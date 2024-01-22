AstraZeneca Covid jab Compensation Claims Could be one of the Biggest Battles of its Kind.

The claims of 35 alleged victims of the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine have been lodged against the pharmaceutical giant in what threatens to be one of the biggest legal cases of its kind. Lawyers have issued the claims amounting to tens of millions of pounds in the High Court over complications they say were caused by the vaccine, months after launching two test cases, reports the Telegraph.

The Telegraph says that it understands that “up to 40 more claims are expected to be lodged. The total compensation bill, should AstraZeneca lose, amounts to about £80m, making it one of the most expensive vaccine litigation cases ever.”

The Government has underwritten any legal action brought against AstraZeneca as part of its deal in rolling out the Covid-19 vaccine programme, which received regulatory approval at the end of December 2021. Manufacturers of the other Covid vaccines have also received Government indemnification. Source

Inadequate Payment Scheme.

The government had done their utmost to make people feel that both, “the vaccine was safe” and getting jabbed was “the right thing to do.” and as we know, it was neither.

Individuals and families of those who were harmed by the jab due to being swept along with the fear of a “deadly virus” and wanting to “do the right thing” have been offered a paltry one off payment under the Government’s Vaccine Damage Payment scheme.

Under the Government’s scheme, it is only people who suffer adverse reactions that lead to death or a 60 per cent disability who are entitled to a one-off payment of £120,000 tax free. But, lawyers argue that sum is wholly inadequate in many of the cases where people have died or been forced to give up lucrative careers.

The scheme has paid out in about 150 cases, of which all but a handful occurred after receiving the AstraZeneca jab and former attorney general, Sir Jeremy maintained that in cases where the Government had already paid damages, causation had effectively been proven.

Sir Jeremy Wright, is urging Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, to intervene and settle the cases before they reach court, according the Telegraph. Payment is wholly inadequate Sir Jeremy told The Telegraph: “The public need the confidence to know they will be looked after if in the tiny, tiny minority of cases where the vaccine has gone wrong. “And that confidence is damaged if the Government does not step in and settle these cases.” Source

“We Were Told the Vaccine Was Safe”

As we at the Expose reported in November, 2023 , one of Jeremy Wright’s constituents, Jamie Scott, was suing AstraZeneca in the High Court in a test case after suffering a significant permanent brain injury as a result of a blood clot after receiving their jab in April 2021, which rendered him unable to work.

Jamie had been fit and healthy prior to the AstraZeneca jab that had been pushed hard all over the UK and he wanted to “do his bit” so that he and his children could visit his elderly father.

“He Did What he Thought Was Right”

Kerry Williams husband died following the AstraZeneca jab. At first, his symptoms were similar to a bad cold, feeling cold and shivering. Later, he developed extreme headaches, a rash on his leg and a limp, reported the Telegraph.

“By the middle of March, his wife was becoming increasingly worried. He was sweating and had severe stomach pain and looked extremely unwell. He was admitted to hospital and – wrongly – diagnosed with appendicitis.”

Mr Hollobone, who worked as an engineer, was then transferred to another local hospital for further treatment, which was complicated because he also had low platelets, meaning he was at risk of bleeding. His wife kissed him goodbye and said she would be right behind him. Unfortunately, because of lockdown rules at the time, it was the last time she saw him.

Mr Hollobone died on March 17, 2021, after receiving the news, Mrs Williams went to the hospital to see her husband’s body. It was at this point that she started to question if his death might be linked to the jab. “I was saying when I went to visit him, I think this is the vaccine. But I was made to feel like I was absolutely bonkers,” she said.

It was a year after Mr Hollobone died, that a coroner finally concluded that his death “was caused by the vaccination”. His death certificate listed blocked blood flow to his bowel, blood clot and vaccine-induced thrombocytopenia and thrombosis as the causes of death. Source

Causation Proven

Vaccine-Induced Thrombocytopenia and Thrombosis, known as VITT is a condition that causes blood clots and the vaccine has been linked to it, and according to the Telegraph there are “about one-in-five cases, patients who contracted VITT died.”

One of the new cases has been lodged by the widower of Nicola Weideling, an employee of Oxford University, who died aged 45 in May 2021 after having the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

A coroner has already ruled that the cause of death was VITT. Her husband Kurt has urged AstraZeneca to settle the claim. His wife died after developing blood clots and suffering a “significant brain bleed”, reported the Telegraph.

AstraZeneca Deny the Jab is Defective.

AstraZeneca is being sued under the Consumer Protection Act amid claims the vaccine was not as safe as recipients were led to believe, the big Pharma giant has denied its vaccine was “defective” and has insisted the claims against the company are “confused” and “wrong in law”. Source

Their denial comes despite the evidence that causation has been proven and the suffering of many more people than are reported above. What is “wrong in law” and morality is that AstraZeneca continues to tout that “the vaccine is estimated to have saved six million lives in its first year of rollout!

They have consistently denied the absence of a deadly virus and need for this jab as well as the harms it has caused. Even after the Jab was withdrawn in Denmark in April 2021, due to its links with blood clots, Prof Sir Andrew Pollard, from the AstraZeneca jab development team, blamed “Misinformation” for “undermining confidence in the vaccine” and what he thought was “Particularly damaging,” he said, “was a story from Germany in January 2021 incorrectly claiming the jab had only 8% efficacy in elderly people.” Source

Concerns surrounding patients receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine and a reported link to developing blood clots, led to the UK’s medicines regulator hosting a joint briefing with the Government’s vaccines advisory committee on Apr 7th, 2021 but still they concluded that blood clots should be listed as a “very rare” side effect of the vaccine. Source

Unbelievably, we were told the lie, “the benefits continue to outweigh the risks!” and also in April 2021, Matt Hancock, the then “health” secretary was “thrilled” that more than 30 million people had received the fraudulently promoted jab.

There are dozens of other patients and families already involved in legal claims against AstraZeneca alleging that the jab was defective, with lawyers representing around 75 claimants, some who have lost relatives and some survivors who had endured catastrophic injuries following blood clots. There are undoubtedly others who have despite “not feeling right since the jab” or have even had diagnoses of illnesses but not married it up to the jab may never have heard of the vaccine reporting schemes and have never brought it to the attention of doctors.

AstraZeneca have been relentless in defending their product and a spokesperson for them previously said patient safety was its “ “highest priority”,and that its vaccine,“continuously been shown to have an acceptable safety profile” Additionally, in response to previous cases which have been lodged, the company has denied any liability and continued to insist that the vaccine is not “ “defective!”.Source

Thankfully, the vaccine is no longer used in the UK as part of the booster programme. Good luck to all those who are lodging claims against AstraZeneca. It is time the whole fraudulent system was brought down.



