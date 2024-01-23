Bill Gates peddles ineffective malaria vaccines to poorer nations

On the sidelines of Davos, Bill Gates was once again peddling his vaccines. “We will have new vaccines. We’ll have a TB vaccine, malaria vaccine, HIV vaccine” and new covid vaccines, he said.

Unsurprisingly, yesterday, Cameroon launched the world’s first malaria vaccination programme. The vaccine is thought to be 13% effective at preventing malaria on its own, but 90% effective when used in conjunction with mosquito nets and malaria tablets.

Using a prophylactic dose, malaria tablets on their own are 90% effective at preventing malaria.

Despite their ineffectiveness, almost 30 million doses of Gates’ malaria vaccine will be dispatched to Africans over the next few months.

Last week, CNBC-TV18 interviewed Bill Gates on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos about his decision to spend more than ever before in 2024 on health “innovations” for low-income countries.

Below are some Bill Gates quotes from the interview. Unless otherwise stated, text within quotation marks is extracted from this interview.

“Global Alliance for Vaccines helps buy vaccines – that’s based on the rich countries and Gates Foundation generosity – and we’re trying to make sure that as we go back to replenish that fund that we can raise as much as we did in the past.”

“[Health] is the most important work going on in the world, saving literally millions of lives. India is making progress we pilot a lot of these new ideas there and then scale them up to the entire world.”

“AI will be beneficial in two ways it’ll accelerate the invention of new tools, new vaccines, new drugs. The rate of innovation will be much faster.”

In India, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s areas of focus in health care include maternal and newborn health, nutrition, family planning, and the control of infectious diseases such as tuberculosis, lymphatic filariasis, and visceral leishmaniasis. “We believe that spurring innovation is key to solving these and other persistent health challenges,” the Foundation’s website states.

“India is the volume Leader by far with vaccines starting with [the Serum Institute of India] but also people like [inaudible] and It’s fantastic how they responded during the pandemic, worked with the government, made a lot of vaccines. The Gates Foundation provided some support as well,” Gates told CNBC-TV18.

“We will have new vaccines. We’ll have a TB vaccine, malaria vaccine, HIV vaccine and even the things like covid vaccines we need to make them have longer duration, more coverage and we’re going to change instead of using the needle to use a little patch. So, the pandemic really highlighted that we’ve been underinvested in those innovations and you know our partners in India are part of how we’re going to get these breakthrough products done.”

Gates omitted to mention the HPV vaccine. On the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation website is a note regarding an HPV demonstration study conducted by PATH. “The HPV demonstration study is being reviewed by the Honourable Supreme Court of India and we hope that the facts of the case are ascertained at the earliest,” the website states.

In 2013, a Parliamentary Committee report found that the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation-funded PATH bypassed ethics and rules while conducting clinical trials for the HPV vaccine which was administered to adolescent girls. The committee asked the Indian government to open a dialogue at a global level about the findings of the committee.

“You know why are we worried about climate,” Gates told CNBC-TV18, “we’re worried because you’ll have malaria in more places.”

CNBC TV18: Davos 2024 LIVE | Bill Gates On AI, Tech and Healthcare | World Economic Forum, 16 January 2024 (16 mins)

Cameroon has launched the world’s first routine malaria vaccination program, offering the RTS,S vaccine free of charge to all infants up to the age of six months old. The trade name for the RTS,S vaccine is Mosquirix. Yesterday, Cameroon began the rollout of the malaria vaccine.

The World Health Organisation, which approved the vaccine, hailed the launch in Cameroon as a historic moment in the global fight against the mosquito-borne disease.

How effective is this “historic” vaccine?

According to UNICEF, pilot campaigns in Kenya, Ghana and Malawi showed the vaccine caused a 13% drop in malaria deaths in children of eligible age – 13%. It is so effective that four doses are required, with all four to be completed within two years of birth. A fifth dose will be considered after one year in areas of high risk.

But to be truly effective the vaccine should be used in conjunction with mosquito nets and malaria tablets. “Using all three together potentially gives children 90% protection from malaria, one UK-led study estimates,” according to the BBC. The study

Another study in August led by the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine found that when young children were given both the RTS,S and anti-malarial drugs there was a 70% reduction in hospitalisation or death.

We could deduce that mosquito nets and malaria tablets provide the majority of the protection, 53%-77% say. But in reality, non-vaccine prevention methods offer higher protection than that. Clicks, a large health retailer group in South Africa, notes that malaria prophylactic tablets offer 90% protection in preventing malaria.

