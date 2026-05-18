An Open Letter to my doctor: I shall not be making an appointment to have a vaccination

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“Dear doctor, I shall not be making an appointment to have a vaccination,” Dr. Vernon Coleman writes and provides a detailed explanation of why in his open letter.

In short, he will not be taking the covid vaccine because it is “almost certainly the most toxic medical intervention in human history.”

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By Dr. Vernon Coleman

Dear Doctor,



Every few days I receive an email, a text, a telephone call or a letter from you, or some other part of the National Health Service, inviting me to have a covid-19 vaccination and, possibly, one or more of the other fashionable vaccinations (such as the vaccine against shingles, the one for the flu and the one for the respiratory syncytial virus) which you seem to believe will be of benefit to me and will, indeed, enhance my health and reduce my chances of dying prematurely.



The letters and calls I receive usually point out that I will benefit from these vaccinations because I am a “vulnerable” person. I don’t know how you know this because I haven’t seen a doctor or a nurse for some years. No one has offered to give me a check-up, to take my blood pressure or, indeed, to check that I am still alive. All anyone wants to do is to inject me with toxic substances.



Since the vaccination you push hardest is the covid vaccination, I’d like to take a close look at this product and the scam which, in March 2020 I called the covid hoax, the biggest confidence trick in history.



Many lies have been told about covid and the covid vaccine but the basic facts are quite simple. The number of people who died of covid in 2020 is almost exactly the same as the number who died of flu in 2019. Flu, not surprisingly, disappeared almost completely in 2020. Statistically, it is clear that covid-19 was the 2020 flu – well-marketed to terrify and to excuse the introduction of lockdowns, masks and, most absurd of all, the rule that people had to keep six feet away from one another.



The PCR test, which was used to diagnose covid, wasn’t designed for that purpose and had only a 14% accuracy rate. An astonishing 86% of the people diagnosed as having covid didn’t have it at all. Despite this, anyone who had a positive covid test and died was listed as a covid death – even if they had been run over by a bus or hit on the head by a madman with an axe.



There were no excess deaths in 2020. It was only in 2021, after the covid-19 vaccine had been introduced, that people started dying in greater numbers. The official statistics show quite clearly that it was the covid-19 vaccine which was the killer – not the covid infection (or, as I prefer to call it, the remarketed annual flu.) The covid-19 vaccines have caused more fatal adverse events than any other vaccine, according to the US Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (aka VAERS). If you haven’t seen the VAERS figures, I do hope you’ll find a minute or two to look at them.



Dr. Michael Nehls, the author of an excellent book entitled ‘The Indoctrinated Brain’, published in 2023, reports that in 2021 alone, there were more than 75 times as many reports of death from the mRNA injection programme as compared to the average for all vaccinations worldwide in the previous 30 years. The covid-19 vaccine was killing thousands right from the start but doctors, unaware or uncaring or both, were pocketing huge sums of money to inject anyone who would keep still long enough. The fees for injecting patients with this toxic substance were much higher than the usual vaccination fees – presumably to stop doctors asking too many questions.



It is worth noting, of course, that everything that happened in 2020 happened in just about every country in the world. Governments everywhere were in lockstep and were following the same absurd rules.



Quite early on, the authorities (including the NHS in the UK) admitted that the vaccine didn’t do what it was initially said to do. It did not, for example, stop people getting covid and it didn’t stop people spreading the infection if they got it. So, I wonder if you’ve asked yourself why you are still promoting a vaccine which even the NHS admits seems both worthless and dangerous.



There were some fairly airy fairy claims that it might help reduce the severity of an infection, but I’ve never seen any evidence for that. Have you? It seems to me as if that might simply be an excuse to keep giving the vaccine to as many people as possible.



The vaccine was being given everywhere and hardly any of the people giving the vaccine were doctors, though GPs were said to be making an extra £50,000 a year each from telling practice nurses (and, it seemed, just about anyone willing to vaccinate people) to inject any willing victims they could find. (Oddly enough, despite threats that they would be sacked, many health care employees refused to be vaccinated with what they realised was a toxic and useless substance. Eventually, the authorities had to stop sacking those who were not vaccinated.)



