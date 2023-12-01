War Criminal and Depopulationist Henry Kissinger dies

Henry Kissinger died on Wednesday at his home in Connecticut. The notorious war criminal and depopulationist was 100.

An investigation conducted in 1981 by Executive Intelligence Review uncovered that, during the Carter administration, Kissinger was central to the apparatus that formulated the US foreign policy’s aim to reduce the world’s population by 2 billion people through war, famine, disease and any other means necessary.

The investigation revealed that in El Salvador, the civil war that began in 1980 was instigated because the EI Salvador government failed to use the US foreign policy programmes to lower their population. Over 75,000 civilians died during the 12 years of the civil war.

During the previous decade, Greg Grandin, author of the biography ‘Kissinger’s Shadow’, estimates that Kissinger’s actions from 1969 through 1976 – eight brief years when Kissinger made Richard Nixon’s and then Gerald Ford’s foreign policy as national security adviser and secretary of state – meant the end of between three and four million people.

That includes crimes of commission, as in Cambodia and Chile, and crimes of omission, like greenlighting Indonesia’s bloodshed in East Timor; Pakistan’s bloodshed in Bangladesh; and, the inauguration of an American tradition of using and then abandoning the Kurds.

Read more: Henry Kissinger, War Criminal Beloved by America’s Ruling Class, Finally Dies, Rolling Stone, 29 November 2023

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

Kissinger the War Criminal

Kissinger symbolises the pornography of power. In 1968, he was negotiating a Vietnam peace treaty in Paris for President Johnson. He made a deal with the Republicans to sabotage the peace negotiations to help secure Richard Nixon’s election to president. In return, the world’s self-styled “greatest peacemaker” would be promoted under the new administration. Kissinger’s venality extended the war by four years and cost the lives of millions of Vietnamese, Cambodians and Laotians – not to mention many thousands of US servicemen.

Indictments should also include deliberate mass killings of civilian populations in Indochina, collusion in mass murder and assassination in Bangladesh, the personal planning of the murder of General Schneider in Chile, involvement in a plan to murder Archbishop Makarios in Cyprus and the incitement and enabling of genocide in East Timor.

The above was published by The Guardian in 2001 and are the words of the late Christopher Hitchens about his book ‘The Trial of Henry Kissinger’.

In his book, Christopher Hitchens takes the floor as prosecuting counsel and mounts a devastating indictment of a man whose ambitions and ruthlessness have directly resulted in both individual murders and widespread, indiscriminate slaughter.

Employing evidence based on first-hand testimony, unpublished documents, and new information uncovered by the Freedom of Information Act, and using only what would hold up in international courts of law, The Trial of Henry Kissinger outlines atrocities authorised by the former secretary of state in Indochina, Bangladesh, Chile, Cyprus, East Timor, and in the plight of the Iraqi Kurds, “including conspiracy to commit murder, kidnap, and torture.”

Below is the 2002 documentary ‘The Trials of Henry Kissinger,’ directed by Eugene Jarecki and narrated by Brian Cox, which was based on Hitchens’ book.

The Trials of Henry Kissinger (2002) (80 mins)

If the video above is removed from YouTube, you can watch it on Films for Action HERE or Rumble HERE.

Kissinger the Depopulationist

The following is the introduction to a report titled ‘The Haig-Kissinger depopulation policy’ published by Executive Intelligence Review (“EIR”) on 10 March 1981.

Investigations by EIR have uncovered a planning apparatus operating outside the control of the White House whose sole purpose is to reduce the world’s population by 2 billion people through war, famine, disease, and any other means necessary.

This apparatus, which includes various levels of the government, is determining US foreign policy. In every political hotspot – EI Salvador, the so-called arc of crisis in the Persian Gulf, Latin America, Southeast Asia, and in Africa the goal of US foreign policy is population reduction.

The targeting agency for the operation is the National Security Council’s Ad Hoc Group on Population Policy. Its policy-planning group is in the US State Department’s Office of Population Affairs, established in 1975 by Henry Kissinger.

This group drafted the Carter administration’s Global 2000 document, which calls for global population reduction, and the same apparatus is conducting the civil war in EI Salvador as a conscious depopulation project.

“There is a single theme behind all our work, we must reduce population levels,” said Thomas Ferguson, the Latin American case officer for the State Department’s Office of Population Affairs (OPA). [1] “Either they [governments] do it our way, through nice clean methods or they will get the kind of mess that we have in EI Salvador, or in Iran, or in Beirut. Population is a political problem. Once population is out of control it requires authoritarian government, even fascism, to reduce it.”

“The professionals,” said Ferguson, “aren’t interested in lowering population for humanitarian reasons. That sounds nice. We look at resources and environmental constraints. We look at our strategic needs, and we say that this country must lower its population or else we will have trouble. So, steps are taken. EI Salvador is an example where our failure to lower population by simple means has created the basis for a national security crisis. The government of EI Salvador failed to use our programs to lower their population. Now they get a civil war because of it. … There will be dislocation and food shortages. They still have too many people there.”

Civil wars are somewhat drawn-out ways to reduce population, the OPA official added. “The quickest way to reduce population is through famine, like in Africa or through disease, like the Black Death,” all of which might occur in El Salvador.

Ferguson’s OPA monitors populations in the Third World and maps strategies to reduce them. Its budget for FY 1980 was $190 million; for FY 1981, it will be $220 million. The Global 2000 report calls for doubling that figure.

You can read EIR’s 8-page report HERE.

[1] Note: The OPA is now part of the US Department of Health and Human Services.

Further resources: