Unmasking Bill Gates’ Disturbing & Undeserved Influence on Global Health Policy & his Controversial ties to Jeffrey Epstein

Bill Gates, a billionaire entrepreneur and philanthropist, has long been perceived as a benevolent figure, striving to improve global public health. However, the reality may be far different than this carefully cultivated image.

In this article, we delve into the influence Bill Gates wields in public health sectors and explore the reasons why he is often seen as a medical expert despite having no formal qualifications.

We also examine some of the questionable motives and connections that cast a shadow on his seemingly “charitable” endeavours.

Gates Foundation and the WHO

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has become one of the World Health Organization’s (WHO) most significant donors in recent years, contributing hundreds of millions of dollars annually.

In fact, the Gates Foundation’s financial support to the WHO has grown so much that it now outpaces the contributions made by many individual nations.

This considerable funding has raised concerns about the level of influence the foundation wields over the organization’s decision-making processes and global health policies.

Influence Over Global Health Policies

With the Gates Foundation being a substantial source of funding for the WHO, there are valid concerns about the Foundation’s impact on the Organization’s agenda and priorities.

The Bill Gates Foundation’s financial influence has the potential to divert the WHO’s attention from critical public health issues to projects that align more closely with the foundation’s interests.

This has resulted in a disproportionate focus on specific diseases or the promotion of certain interventions, such as mRNA Covid-19 vaccines, at the expense of other crucial health initiatives and the health and lives of the public.

Conflicts of Interest

The Gates Foundation’s funding of the WHO raises serious questions about potential conflicts of interest, given that the Foundation holds shares in pharmaceutical companies that develop and manufacture vaccines.

With the WHO being responsible for coordinating global health responses and providing guidance on vaccination policies, there is a concern that the Gates Foundation’s financial interests have and will continue to influence the WHO’s decision-making in ways that are more aligned with the foundation’s profit motives than with global health needs.

The Gates Foundation-MHRA Connection

In 2017, the UK Medicine Regulator, the MHRA, received a grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation worth £980,000 to facilitate a “collaboration” between the two entities.

But according to a Freedom of Information request answered by the MHRA in May 2021, the Gates Foundation sent funds of over $3 million to the MHRA to support “a number of projects.”

While this relationship might not have raised eyebrows under different circumstances, the fact that the Gates Foundation owns shares in companies developing Covid-19 vaccines authorized for emergency use in children by the MHRA raises questions about potential conflicts of interest.

Gates Foundation’s Ties to Moderna

In 2016, Moderna announced that the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation had granted them $20 million to support their initial project, which involved the evaluation of antibody combinations in a preclinical setting and the conduct of a Phase 1 clinical trial for a potential mRNA injection.

Moderna also revealed that the framework agreement between Moderna and the Gates Foundation could potentially result in total funding of up to $100 million for follow-on projects proposed and approved by the Gates Foundation through 2022.

As part of this agreement, Moderna is obliged to grant the Gates Foundation certain non-exclusive licenses.

A Profitable Arrangement

A non-exclusive license allows the licensee to use the intellectual property while the licensor retains the freedom to exploit the same property and grant additional licenses to other parties.

Therefore, because of their agreement with Moderna, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has been granted a non-exclusive license for Moderna’s mRNA Covid-19 vaccine, allowing them to profit from its use.

A vaccine, that may have been developed in 2019, at least a year before the alleged COVID-19 pandemic changed the world for the worse. This opens up a whole kettle of other questions surrounding the origins of the alleged Covid-19 virus, but you can read some evidence surrounding that here.

But the financial interest in Moderna also extends to other vaccine manufacturers as well, with the Gates Foundation having owned significant shares in both Pfizer and BioNTech during the height of the alleged Covid-19 pandemic.

A Lucrative Partnership

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation bought shares in Pfizer back in 2002 before “coincidentally” buying $55 million worth of shares in BioNTech in September 2019, just before the alleged Covid-19 pandemic struck.

The partnership between Pfizer and BioNTech has proven to be highly profitable, as their Covid-19 vaccine was among the first to receive emergency use authorizations worldwide.

This rapid approval and widespread distribution have resulted in a substantial increase in the stock prices of both companies.

Consequently, the Gates Foundation’s investments in these corporations have also grown in value, adding to the foundation’s already significant wealth.

Questions of Motivation and Objectivity

The Gates Foundation’s investments in Pfizer and BioNTech raise questions about the motivation behind the Foundation’s advocacy for vaccination programs and its influence on global health organizations.

While the Foundation’s support for vaccination efforts may seem to be genuinely driven by a desire to improve global health on the surface, its financial interests in the companies that produce these vaccines cast serious doubt on the objectivity of its recommendations.