Very early on after the vaccination programme had begun, I was worried about the fact that the people giving the vaccine had little or no real training. This concerned me because even giving a simple injection can be dangerous. Doctors are supposed to aspirate before injecting, to pull the syringe plunger back a little to make sure that they aren’t injecting straight into a small blood vessel. But it seemed clear that most of the people giving the vaccine weren’t bothering to do this. I surmised that the patients who were dropping dead quickly after vaccination were the ones where the syringe needle had, by chance, gone straight into a blood vessel. It now seems certain that my fear was justified. Why weren’t vaccinators warned about this risk? Were they deliberately allowed or encouraged to act dangerously?



There was real evidence suggesting that the vaccine wasn’t safe for anyone but despite this, the vaccine was given to children and to pregnant women. Once again, you might like to check out the terrifying statistics of the problems caused by giving the covid-19 vaccine to pregnant women. I expect the lawsuits will soon be coming thick and fast.



There is now an abundance of evidence to show that the covid-19 vaccine caused (and is still causing) a mass of serious health problems. Indeed, the figures show that the vaccine has killed far, far more people than covid itself.



According to official UK data on the covid-19 vaccine, 51% of those who had covid-19 vaccinations suffered a “medical adverse event” and one in seven had a severe adverse event (a congenital defect, hospitalisation, disability or death). All this for a vaccine which the authorities admit doesn’t do what it was originally said to do. These are truly tragic and dangerous times. Doctors no longer seem to care about facts or scientific evidence, preferring rumour, speculation, prejudice and big fees. Truths of all kinds are suppressed, and truth tellers are denigrated and censored.



As you know, the vaccine, an experimental one, was introduced very hurriedly (though there was never any need for a vaccine or any hurry) and it was quickly clear that it was causing serious heart problems such as myocarditis, blood clots and a whole host of other serious disorders. I warned about these problems in the autumn of 2020. Indeed, the FDA warned about these problems too.



It was quickly clear that the people who were diagnosed as suffering from something called “long covid” were actually suffering from side effects of the vaccine. Every side effect listed as being part of the alleged long covid syndrome was also known to be caused by the vaccine. Flu-type viruses can cause problems for some weeks after an infection, but the alleged covid symptoms were absurdly exaggerated. It was obvious to every independent doctor who looked at the evidence that it was the vaccine, not the disease, which was causing long-term health problems.



And then there are the cancer problems.



Since the covid vaccine was rolled out, there has been an explosion of cancer diagnoses – particularly among young people. Cancers which have historically affected older adults are now affecting young people in their 20s, 30s and 40s. Doctors and scientists have spent much time and money trying to find an explanation for this but they have resolutely refused to consider the very obvious possibility that the vaccine is the cause of these cancers.



An unusual factor about the cancers is that they tend to be very fast-growing (and are therefore known as “turbo cancers”).



And there is something else very significant that has happened since the covid vaccine was introduced: many people have noticed that friends and acquaintances seem more stupid than they used to be. The people who were not vaccinated have noticed that people they know quite well and who were vaccinated have changed in some possibly almost indefinable way. They say that people seem to be less capable of understanding or caring, and that friends and family seem to have lost some of their individuality.



Remember, these changes are most noticeable in people who allowed themselves to be injected with the covid-19 vaccine.



