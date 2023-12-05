DEATH SENTENCE: 1 Million COVID Vaccinated have died in England compared to just 61k Unvaccinated in 2 years; despite 30% of the Population refusing a single dose of the COVID Injection

Shocking data released by the UK Government shows that over the past two years, the vaccinated population in England have suffered an outrageous number of deaths compared to the unvaccinated population despite the fact approximately 30% of the population has not even had a single dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…
According to the UK Government department known as the UK Health Agency (UKHSA), by 3rd July 2022, 18.9 million people had refused the first dose of the COVID-19 injection, 21.5 million people had refused the 2nd dose of the COVID-19 injection, alongside 2.6 million people who had received the first dose but refused the second, and 30.4 million people had refused the third dose of the Covid-19 injection alongside 8.9 million people who had received the second dose but refused the third. (Source)
According to the UKHSA’s figures, 63.4 million people were eligible for vaccination at this point. Therefore, 18.9 million people refused the COVID-19 vaccine in England and remained completely unvaccinated.
But on top of this, a further 2.6 million refused a second dose, meaning 21.5 million people were not double vaccinated, and 8.9 million people refused a third dose, meaning 30.4 million people were not triple vaccinated.
Here’s how those figures equate in terms of percentages –
In July 2022, thirty per cent of the population of England remained completely unvaccinated. 34% of the population of England were not double vaccinated, and 50% of the population were not triple vaccinated.
However, as is shown in the following chart, the vaccinated population as a whole accounted for 95% of all COVID-19 deaths between January and May 2023, while the unvaccinated population accounted for just 5%.
But it’s the fact that these deaths aren’t among the one-dose and two-dose vaccinated population that is truly horrifying. The vast majority are among the 4x vaccinated, with this population accounting for 80% of all COVID-19 deaths, and 83% of all COVID-19 deaths among the vaccinated. (Source)
So with that being said, the following figures published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) in their ‘Deaths by Vaccination Status’ dataset, which can be found on the ONS website here, or downloaded here make for even more horrifying reading.
The following graphs show all-cause deaths by vaccination status between July 1st 2021 and May 31st 2023 by age group. Each graph can be expanded by clicking on it to see the figures more clearly. The unvaccinated deaths are shown first in each age group and the vaccinated deaths are shown next in each age group.
But you don’t even need to zoom in to see the horrendous difference in deaths by vaccination status.
Between July and September 2021, the highest number of unvaccinated all-cause deaths occurred among 70 to 79-year-olds in August with 676 deaths. Whereas the highest number of vaccinated all-cause deaths occurred among the 80 to 89-year-olds in September 2021 with a shocking 13,294 deaths.
Between October and December 2021, the highest number of unvaccinated all-cause deaths occurred among 80 to 89-year-olds in December with 776 deaths. Whereas the highest number of vaccinated all-cause deaths occurred among the 80 to 89-year-olds in December 2021 with a shocking 16,171 deaths.
Between January and March 2022, the highest number of unvaccinated all-cause deaths occurred among 70 to 79-year-olds in January with 776 deaths. Whereas the highest number of vaccinated all-cause deaths occurred among the 80 to 89-year-olds in January 2022 with a shocking 15,948 deaths.
Between April and June 2022, the highest number of unvaccinated all-cause deaths occurred among 80 to 89-year-olds in April with 500 deaths. Whereas the highest number of vaccinated all-cause deaths occurred among the 80 to 89-year-olds in April 2022 with a shocking 14,902 deaths.
Between July and September 2022, the highest number of unvaccinated all-cause deaths occurred among 80 to 89-year-olds in July with 493 deaths. Whereas the highest number of vaccinated all-cause deaths occurred among the 80 to 89-year-olds in July 2022 with a shocking 14,286 deaths.
Between October and December 2022, the highest number of unvaccinated all-cause deaths occurred among 80 to 89-year-olds in December with 604 deaths. Whereas the highest number of vaccinated all-cause deaths occurred among the 80 to 89-year-olds in December 2022 with a shocking 19,914 deaths.
Between January and March 2023, the highest number of unvaccinated all-cause deaths occurred among 80 to 89-year-olds in January 2023 with 551 deaths. Whereas the highest number of vaccinated all-cause deaths occurred among the 80 to 89-year-olds in January 2023 with a shocking 18,297 deaths.