Despite malaria tablets offering 90% protection, the vaccine possibly reaches the lofty level of 13% effectiveness so another 19 African countries plan to introduce the vaccine this year and at least 28 African countries have expressed interest in receiving the malaria vaccine.

Malaria vaccine ambitions don’t end with Mosquirix. A second malaria vaccine, R21/Matrix-M, produced by the Jenner Institute at the University of Oxford and the Serum Institute of India, is due to be rolled out later this year. The vaccine contains Novavax’s Matrix-M, technology that has also been used in Novavax’s covid injection.

Matrix-M is composed of nanoparticles from saponins extracted from the rare Quillaja Saponaria trees found in Chile. In 2011, researchers estimated that the global supply of pharmaceutical-grade Quillaja extract was sufficient for just 6 million doses of vaccine. As a result of the demand for vaccines, projects have been launched to establish plantations of the rare tree across Chile. If other trees and plants are being removed or natural habitats destroyed to make way for these plantations, what are the implications for protecting and preserving biodiversity?

The Jenner Institute does not have a good track record with safe and effective vaccines. Professor Adrian Hill and his partner at the Jenner Institute, Sarah Gilbert, co-developed the Oxford-AstraZeneca covid-19 “vaccine” that was removed from the market in early 2021 over safety issues.

Chief investigator, R21/Matrix-M programme, and Director of the University of Oxford’s Jenner Institute, Prof. Hill said: “As with the Oxford-AstraZeneca covid-19 vaccine, our partnership with the Serum Institute of India has been key to successful very large-scale manufacturing and rapid development [of the R21/Matrix-M vaccine].”

(Related: Undeniable links between the Oxford / AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccine & the British Eugenics Society)

The R21 vaccine is said to be cheaper and requires three doses. WHO claims a fourth dose given a year after the third maintained efficacy. India’s Serum Institute said they could make up to 200 million doses a year, compared to GSK’s 15 million doses of RTS,S per year.

“Both [malaria] vaccines are shown to be safe and effective in preventing malaria in children and, when implemented broadly, are expected to have high public health impact,” WHO claims. Adding that “there is no evidence to date showing one vaccine performs better than the other.”

“At least 28 countries in Africa plan to introduce a WHO-recommended malaria vaccine as part of their national immunisation programmes. [Bill Gates’] Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance has approved providing technical and financial support to roll out malaria vaccines to 18 countries,” WHO said.

RTS,S (Mosquirix) was developed by GlaxoSmithKline (“GSK”), the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, Programs for Appropriate Technology in Health (“PATH”) Malaria Vaccine Initiative, and several other academic partners in a collaboration that spanned many years. It consists of a chimeric virus-like particle protein construct fused to the hepatitis B virus surface antigen, HBsAg.

The vaccine is produced using recombinant DNA technology. The technology is made possible by two types of enzymes, restriction endonucleases and ligase. The same technology is widely used in agriculture to create genetically modified (“GM”) organisms (“GMOs”) that produce GM crops. It is also one of the techniques that can be used for both gain-of-function and loss-of-function.

As Dr. Mery Nass said, gain-of-function is a euphemism for biological warfare research. The SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, that is encoded in the covid “vaccines,” was engineered using gain-of-function techniques.

Every virus, since HIV, has been a gain-of-function deployed infection by injection, according to researcher and virologist Dr. Judy Mikovits.

Read more:

“RTS,S induces immune responses in humans that are believed to protect against infection with malaria sporozoites,” Plotkin’s Vaccines (Seventh Edition, 2018) stated.

Plotkin’s Vaccines provides expert information from the development of each vaccine to its use in reducing disease. Bill Gates describes Plotkin’s Vaccines as a must-have reference for current, authoritative information in this fast-moving field.

WHO says Cameroon records about six million malaria cases every year, with 4,000 deaths in health facilities. 662,000 doses the of RTS,S vaccine will be administered to children in Cameroon.

Almost 30 million injections will be distributed over the next few months in sub-Saharan Africa, Daily Mail reported. Gavi, WHO and UNICEF have allocated 18 million doses of the RTS,S (Mosquirix) malaria vaccine to 12 African countries during 2023–2025, with an extra 10 million from the second injection, R21, from mid-2024.

How many lives will the malaria vaccines save? How many lives will the malaria vaccines cost?