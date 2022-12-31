Russian Ministry of Defence names key players in Ukraine’s military-biological programme

“All of them, in one way or another, are beneficiaries of the Pentagon’s biological projects and are linked to the US Democratic Party, whose leaders act as the masterminds of military-biological research and the creators of covert money-laundering schemes to benefit a narrow circle of US elites.” – Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, Russian Armed Forces

Ahead of a United Nations Security Council (“UNSC”) meeting held on 27 October 2022, a 310-page document was delivered to the Council’s members which laid out the evidence of Russia’s claims that Ukraine and its western backers had been working on bioweapons.

During the October UNSC meeting, the possible enactment of Article VI of the Biological and Toxic Weapons Convention (“BTWC”), which would be an investigation into the United States and their Biolabs in Ukraine, was raised. Russian UNSC Permanent Representative Vassily Nebenzia told the Council:

We expect that the commission would manage to clarify all circumstances of Washington and Kiev’s possible non-compliance with their obligations under the BTWC in the context of bio laboratories activities in the Ukrainian territory with a view to stimulate the American and Ukrainian sides to remedy the outstanding intolerable situation. We also expect that the commission would present a relevant report on the issue containing recommendations to the Council no later than November 30, 2022, and inform the BTWC states-parties of the results of the investigation at the Ninth Review Conference to be held in Geneva on November 28 – December 16, 2022. Statement by Permanent Representative Vassily Nebenzia at UNSC meeting considering the complaint by the Russian Federation under Article 6 of the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention, 27 October 2022

Further reading:

On Christmas eve, the Russian Ministry of Defence posted a series of an updates on Telegram beginning with the post HERE containing links to a FULL TEXT and DOCUMENTS of the Telegram posts. The update began:

The Ninth Review Conference of the States Parties to the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention was held in Geneva from 28 November to 16 December 2022. The event was held against the backdrop of a scandal involving US military-biological activities in Ukraine, an upsurge in the incidence of H1N1 swine flu and the spread of African swine fever. Briefing following the 9th Review Conference of States Parties to the BWC by Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, Chief of Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Troops of the Russian Armed Forces, 24 December 2022

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

Biological Update from Russian Ministry of Defence, pertaining to the conclusion of the Ninth Review Conference of the BWC.

By Clandestine

To put it briefly, no ground was made. The West blocked all proposals put forth by Russia to amend the Biological Weapons Convention (“BWC”), in order to hold the US accountable for their actions in Ukraine.

However, this is far from the end of the road. Russia exhausted all the formal diplomatic channels to no avail, but they show no intent to stop their mission to hold the West accountable for their biological genocide in Ukraine.

In response to the West’s lack of cooperation, Russia have decided they are going to start dropping names. It’s time for scorched Earth. This is a passage from General Kirillov’s briefing. Absolutely astonishing:

We have previously presented materials confirming the involvement of Hunter Biden and his Rosemont Seneca Foundation, as well as other US Democratic Party-controlled entities, in funding the Pentagon’s main contractors operating in Ukraine. It has been shown how deeply the son of the current US president, Hunter Biden, is involved in funding the US DOD-controlled company Metabiota. However, some participants in closed projects remain in the shadows, although they are key players in Ukraine’s military-biological programme. They include former DITRA director Kenneth Myers, executive vice president of the CIA-controlled In-Q-Tel venture capital fund Tara O’Toole, former head of the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention Thomas Frieden, former the National Institutes of Health director Francis Collins, former Battelle Memorial Institute executive director Jeffrey Wadsworth, chief scientist and president of international research, development and medicine at Pfizer and many others. All of them, in one way or another, are beneficiaries of the Pentagon’s biological projects and are linked to the US Democratic Party, whose leaders act as the masterminds of military- biological research and the creators of covert money-laundering schemes to benefit a narrow circle of US elites. It is these people who should be asked why taxpayers’ money is being spent on illegal military-biological research in Ukraine and other countries around the world. Briefing following the 9th Review Conference of States Parties to the BWC by Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, Chief of The Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Troops of the Russian Armed Forces, 24 December 2022

Russia is no longer pulling any punches. They are directly accusing the named individuals, one of which [Clandestine’s] followers will know very well, Dr. Collins, former Director of the NIH, the co-conspirator along with Dr. Fauci behind the cover up of the origin of Covid-19. Don’t worry, Kirillov didn’t forget about Fauci:

Despite formal bans, the US budget is being spent on dual-use research. In this connection, the Republican Party has initiated an investigation into the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and President Biden’s chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci. Public funding through an intermediary organisation was confirmed for experiments to enhance the pathogenicity of viruses, including coronaviruses, the incidence of which was not widespread until 2019. The investigation found that Fauci openly lied and deliberately concealed US government involvement in the research programmes. At the same time, his collusion with social media management to manipulate public opinion on the causes of COVID-19 was revealed. Such revelations raise legitimate questions for the US about the causes of new human-caused pathogens and the patterns of pandemic spread. Briefing following the 9th Review Conference of States Parties to the BWC by Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, Chief of The Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Troops of the Russian Armed Forces, 24 December 2022

So now the Russian military are bridging the gap between the creation of Covid-19, and the coverup via social media and corporate media influence, facilitated by one Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Russian military’s narrative is on a collision course with Elon Musk about to drop the “Fauci Files” and Covid portion of the “Twitter Files.” The Russian military’s narratives also seem to coincide with that of Trump/Q narratives, that Covid-19 was released intentionally by the Deep State to implement a medical police-state and force mail-in voting to steal 2020 with ballot fraud. It’s all pointing to the same conclusion.

Slowly, the public is being made aware that Covid-19 is a bioweapon, and the same people who made it, covered up the origin, covered up viable treatments, and pushed vaccines that didn’t work, which they profited off of, all in an effort to retain and gain power.

Russia, and the rest of the non-NATO countries, want reparations for the millions of lives (purportedly) lost, and the irreparable economic and psychological damage, caused by the outbreak of the bioweapon created and set loose by the US Democrat National Party and their affiliates.

It’s happening. The world will know the truth about Covid-19.