Between April and May 2023, the highest number of unvaccinated all-cause deaths occurred among 70 to 79-year-olds in May 2023 with 405 deaths. Whereas the highest number of vaccinated all-cause deaths occurred among 80 to 89-year-olds in April 2023 with a shocking 13,713 deaths.
What’s extremely concerning about these official figures is that the vaccinated surpass the unvaccinated by far in terms of death in every single age group since July 2021, despite the fact 30% of the population have not even had a COVID-19 injection.
So much so, that there were 965,609 deaths among the vaccinated compared to just 60,903 deaths among the unvaccinated between July 2021 and May 2023. Meaning there was a grand total of 1,026,512 deaths in England during this period and the vaccinated accounted for 94% of them, whereas the unvaccinated accounted for just 6% of them.
This more suggests that the Covid-19 injections are deadly, and prove that they are killing people. And we can be certain that COVID-19 Vaccination greatly increases mortality.
So when will the Government discontinue their use?
The Expose Urgently Needs Your Help..
Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…
.
Can you please help power The Expose’s honest, reliable, powerful journalism for the years to come…
Your Government & Big Tech organisations
such as Google, Facebook, Twitter & PayPal
are trying to silence & shut down The Expose.
So we need your help to ensure
we can continue to bring you the
facts the mainstream refuse to…
We’re not funded by the Government
to publish lies & propaganda on their
behalf like the mainstream media.
Instead, we rely solely on our support. So
please support us in our efforts to bring you
honest, reliable, investigative journalism
today. It’s secure, quick and easy…
Just choose your preferred method
to show your support belowV support
Categories: Breaking News, Did You Know?, The Expose Blog, World News
Pandemic of the vaccinated
Would be funny if not so sinister an agenda..
From the world view of the Psychopathic Demons Wearing Human Being Suits the Headline of this article is the EXACT reason they’re MURDERING THE CAUCASION PEOPLE OF THE WORLD; most of whom stood-up to them to take power for themselves and made the world a better place. They raised ‘Quality of Life’ for the whole globe far above what it historically was when they, as tyrants ruled.
Their only goal has been to return the world to the agony and misery of their Absolute Control and to maintain it; to genocide those reaching a level of intellect, will and organization to never accept slavery again. They are implementing ‘The Kalergi Plan’ to murder as many human beings of European descent as possible and the massive uneducated, poverty-stricken population displaced from the south is to replace them as they are determined to make better slaves. THEIR TARGET-RICH ENVIRONMENT is to be filled with poor and stupid people never allowed proper nourishment and strength as those hosting the Demons are exhausted with the terror of their OWNED Human Cattle Herd to ever threaten them or remove power from them again. They also need innocent, new humans to torture and sacrifice for their addiction to Adrenochrome and outright joy and pleasure in the agony of other beings.
How they celebrate the death of 1,000,000 human beings in comparison to the 61,000 of those refusing their poison…How joyous the Demons Wearing Human Being Suits are.
Death sentence and Control Sentence.
If ya don’t Die from the Covid-19 vaccine you will be Controlled by the Covid-19 vaccine.
https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/proof-embalmer-clots-are-5g-controlled-human-antennas/
Jimmy,
There is no cure for radiation poisoning.
The tech injected into the jabbed, emits an eloctro magnetic radiation frequency at 2.4Ghz every hour of every day.
The jabbed are already dead unless a miracle cure/removal of the tech is found.
Radiation poisoning of the bone marrow and all vital organs leads to death.
BILL GATES AND OTHERS NEED INCARCERATINGFOR ENFORCING OTHERS TO BE JABBED.
Doesn’t this mean if 30% of population unvaccinated you would expect , if vaccine makes no difference, 30:70 death rate. Ie 1 million deaths if vaccinated to approx 300000 unvaccinated. In fact doesnt this show if you are unvaccinated you are twice as likely to die??? Please explain to me if I got it wrong cos these statistics suggest to me you are LESS likely to die if vaccinated, which is NOT what I believe.
Ignore me. I read as 610000 not 61000. So yes as I thought – many times more likely to die.