What has happened is a result of a deliberate policy to damage our brains. Since 2020, when the covid hoax first exploded into our lives, we have been fighting the most important deadly war of our lives. The promoters of the covid-19 vaccine have made a cold-blooded, deliberate attempt to damage our brains in order to make us more malleable, more compliant, less creative and less likely to question what we are told. In addition to the plethora of often lethal side effects associated with the covid vaccine (which I described in videos in October 2020), there is now clear evidence (which I also exposed years ago) that the covid vaccine causes brain damage and almost certainly turns gullible and innocent vaccine victims into slow-witted individuals. The vaccines, the ones which were introduced with such a fanfare, contain a spike protein which attacks the hippocampus in the human brain – the part of the brain where our personal memories are stored and individuality is born. And the result has been that previously sane and sensible individuals have begun to behave irrationally and often wickedly. So, for example, doctors have abandoned their traditional caring role (as I proved in my book ‘The End of Medicine’.) Previously sensible GPs abandoned their responsibilities and gave their patients an experimental vaccine. (The so-called vaccine is more akin to gene therapy than a traditional vaccine but I prefer to use the word vaccine because the word annoys the conspirators who worry that concern about the efficacy and safety of the covid-19 vaccine will spread sideways and damage the acceptability of the dozens of other inadequately tested vaccines which they promote with such enthusiasm). The doctors promoting and giving the vaccine knew nothing about it and simply did as they were told.



Citizens everywhere were advised that they would need to have the covid-19 vaccination every three months for as long as they lived.



The result, I’m afraid, is that the human immune system (a vital protection against infections and cancer) is being deliberately targeted and destroyed by the covid vaccine and the huge repertoire of other vaccines.



In 2020, I started a YouTube channel in an attempt to try to share simple truths. The channel acquired around 250,000 subscribers within an incredibly short time. But each video I made was removed. Most notably, YouTube even took down a video which I had made in which I had recommended that people who were locked indoors needed to take vitamin D supplements. Removing that video guaranteed that those viewing YouTube were denied vital information. Other doctors who recommended that their subscribers take vitamin D also saw their videos removed. It seemed clear that YouTube, presumably acting on instructions from some higher authority, was determined to see that as many people as possible were killed by the absurd and cruel rules and regulations which were being introduced. And within a short time, my channel and all the videos of mine which remained were deleted and I was told I was not allowed to view other people’s videos on YouTube. When I tried to join Facebook, I was told that I would be a threat to the Facebook community (presumably because I wanted to share simple truths). All other social media sites banned me. LinkedIn threw me off their site. Journalists I knew refused to communicate with me. The Royal Society of Arts, of which I was a Fellow, expelled me, in a curious, summary manner, for the very strange modern crime of telling the truth. Articles which I put onto my website were removed and the website was made difficult to find. Without any evidence whatsoever, I was described as a discredited conspiracy theorist, and this damning, life-destroying message was spread all over the internet by Wikipedia and Google. (Both are as reliable a source of information as Lord Haw Haw and Tokyo Rose. Incidentally, anyone can set up a Wikipedia page for anyone. There are few checks and if the subject is a living human, they are never consulted; consequently, lies and libels and blatant propaganda abound. Wikipedia is a perfect example of authority without responsibility; in my view, far less reliable and responsible than the worst supermarket tabloid. Imagine how you’d feel if your worst enemies devised, edited and controlled Wikipedia and Google propaganda in your name.)



It is, I think, worth pointing out that no one ever found fault with any of the videos or articles I produced. I was officially censored, vilified and libelled for telling the truth. And I am still banned by all traditional media and by most of the internet. And I am still abused and sneered at by bots and trolls – some of whom are probably working for governments and being paid by taxpayers. (I can no longer make videos because there is nowhere to put them. My phone lines are closed down if I try to do interviews. My articles appear only on www.vernoncoleman.com, though some have appeared on my Substack page. All other sites and accounts in my name are fake.)



When I, and other doctors, tried to suggest that people should take vitamin D supplements during the pointless lockdowns, which were an integral part of the covid-19 fraud, we were silenced. I am still appalled that YouTube, an unforgivably wicked promotional platform operating for the conspirators, took down videos in which I and other doctors explained why vitamin D supplements were vital. A study done in Spain in 2020 showed that for covid-19 positive patients who were admitted to hospital with pneumonia, the risk of being admitted to an intensive care unit and connected to a ventilator was reduced by a factor of 25 if their vitamin D levels were raised. (Ventilators were lethal and were wildly overused.) Many of those who were not given vitamin D simply died unnecessarily. The evidence is so convincing that there is a strong argument that doctors who failed to prescribe vitamin D in such circumstances should lose their licences, be sued for malpractice and arrested and charged with manslaughter.



