Dr. Judy Mikovits: Since 1980, all viruses are bioweapons that have been created in laboratories

More than 90% of covid deaths in the UK are among those who received a covid injection. This shouldn’t surprise us, Dr. Judy Mikovits said, because every virus since HIV has been created using gain-of-function technologies. In other words, every virus since HIV has been developed by scientists in a laboratory.

Dr. Judy Mikovits is a researcher and virologist. She has been called one of the most accomplished scientists of her generation. Her 1991 doctoral thesis revolutionised the treatment of HIV/AIDS. Best known for ‘Plandemic’, which is one of the most viewed (more than one billion views) and most censored documentaries ever made. Dr. Mikovits was arrested without a warrant and jailed without charges for making a controversial scientific discovery. You can read more about her story HERE and HERE. She is the author of many books including: ‘The Truth About Masks’, ‘Plague of Corruption’, ‘The Case for Interferon’, ‘Ending Plague’, and ‘The Case Against Masks’. You can find talks and presentations given by Dr. Mikovits on her website HERE or her Rumble channel HERE.

Many viruses, including covid-19, are not naturally occurring. They are bioweapons that have been deployed on populations. “Every virus, since HIV, has been a gain-of-function deployed infection by injection,” Dr. Mikovits told Stew Peters.

“HIV was spread through the hepatitis B vaccination in the early 90s. That’s where the gain-of-function HIV [came from], which never was LAV [lymphadenopathy-associated virus] associated with gay-related immune deficiency. AIDS was never gay related to immune deficiency. So, there is no natural virus.”

People argue that “there’s no such thing as a virus.” There are viruses, Dr. Mikovits said, “they’re little bioweapons that they created and it’s always been, since 1980, infection by injection … This is a 40-year bioweapons programme by Tony Fauci. They were created in Fort Detrick in full collaboration with the Russians, with China, with Japan.”

How does Dr. Mikovits know this? She trained people in the laboratory on how to grow the virus cultures. Dr. Mikovits worked at Fort Detrick – a United States Army Futures Command installation located in Frederick, Maryland – from 10 June 1980 to 11 May 2001 from the entry-level to the highest-level director of the laboratory of anti-viral drug mechanisms. “We knew exactly the [SARS-CoV-2] variants created. We did not know at the time, the game. Now we know the game,” she said.

The SARS-CoV-2 virus has been injected into people with every polio vaccine since it was created in 2004. It was created in collaboration with Germany, the US and China. Before 2020, it was labelled as the common cold, Dr. Mikovits explained. “It’s been exacerbated by every flu shot … it was clear from the Wolfe paper in 2020 that everybody who got a flu shot … between 2017 and 2019 was 36% more likely to be diagnosed with covid,” she said. “The flu shot [in 2017/8] drove this [covid pandemic].”

SARS-CoV-2 is not a coronavirus, Dr. Mikovits said. “It’s part AIDS, part syncytin and snake venom, and part SARS. That was what was weaponised and created in 2004.”

The SARS-CoV-2 bioweapon created at Fort Detrick was transported to China in vials. All the biosafety level 4 labs participated in the deployment of covid – biolabs in Ukraine, China, Seattle, North Carolina etc.

“Wellcome Trust, the UK, Francis Collins, Jonathan Stowe and John Coffin were full on in this. They reviewed our science paper [published in 2009 linking chronic fatigue syndrome (“CFS”) and the retrovirus XMRV] – they planned to cover it up. Between Wellcome Trust and the UK, they were in it all along. To destroy people with a diagnosis of ME/CFS … we had contaminated blood supply, we had heavily contaminated vaccine supplies from using contaminants, animal viruses, that they had been injecting unchecked without a single safety study since all liability was removed in 1986.” Dr. Mikovits also named Ian Lipkin and Tony Fauci among the dozens that are guilty of these crimes.

“All we have to do is never take another shot, [not] anyone … and they can’t deploy anything else on you.”

The Stew Peters Show: Fully Jabbed & Boosted dropping dead In Britain: New Study Shows English Extermination In UK,

6 March 2023 (25 mins)

If you are unable to view the video above on Rumble, you can watch it on The Stew Peters Network website HERE.