Impact on Public Perception and Trust

The revelation of the Bill Gates Foundation’s investments in Pfizer and BioNTech, coupled with its funding of organizations like the WHO and the MHRA, should at the very least contribute to public scepticism and mistrust towards Covid-19 vaccination efforts.

Transparency regarding these financial interests is crucial in maintaining public confidence in the safety and effectiveness of vaccines, as well as the impartiality of the organizations responsible for their development, regulation, and distribution.

And as we know, with mortality rates per 100,000 lowest among the unvaccinated, 92% of Covid-19 deaths in the UK in 2022 confirmed to have been among the triple+ vaccinated, and 2 million excess deaths since their roll-out, there is nothing safe about the Covid-19 vaccines. But you can read more about that here, here, and here.

Bill Gates’ Questionable Associations

Despite the philanthropic image that Bill Gates has cultivated over the years, his associations with certain individuals have raised eyebrows and cast doubt on his motives. As a powerful and influential figure, Gates has mingled with an array of notable personalities, some of whom have been embroiled in controversies and scandals.

These connections warrant closer scrutiny, as they provide a broader context in which to evaluate Gates’ actions and intentions.

Sinister Implications of Gates-Epstein Meetings

One of Gates’ most infamous associations is with the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Although Gates has attempted to downplay the extent of their relationship, reports have emerged indicating that he met with Epstein on multiple occasions.

These interactions occurred AFTER Epstein’s 2008 conviction for soliciting a minor for prostitution, raising questions about Gates’ judgment in choosing to associate with Epstein.

These meetings included visits to Epstein’s New York City mansion where they allegedly discussed philanthropy and global health initiatives.

Given Epstein’s criminal history and the secretive circumstances surrounding their meetings, there are serious concerns that these discussions will have had sinister undertones and ulterior motives. The sinister implications of Gates’ meetings with Epstein raise concerns about the impact on vulnerable populations who are the intended beneficiaries of global health initiatives.

Could it be possible that Epstein agreed to provide funding for Gates’s profit-making public health schemes in exchange for children and underage girls?

After all, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has confirmed that an estimated 460,000 children are reported missing every year in the United States.

At the very least these meetings have added fuel to the fire surrounding Bill Gates’ true motivations. They are further evidence that his interests are not truly aligned with the greater good. The association raises serious concerns about Bill Gates’ judgment and the company he chooses to keep, casting a dark shadow over his seemingly benevolent endeavours.

Melinda Gates’ Concerns

Reports confirm that Melinda Gates, Bill Gates’ ex-wife, had expressed her concerns about her husband’s relationship with Epstein. According to a New York Times article, Melinda was uncomfortable with Epstein and his reputation after meeting him in 2013.

It has been reported that her concerns were significant enough to prompt discussions with lawyers, potentially contributing to the eventual decision to end their marriage.

The Gates’ Divorce

In May 2021, Bill and Melinda Gates announced their decision to divorce after 27 years of marriage. While the couple stated that they “no longer believe we can grow together as a couple,” the exact reasons behind the divorce remain private.

However, speculation has arisen about the possible influence of Bill Gates’ association with Jeffrey Epstein on the decision to end their marriage. The Wall Street Journal reported that Melinda Gates began exploring the possibility of divorce as early as 2019, with her concerns about her husband’s ties to Epstein allegedly playing a role in that decision.

Gates: An Expert in Marketing, Not Medicine

Bill Gates is, without a doubt, a highly intelligent and successful individual. However, as Steve Jobs, the founder of Apple, pointed out in his biography, Gates’ primary skill is marketing. He did not invent the computer or even the Windows operating system.

Instead, he capitalized on the ideas of others and successfully marketed them to become one of the wealthiest people in the world. While this skill is impressive, it does not qualify him as an expert in medicine or public health.

A Voice That Should Be Questioned

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, mainstream media has given Bill Gates an amplified voice, allowing him to shape public opinion and promote the interests of the companies he had invested in, such as those producing Covid-19 vaccines.

However, it is crucial to remember that Gates is not a doctor or a scientist, and his financial interests may not align with the greater good.

Conclusion: The Importance of Scepticism

In conclusion, Bill Gates is a complex figure whose expertise lies in seizing opportunities and marketing them effectively. While on the surface it may look like he has made significant contributions to global public health through his foundation, it is crucial to recognize that he is not an infallible authority.

His associations, investments, and potential conflicts of interest should be carefully examined, as they may reveal more about his motives and true intentions.

As members of the general public, it is our responsibility to question everything and not blindly accept the narratives presented by powerful individuals like Bill Gates. This scepticism will ensure that we make informed decisions and hold those in positions of power accountable for their actions and influence.