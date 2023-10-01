Here’s Proof all those Summer Fires were Arson – not Climate Change

The Fall of the Cabal’s new film ‘Fire!!! Things that make you go HMMMMM’ about all the fires in the world wiping out entire towns is a must-watch says Dr. Vernon Coleman. “This new, brilliantly researched film should be entered for the Oscars.”

How come some buildings remained untouched? Why did it take so long before help arrived? Why is the media selectively quiet? Why were escape roads blocked by the authorities? Why were people stopped and sent back towards the fires where they perished? Why are the hit areas shielded off and why is aid denied? Janet Ossebaard and Cyntha Koeter search for the answers in their new film.

Note: One of Dr. Coleman’s websites is unavailable. Dr. Coleman published a notice for his readers on his other website:

Difficulties outside our control mean that http://www.vernoncoleman.org is no longer functioning as a separate website and has been temporarily (hopefully) redirected to http://www.vernoncoleman.com Everything normally found on http://www.vernoncoleman.org can be found on http://www.vernoncoleman.com except for videos. Most of Vernon Coleman’s videos can be found on http://www.onevsp.com which is the new, all-dancing, all-singing version of BrandNewTube, and on bitchute.com and other platforms. None of his videos can be found on YouTube which is controlled by the bad guys, doesn’t approve of facts, truths and proper debate and is only really useful for those seeking videos made by dancing hamsters, glove puppets and people diving into vats of blancmange.

By Dr. Vernon Coleman

No one with functioning brain tissue believes this summer’s fires were natural events – let alone that they had anything to do with fake climate change.



Now, Janet and Cyntha, the amazing team who put together the eternally stunning Fall of the Cabal videos, have produced a video proving – beyond a scintilla of doubt – that the fires were man-made.



And they’ve shown just how the fire starters did the job.



You can see their just under two-hour-long video HERE.

The Fall of the Cabal special presentation, entitled ‘Fire!!! Things that make you go HMMMMM’ make you realise just how thoroughly evil the conspirators truly are.



The globalists will do anything to help sustain the global warming myth and take us into the Great Reset with their smart cities – including killing citizens and destroying homes.



I was so sickened by what the conspirators have done, and doubtless will continue to do, that I had to take a break halfway through the film.



This new, brilliantly researched film from Cyntha and Janet of The Fall of the Cabal should be entered for the Oscars. It would walk away with the statue for best documentary.



Watch it.



And then tell everyone you know to watch it.