5 to 11-year-old children in August 2022 following a 22% increase in deaths.

This revelation is alarming and raises serious questions about the UK Government’s transparency and commitment to public health.

What is the UK Government trying to hide, and why are they not providing the public with all the information they need to make informed decisions about their health and the health of their children?

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

On the 21st of February 2023, a UK Government agency, known as the Office for National Statistics (ONS), published data on deaths by vaccination status in England up to 31st December 2022.

The overdue dataset from the ONS is titled ‘Deaths by Vaccination Status, England, 1 April 2021 to 31 December 2022‘, and it can be accessed on the ONS site here, and downloaded here

We are still analysing the new report and have so far ascertained that the triple+ vaccinated accounted for 9 in every 10 Covid-19 deaths between April 1st 2021 and December 31st 2022, and 92% of Covid-19 deaths throughout the whole of 2022.

Click to enlarge

Source

But we are unable to work out the effect the vaccine has had in regards to mortality among children because the UK Government has chosen to questionably not include the data.

This new report is five months overdue so the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has had plenty of time to include as much data as possible, but it is in fact the least detailed report published to date.

The previous report on deaths by vaccination status was published on the 7th of July, and it sadly revealed horrific mortality rates among COVID vaccinated children compared to unvaccinated children as young as 10.

The following chart shows the mortality rates by vaccination status per 100,000 person-years among children aged 10 to 14 in England for the period 1st January 2021 to 31st May 2022, according to the figures provided by the ONS in the report published July 7th 2022 –

Click to enlarge

Source

In regard to Covid-19 deaths, the ONS revealed that the mortality rate among unvaccinated children aged 10 to 14 equated to 0.31. But in regards to one-dose vaccinated children, the mortality rate equated to 3.24 per 100,000 person-years, and in regards to triple vaccinated children, the mortality rate equated to a shocking 41.29 per 100,000 person-years.

These figures revealed that unvaccinated children were much less likely to die of Covid-19 than children who were COVID vaccinated.

Based on Pfizer’s vaccine efficacy formula, this data revealed that the Covid-19 injections were proving to have negative effectiveness against death among children, with the real-world effectiveness between January 2021 and May 2022 being as follows –

Formula:

Unvaccinated Death Rate – Vaccinated Death Rate

/

Unvaccinated Death Rate x 100 =

Vaccine Effectiveness against Death

The Covid-19 injections were proving to have real-world negative effectiveness against death of minus-966.67% among partly vaccinated children, and a shocking real-world negative effectiveness against death of minus-13,633.33% among triple vaccinated children.

This was not anywhere near the claimed 95% effectiveness against death made by Pfizer, is it?

In other words, partly vaccinated children are 11x/966.67% more likely to die of Covid-19 than unvaccinated children, and triple vaccinated children are 137.3x/13,633.33% more likely to die of Covid-19 than unvaccinated children.

And unfortunately, there was little improvement when it came to non-Covid-19 deaths.

The all-cause death mortality rate equated to 6.39 per 100,000 person-years among unvaccinated children and was ever so slightly higher at 6.48 among partly vaccinated children.

However, the rate went from bad to worse following the administration of each injection. The all-cause death mortality rate equated to 97.28 among double-vaccinated children, and a shocking 289.02 per 100,000 person-years among triple-vaccinated children.

This meant, according to the UK Government’s own official data, double vaccinated children were 1422% / 15.22x more likely to die of any cause than unvaccinated children. Whilst triple vaccinated children were 4423% / 45.23x more likely to die of any cause than unvaccinated children.

It’s now 2023, and just a few months prior to the publication of the July 2022 report, five to eleven-year-olds were offered the Covid-19 injection.

However, the release of the new report, which should have been published in September, was delayed by five months and was finally released on February 21st, 2023.

But for some reason, the Government decided to exclude all children from the published data.

This begs the question: What are they trying to hide?

It’s clear that the figures in the previous report were shocking.

Could the above reason coupled with the fact that the Government “paused” the vaccine rollout for five to eleven-year-olds in September following a 22% increase in deaths be the reason why they decided to exclude all children from the report?

The lack of information and transparency is deeply concerning, and it raises serious questions about the government’s commitment to public health and safety.

What else are they hiding from us?

The UK Government institution known as the UK Health Security Agency announced it would no longer offer the Covid-19 vaccine to healthy 5 to 11-year-old children in September 2022.

The decision came after official data from another UK Government institution known as the Office for National Statistics revealed deaths among children aged 5 to 9 were 22% higher than in the previous two years ever since the NHS had begun to start vaccinating children aged 5-11 on the 4th April 2022.

The following chart shows the overall number of deaths between week 14 and week 35 of 2020, 2021 and 2022 among children aged 5 to 9 –

Click to enlarge

Source

Back in April 2022, the NHS stated, “The NHS will start vaccinating children aged 5-11 today, as the biggest and most successful vaccination drive in health service history moves to the next phase.”

At the same time, Dr Nikki Kanani, GP and Deputy Lead for the NHS COVID-19 vaccination programme, said: “The vaccine is safe and effective – my 10-year-old daughter will be getting hers this week – and I’d encourage all parents to read the information and consider booking their child in for a vaccination at the earliest opportunity.”

We do not know if the NHS and Dr Nikki Kanani still stand by these claims now that they know deaths among young children have increased and the UKHSA have “coincidentally” no longer deemed it necessary to offer the Covid-19 injection to 5 to 11-year-olds.

The lack of transparency and information from the UK government regarding Covid-19 vaccination is alarming.

With previous reports indicating that vaccinated children are at a much higher risk of mortality than unvaccinated children, it is crucial that the public is provided with all the necessary information to make informed decisions about their health and the health of their loved ones.

The decision to exclude children from the latest report on deaths by vaccination status raises serious questions about the UK Government’s commitment to public health and its willingness to prioritize the safety and well-being of the population.

The past three years have taught us that it is more important than ever to demand transparency and accountability from our Governments. Especially when the lives of our children and loved ones are at stake,

We must continue to push for the release of all data related to Covid-19 vaccination, and demand that our Governments provide us with the information we need to make informed decisions about our health.