DEATH SENTENCE: 1 Million COVID Vaccinated have died in England compared to just 61k Unvaccinated in 2 years; despite 30% of the Population refusing a single dose of the COVID Injection

Shocking data released by the UK Government shows that over the past two years, the vaccinated population in England have suffered an outrageous number of deaths compared to the unvaccinated population despite the fact approximately 30% of the population has not even had a single dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the UK Government department known as the UK Health Agency (UKHSA), by 3rd July 2022, 18.9 million people had refused the first dose of the COVID-19 injection, 21.5 million people had refused the 2nd dose of the COVID-19 injection, alongside 2.6 million people who had received the first dose but refused the second, and 30.4 million people had refused the third dose of the Covid-19 injection alongside 8.9 million people who had received the second dose but refused the third. (Source)

Source

Click to enlarge

According to the UKHSA’s figures, 63.4 million people were eligible for vaccination at this point. Therefore, 18.9 million people refused the COVID-19 vaccine in England and remained completely unvaccinated.

But on top of this, a further 2.6 million refused a second dose, meaning 21.5 million people were not double vaccinated, and 8.9 million people refused a third dose, meaning 30.4 million people were not triple vaccinated.

Here’s how those figures equate in terms of percentages –

Source

Click to enlarge

In July 2022, thirty per cent of the population of England remained completely unvaccinated. 34% of the population of England were not double vaccinated, and 50% of the population were not triple vaccinated.

However, as is shown in the following chart, the vaccinated population as a whole accounted for 95% of all COVID-19 deaths between January and May 2023, while the unvaccinated population accounted for just 5%.

But it’s the fact that these deaths aren’t among the one-dose and two-dose vaccinated population that is truly horrifying. The vast majority are among the 4x vaccinated, with this population accounting for 80% of all COVID-19 deaths, and 83% of all COVID-19 deaths among the vaccinated. (Source)

So with that being said, the following figures published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) in their ‘Deaths by Vaccination Status’ dataset, which can be found on the ONS website here, or downloaded here make for even more horrifying reading.

The following graphs show all-cause deaths by vaccination status between July 1st 2021 and May 31st 2023 by age group. Each graph can be expanded by clicking on it to see the figures more clearly. The unvaccinated deaths are shown first in each age group and the vaccinated deaths are shown next in each age group.

But you don’t even need to zoom in to see the horrendous difference in deaths by vaccination status.

Click to Enlarge

Source

Between July and September 2021, the highest number of unvaccinated all-cause deaths occurred among 70 to 79-year-olds in August with 676 deaths. Whereas the highest number of vaccinated all-cause deaths occurred among the 80 to 89-year-olds in September 2021 with a shocking 13,294 deaths.

Click to Enlarge

Source

Between October and December 2021, the highest number of unvaccinated all-cause deaths occurred among 80 to 89-year-olds in December with 776 deaths. Whereas the highest number of vaccinated all-cause deaths occurred among the 80 to 89-year-olds in December 2021 with a shocking 16,171 deaths.

Click to Enlarge

Source

Between January and March 2022, the highest number of unvaccinated all-cause deaths occurred among 70 to 79-year-olds in January with 776 deaths. Whereas the highest number of vaccinated all-cause deaths occurred among the 80 to 89-year-olds in January 2022 with a shocking 15,948 deaths.

Click to Enlarge

Source

Between April and June 2022, the highest number of unvaccinated all-cause deaths occurred among 80 to 89-year-olds in April with 500 deaths. Whereas the highest number of vaccinated all-cause deaths occurred among the 80 to 89-year-olds in April 2022 with a shocking 14,902 deaths.

Click to Enlarge

Source

Between July and September 2022, the highest number of unvaccinated all-cause deaths occurred among 80 to 89-year-olds in July with 493 deaths. Whereas the highest number of vaccinated all-cause deaths occurred among the 80 to 89-year-olds in July 2022 with a shocking 14,286 deaths.

Click to Enlarge

Source

Between October and December 2022, the highest number of unvaccinated all-cause deaths occurred among 80 to 89-year-olds in December with 604 deaths. Whereas the highest number of vaccinated all-cause deaths occurred among the 80 to 89-year-olds in December 2022 with a shocking 19,914 deaths.

Click to Enlarge

Source

Between January and March 2023, the highest number of unvaccinated all-cause deaths occurred among 80 to 89-year-olds in January 2023 with 551 deaths. Whereas the highest number of vaccinated all-cause deaths occurred among the 80 to 89-year-olds in January 2023 with a shocking 18,297 deaths.

Click to Enlarge

Source

Between April and May 2023, the highest number of unvaccinated all-cause deaths occurred among 70 to 79-year-olds in May 2023 with 405 deaths. Whereas the highest number of vaccinated all-cause deaths occurred among 80 to 89-year-olds in April 2023 with a shocking 13,713 deaths.

What’s extremely concerning about these official figures is that the vaccinated surpass the unvaccinated by far in terms of death in every single age group since July 2021, despite the fact 30% of the population have not even had a COVID-19 injection.

So much so, that there were 965,609 deaths among the vaccinated compared to just 60,903 deaths among the unvaccinated between July 2021 and May 2023. Meaning there was a grand total of 1,026,512 deaths in England during this period and the vaccinated accounted for 94% of them, whereas the unvaccinated accounted for just 6% of them.

This more suggests that the Covid-19 injections are deadly, and prove that they are killing people. And we can be certain that COVID-19 Vaccination greatly increases mortality.

So when will the Government discontinue their use?