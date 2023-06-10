They are lying to you; fossil fuel emissions do not cause global warming

A study conducted on data from 1750 to 2018 found that atmospheric human-caused fossil CO 2 represented 23% of the total emissions since 1750, with the remaining 77% in the CO 2 exchange reservoirs.

The percentage of the total carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) due to the use of fossil fuels from 1750 to 2018 increased by 12% in 2018 compared to 1750, much too low to be the cause of global warming. The study estimates the value of the atmospheric concentration of anthropogenic fossil-derived CO 2 in 2018 as 46.84 ppm out of a total of 405.40 ppm.

But this hasn’t stopped the United Nations and its lackeys from lying about it, repeatedly and for many years.

The US Energy Information Administration (“EIA”) states: “In the United States, most of the emissions of human-caused (anthropogenic) greenhouse gases (GHG) come primarily from burning fossil fuels – coal, natural gas, and petroleum – for energy use … In 2020, CO 2 emissions accounted for about 79% of total US anthropogenic GHG emissions (based on 100-year global warming potential).”

The EIA names the source of its information: “The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) publishes estimates for total US greenhouse gas emissions to meet annual US commitments under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).”

The EPA boldly claims that “fossil fuel use is the primary source of CO 2 ” and shares a pie chart from the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (“IPCC”):

So, the EPA’s source, and therefore the EIA’s source, is a UN agency and advocacy group, the IPCC, which was set up to ignore all causes of climate change except for those caused by humans.

In 1988, Maurice Strong, the man who invented climate change, convinced the United Nations Environment Program (“UNEP”) and the World Meteorological Organisation (“WMO”) to agree to the formation of an “intergovernmental mechanism” to monitor anthropogenic global warming and suggest policy recommendations for the UN and Western governments. This organisation was the IPCC.

In 2007, the IPCC and US Vice-President Al Gore were jointly awarded the Nobel Peace Prize “for their efforts to build up and disseminate greater knowledge about man-made climate change, and to lay the foundations for the measures that are needed to counteract such change.”

The very existence of the IPCC relies on establishing human activities as the cause of global warming and should they mention any of the significant factors that influence climate change, or that the climate has and will always change, they will immediately negate the reason for their being. The IPCC is the UN’s activist and lobby group to advance the “threat of global warming” agenda, a ploy to justify an attack on humanity.

The EPA goes on to claim that “since 1970, CO 2 emissions have increased by about 90%, with emissions from fossil fuel combustion and industrial processes contributing about 78% of the total greenhouse gas emissions increase from 1970 to 2011.”

1750 is the start of the industrial revolution and the use of fossil fuels to power industry and vehicles.

Completely negating the climate alarmists’ narrative, the February 2022 study concluded that the increase in atmospheric CO 2 from 1750 to 1950 results from the annual redistribution of CO 2 among its reservoirs, primarily a net release of CO 2 from the oceans due to increases in temperatures from solar insolation in 1950 and afterwards.

It was only in 1958 that atmospheric measurements of carbon dioxide became available. In 2003 the NOAA observatory in Niwot Ridge began other atmospheric measurements including the three isotopes of carbon: 12C, 13C, and 14C.

You may be familiar with 14C being used as the basis of the radiocarbon dating method used to date archaeological and geological samples. Carbon-14 (14C) is also used to estimate atmospheric CO2. But, because of the half-life of 14C, the rate at which it decays to half its value, fossil fuels are devoid of the 14C isotope, the study explained.

The Niwot Ridge observatory uses the ratio of the 13C/12C atoms and the ratio of the 14C/12C atoms to calculate two statistics: d13C and D14C. It is said that when the anthropogenic fossil component increases in the atmosphere, both d13C and D14C decrease.

The study authors noted that the split between human-caused carbon dioxide and non-fossil carbon dioxide has never been made by the NOAA, or by any other observatory, in estimations of atmospheric CO 2 .

