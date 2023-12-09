Lynn Forester de Rothschild wants to use AI to radically change economies; to “save capitalism”

The Council for Inclusive Capitalism (“CIC”) was formed at the height of the covid pandemic. It is essentially everything that conspiracy theorists have been warning about for years packaged into a single Orwellian entity.

Brandon Smith, founder of Alt-Market, has written about CIC extensively and recommends that his article that gives the best overview is: ‘What is the “Council for Inclusive Capitalism?” It’s the New World Order’.

The basic root function of the council is to centralise most or all corporations with global influence and join them with governments into a network, Smith said. Adding that CIC is a physical body representing the action arm of the environmental, social, and corporate governance (“ESG”) concept. “It is meant to create incentives and punishments for the business world based on their compliance with the values of globalism and woke socialism as well as their submission to the climate agenda.”

Although the website is named “Council for Inclusive Capitalism,” it was launched on 8 December 2020 as the “Council for Inclusive Capitalism with The Vatican”:

The Council for Inclusive Capitalism with The Vatican (“the council”), a historic new partnership between some of the world’s largest investment and business leaders and the Vatican. It signifies the urgency of joining moral and market imperatives to reform capitalism into a powerful force for the good of humanity. Under the moral guidance of His Holiness Pope Francis and His Eminence Cardinal Peter Turkson … and inspired by the moral imperative of all faiths, the council invites companies of all sizes to harness the potential of the private sector to build a fairer, more inclusive, and sustainable economic foundation for the world. The Council for Inclusive Capitalism with The Vatican, a New Alliance of Global Business Leaders, Launches , Bank of America, 8 December 2020

According to CIC’s website, inclusive capitalism is “business that profitably works for the common good.” As we have mentioned in previous articles, the term “common good” is a collectivist ideology that is found in socialist, communist and fascist movements.

CIC’s website goes on to state that CIC council members “make actionable commitments aligned with the World Economic Forum International Business Council’s Pillars for sustainable value creation – People, Planet, Principles of Governance, and Prosperity – and that advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.”

CIC’s founder and CEO is Lady Lynn Forester de Rothschild. Her third husband was British financier Sir Evelyn Robert de Rothschild. The two were introduced to each other by their mutual friend Henry Kissinger at the 1998 Bilderberg Group conference in Scotland.

Sir Evelyn died last year leaving most of his fortunes to Lady Lynn, which meant that a multi-million-pound wedge of Rothschild wealth passed out of the 200-year-old British branch of the family empire. According to Page Six, after botching Sir Evelyn’s funeral, Lady Lynn had officially worn out her welcome with the London social set. “She’s been run out of town,” a source told Page Six.

In a 2020 article, geopolitical analyst and strategic risk consultant F. William Engdahl briefly mentioned some of Forester’s other notable acquaintances:

According to the list of names of those who flew on the private jet of convicted child sex trafficker and reported Mossad operative Jeffrey Epstein, one name that appears is “de Rothschild, Lynn Forester.” It is interesting to note, that the same Lynn Forester in 1991, before she took Sir Evelyn as her husband, generously let a British friend have full use of one of Lynn’s Manhattan apartment properties, following the apparent murder of the woman’s father, British media tycoon and Mossad agent, Robert Maxwell. The British friend of Lynn, Ghislaine Maxwell, today is awaiting trial for complicity in child sex trafficking as the partner of Jeffrey Epstein. Maxwell reportedly maintained the Manhattan address of Lady Lynn until very recently to register a bizarre non-profit called TerraMar that she and Epstein set up in 2012, allegedly aimed at saving our oceans. When Epstein was arrested, she quickly dissolved the non-profit. One of the donors to Ghislaine’s TerraMar was something called the Clinton Foundation, which leads to the next friend. [We mentioned the TerraMar project in a previous article, read HERE .] Lady Lynn has another long-time friend named Hillary Clinton, whose husband, Bill, was also logged on Epstein’s Lolita Express private jet, around two dozen times. Lynn and her new husband, Sir Evelyn, in fact, were so close to the Clintons that in 2000 the Rothschild newlyweds spent part of their honeymoon as guests at the White House of Mr and Mrs Clinton. Lady Lynn after that became a major fund-raiser in 2008 and again in 2016 for a possible Hillary bid for President, called a “ bundler .” She also advised Hillary on her economic programme, a free market one based on Adam Smith as she described it in an interview once. The Dangerous Alliance of Rothschild and the Vatican of Francis , F. William Engdahl, published by New Eastern Outlook on 22 December 2020

It may surprise some that Lady Lynn’s CIC would partner with the Vatican and vice versa. However, as CA Knowledge noted, the Rockefeller family’s relationship with the Vatican dates back to the 1800s.

In announcing the “historic new partnership” between CIC and the Vatican, Lady Lynn declared: “This Council will follow the warning from Pope Francis to listen to ‘the cry of the earth and the cry of the poor’ and answer society’s demands for a more equitable and sustainable model of growth.”

It rings hollow when a woman who was married into one of the wealthiest families in the world pontificates about “the cry of the poor.”

The first Global AI Safety Summit was held on 1 and 2 November at Bletchley Park, UK. On the first day of the summit, Lady Lynn made an appearance on CNBC to discuss what she wanted to come out of the Summit. “I’m calling for a joint declaration of the private sector and the public sector to the common good,” she said.

What’s required is a “root and branch [sweeping, radical] reform of the economy,” Lady Lynn said, “and there’s no better place to start than with AI.”

She then redefined capitalism in her own terms. “We have to have a declaration where businesses have to make a joint statement to the public about why capitalism, understood to be for all the people, is the best system in the world. That’s not free market alone. It’s free market that’s dictated by, as Adam Smith said, morality and ethics. That’s all I’m asking for.”

Adam Smith was a philosopher who is often identified as the father of modern capitalism. However, Smith never used the term “capitalism.” Instead, he used “commercial society,” a phrase that emphasised his belief that the economic is only one component of the human condition. Currents of Adam Smith run through the works published by Karl Marx.

As one blogger put it: “If one were to read Adam Smith’s ‘The Wealth of Nations’ these days without being told who wrote it, one might be inclined to believe it was an economic text written by a communist. There is far more in common between Adam Smith’s analysis and Marxian economics than with Adam Smith’s analysis and modern-day neoclassical economics.”

One CNBC interviewer pulled Lady Lynn up and said the problem wasn’t as Lady Lynn was claiming, instead “socialism and AI is the real danger … the best way to prosperity is free market capitalism.” Alt-Market’s Brandon Smith expanded on this remark:

Rothschild meets some resistance from her interviewers which forces her to make an indirect admission: AI will require a “root and branch reform of the economy,” meaning, free markets have to go and government/corporate partners will have to step in to control everything, for the sake of the populace and the “greater good,” of course. Except it’s all a sham. AI, much like climate change, is quickly becoming yet another fabricated excuse for global centralisation. The CIC along with institutions like the WEF and the UN have been asserting for the past few years that “someone” needs to step in to moderate AI so that no single government abuses its apparently unlimited power. In other words: Problem, Reaction, Solution. The Globalists create a problem out of thin air (AI), then suggest it is a much greater boon (or threat) to humanity than it actually is, and then they offer their services as fair and benevolent arbiters of the technology and its effects. Rothschild suggests it herself in the interview when she claims that “capitalists” will have to adjust their priorities over to social causes in the wake of AI. As I stated before, it’s just ESG in another form. Rothschild Wants Merger Between Corporations, Governments and AI To “Save Capitalism,” Alt-Market, 29 November 2023