The lockdowns meant that thousands of people weren’t getting the vitamin D they needed, and would usually obtain from exposure to sunshine. The elderly are frequently deficient in vitamin D (they tend to absorb essential vitamins rather poorly), and this is why they are more vulnerable to infections such as the flu.



It is well known that vitamin D has a valuable and, indeed, vital role to play in dealing with viral infections. In April 2020, international experts agreed that vitamin D provides protection from the rebranded flu known as covid-19 and that a shortage of vitamin D was a risk factor for other infectious diseases and, indeed, for cancer. At the same time, the deeply unpleasant and self- proclaimed vaccine promoter Mr. Bill Gates claimed that we don’t know why flu is seasonal. Like much of what Mr. Gates has said, this was rubbish, of course. Flu is seasonal because there is less sun (and therefore less vitamin D production) during the winter months. It has been known for decades that flu is seasonal because it depends on the position of the sun. And it has also been known for decades that the lack of sunshine causes a lack of vitamin D and that the lack of vitamin D weakens the immune system and increases susceptibility to infection. Was Mr. Gates inspired by ignorance or by a determination to ensure that the lockdowns would kill as many people as possible?



Vitamin D deficiency makes patients more vulnerable to infection and more likely to become seriously ill or to die. YouTube staff (and other media organisations) knew (or should have known) that vitamin D supplements would save huge numbers of lives and yet they ignored scientific truths and removed the videos anyway – claiming that the videos were removed for violating YouTube’s community guidelines. Presumably, their community guidelines were either based on ignorance or were designed to kill people. Were the YouTube staff guilty of gross stupidity and incompetence or deliberate murder? YouTube then even removed a video in which I asked why they were censoring my videos. I gave numerous historical examples of oppressive censorship. I thought the video might embarrass YouTube. It didn’t. They removed the video anyway. Then, obviously feeling guilty, they put it back up again. Then they took it down again.



What you really need to know is that covid was just a re-marketed version of the seasonal flu. The British government’s expert advisors agreed in March 2020 that covid was not “a high consequence disease” and no more of a killer infection than any other flu. (Details of the early days of the fraud appear in my book ‘Coming Apocalypse’, which was published in April 2020.)



And yet at the same time, a joint statement was issued by YouTube, Twitter, Microsoft, LinkedIn, Facebook, Google and others saying: “We are working closely together on covid-19 response efforts. We’re helping millions of people stay connected while also jointly combating fraud and misinformation about the virus, elevating authoritative content on our platforms and sharing critical updates in coordination with government health care agencies around the world. We invite other companies to join us as we work to keep our communities healthy and safe.” What these conspirators really meant, of course, was that they planned to suppress truths, silence and demonise truth-tellers and to spread lies, misinformation and disinformation as widely as they could. These platforms, between them, caused many deaths and spread fear and trembling where there was no need.



And so, dear doctor, I shall not be making an appointment to have a vaccination which is almost certainly the most toxic medical intervention in human history. Oh, and by the way, the official UK covid inquiry refused to allow me to give evidence – even though everything I said in 2020 and afterwards turned out to be correct, while just about everything the medical profession, the media and the politicians said turned out to be wrong.



Yours sincerely,

Dr. Vernon Coleman

About the Author

Vernon Coleman, MB ChB DSc, practised medicine for ten years. He has been a full-time professional author for over 30 years. He is a novelist and campaigning writer and has written many non-fiction books. He has written over 100 books, which have been translated into 22 languages. On his website, HERE, there are hundreds of articles which are free to read. Since mid-December 2024, Dr Coleman has also been publishing articles on Substack; you can subscribe to and follow him on Substack HERE.

There are no ads, no fees and no requests for donations on Dr. Coleman’s website or videos. He pays for everything through book sales. If you would like to help finance his work, please consider purchasing a book – there are over 100 books by Vernon Coleman available in print on Amazon.

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