Despite the lack of knowledge of these two components, claims that all or most of the increase in [carbon dioxide over time] since 1800 has been due to the anthropogenic fossil component have continued since they began in 1960 with “Keeling Curve: Increase in CO 2 from burning fossil fuel.” Skrable, Kenneth; Chabot, George; French, Clayton1. World Atmospheric CO2, Its 14C Specific Activity, Non-fossil Component, Anthropogenic Fossil Component, and Emissions (1750–2018). Health Physics 122(2):p 291-305, February 2022. | DOI: 10.1097/HP.0000000000001485

“Claims of the dominance of the anthropogenic fossil component have involved the misuse of the d13C and D14C statistics,” the study said. “The resultant steep slopes in plots likely have led persons throughout the world to conclude that the anthropogenic component has dominated the increase of CO2 and caused global warming.”

“The specific activity of 14C in the atmosphere gets reduced by a dilution effect when fossil CO 2 , which is devoid of 14C, enters the atmosphere,” the study said. The dilution of atmospheric 14C is referred to as the Suess effect, named after the Austrian chemist Hans Suess, who noted the influence of this effect on the accuracy of radiocarbon dating.

“We have used the results of [the Suess] effect to quantify the two components,” the study said. The two components are the anthropogenic fossil component and the non-fossil component.

In calculating the amounts of the two components, the study authors had to “fill the gaps” due to limited D14C data provided by NOAA. NOAA only provided data beginning in 2004 and ending in 2012 even though the D14C program has continued. “We have been unable to obtain from NOAA the data for 2013 through 2020. To make up for the limited D14C data, a process is used to estimate expected specific activities,” the study said.

The study noted factors that significantly affect atmospheric CO 2 and took them into account as necessary. These factors are:

1. Global Carbon Cycle and its effects on CO 2 quantities. Natural, two-way exchanges of CO2 occur between the atmosphere and its two exchange reservoirs, the oceans and terrestrial biosphere. The ocean is the largest reservoir of CO 2 , and it contains 50 times that of the atmosphere and 19 times that of the terrestrial biosphere.

2. Glacial–interglacial cycles. According to THIS NOAA article, the cause of glacial-interglacial cycles is due to variations in Earth’s orbit through time, which changes the amount of solar radiation received by the Earth. During the last long glacial period, the oceans absorbed a large amount of CO 2 from the atmosphere. It appears that Earth is still in the Holocene interglacial period that started 11,500 years ago. The increase in CO 2 that Earth has been experiencing since 1800 appears to have started more than 5,000 years ago.

3. Increase in 14C from high-altitude nuclear bomb tests. H-bomb testing in the 1950s distorted radiocarbon ages in many materials. The portion of 14C from nuclear testing is about 2.6% of the global inventory, which now is mostly in the ocean reservoir. Measurements of 14C-specific activities of atmospheric CO 2 during this period should be corrected for the contribution from bomb tests. A NOAA link about the bomb spike provides a plot of the D14C statistic, and the following statement is made: “By the 1980s, most of the ‘bomb’ 14C had been absorbed into the oceans and land biota, leaving slightly elevated levels in the atmosphere. Yet atmospheric 14C levels continue to decrease – now because of fossil fuel CO 2 emissions. Fossil fuels are millions of years old, and have zero 14C.” The sentence we’ve highlighted in bold type is describing the Suess effect.

The study concluded:

The assumption that the increase in CO 2 since 1800 is dominated by or equal to the increase in the anthropogenic component is not settled science. Unsupported conclusions of the dominance of the anthropogenic fossil component of CO 2 and concerns of its effect on climate change and global warming have severe potential societal implications that press the need for very costly remedial actions that may be misdirected, presently unnecessary, and ineffective in curbing global warming. Skrable, Kenneth; Chabot, George; French, Clayton1. World Atmospheric CO2, Its 14C Specific Activity, Non-fossil Component, Anthropogenic Fossil Component, and Emissions (1750–2018). Health Physics 122(2):p 291-305, February 2022. | DOI: 10.1097/HP.0000000000001485

So, what is causing the increase in atmospheric CO 2 ? As noted above, NOAA’s article on Glacial-Interglacial Cycles suggests that recent increases in CO 2 and temperatures are due primarily to cyclic changes of solar radiation associated with the Earth’s orbit around the sun.

“The annual change [ ] in the non-fossil component has positive increasing values [ ] after 1764. It will eventually become negative in the next glacial period when average temperatures decrease again as they have done over all of the previous glacial-interglacial cycles,” the study said.

Further reading: