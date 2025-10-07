Islamists have used left-wing ideology to propagate anti-Zionist beliefs in the West

Please share our story!

A recent report describes how Islamism has used Fanonist ideology, followed by many on the political left in the West, to draw people in to support its cause, in particular Hamas. This psychological trick is the driving force behind the anti-Zionist sentiment that has been rising in the West.

The result? Gaza will likely now be governed by a body comprising billionaires led by Tony Blair.

Frantz Fanon and His Acolytes

A new report from Policy Exchange titled ‘After Gaza: Frantz Fanon and his Acolytes’ warns of the dangers associated with “anti-colonial thinking” following the Manchester terror attack in October 2025.

The report, authored by former UK Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Sir John Jenkins, examines 1960s activist Frantz Fanon’s justification of violence as a means of liberation for oppressed peoples, arguing that his ideas have gained renewed support in the context of the Gaza conflict among both Islamists and “progressive” (left-wing) Western activists.

Frantz Fanon was a French psychoanalyst, philosopher, revolutionary and anti-colonial theorist. Fanon’s most influential work, ‘The Wretched of the Earth’ (1961), was published shortly before his death. In it, he argued for the necessity of violent resistance in decolonisation. A quote in After Gaza taken from a book by Adam Sahtz states:

Within a few years of its publication, The Wretched of the Earth would be read in Spanish by Latin American guerrillas in a Cuban translation commissioned by Che Guevara; in English by ANC rebels in South Africa; in Portuguese, by anti-colonial fighters in Angola, Guinea-Bissau, and Mozambique; in Farsi, by Iranian Marxist and Islamic revolutionaries; and, not least, in Arabic, by Palestinian fedayeen in training camps in Jordan, Lebanon, and Syria. The Rebel’s Clinic: The Revolutionary Life of Frantz Fanon, Adam Shatz, 2024

“Fanon’s thought is fundamental to postcolonial studies, not simply in the academy but more widely. And this is now perhaps the dominant trend in anti-Western activism. And after 7 October 2023, his spirit has animated much of the current often disturbing anti-Israel activism on the streets of London, Birmingham, Manchester, Paris, Berlin, Rome and other major western cities,” a synopsis of Sir John’s report says.

Kemi Badenoch, Member of Parliament and leader of the opposition, has publicly backed the report, stating that the romanticisation of violence by intellectuals and activists can enable real-world terrorist actions, referencing the Yom Kippur attack in Manchester as a recent example:

This celebration of Fanon has real effects. When intellectuals and activists romanticise violence, they give licence to those who see bloodshed not as tragedy, but as a political tool. Two years ago, it was this ethos that underlay Hamas’ attacks on Israel: the worst slaughter of Jews since the Holocaust. We have also repeatedly seen the deadly results of this mindset here in Britain, most recently in the appalling terrorist attack in Manchester on Yom Kippur. This was not an isolated act of hatred: it flows from a wider culture that legitimises violence in the name of “justice”, cloaking it in the language of resistance. To pretend that there is no connection between the way in which Fanon is venerated by some and these acts of violence is to ignore the ways ideas shape actions. After Gaza: Frantz Fanon and his Acolytes , Foreword by Rt Hon Kemi Badenoch MP, Leader of HM Opposition, Policy Exchange, 4 October 2025

Islamism Has Turned Fanonist

Islamism, often referred to as political Islam, encompasses a range of political ideologies that advocate for the application of Islamic principles in governance and public life. Islamists seek to implement Sharia (Islamic law) as the foundation of legal and social systems, though interpretations of how this should be done vary widely.

Unlike personal religious practice, Islamism is primarily concerned with power, governance and societal transformation.

In an article published today, The Telegraph explained how “Zionist” has become the go-to word for anti-Jewish activists in recent years and why it is a misnomer:

In his paper, Sir John also explains something I had noticed before, but not fully understood. In 2017, Hamas published their ‘Document of General Principles and Policies’, which developed their explicitly anti-Semitic Charter of 1988. This, says Jenkins, reframed its campaign of violence against Israel “in classic Fanonist terms as anti-colonial, anti-settler and anti-Zionist rather than Islamist and anti-Jewish.” Readers will probably have noticed that the word “Zionist” now crops up much more in slogans and propaganda. This allows extremists to say they are opposed to a doctrine rather than a race – Zionism being a belief in Israel as the historical and present homeland of the Jewish people. This ignores the fact that some orthodox Jews are not Zionists (believing that Israel cannot exist again until the coming of the Messiah), that you can be a Zionist without being Jewish and that you can be a strong supporter on the state of Israel without being a Zionist. If you watch the way pro-Palestine protestors use the word “Zionist” these days, it is a code for “Jewish.” “Zionist pigs” is scrawled on a Jewish shop, or someone complains online about “Zionist banking” or his “Zionist” colleagues at work. Such complaints are against blood, not ideas. And blood is what the Fanonists crave. The wretched idea that drives Hamas to kill , The Telegraph, 7 October 2025

Islamism Uses Fanonism to Recruit Support

It’s not that Islamists have become Fanonists. Islamists have simply used followers of Fanon to recruit activists in the West to their cause.

A section in After Gaza titled ‘Fanon and Sayyid Qutb’ describes the similarities between Fanon thought and Islamism. It begins: “If one looks at the world today for the Fanonist idea that violence is therapeutic and can deliver salvation, the closest – and most potent – analogue is the idea promoted by radical Islamists that God has commanded Muslims either to convert or eliminate all unbelievers in order to usher in the reign of the righteous.” This belief is associated with the thought of Sayyid Qutb.

Qutb was a radical Egyptian ideologue. In the late 1940s, Qutb transitioned from writing imaginative literature to aligning with social justice with the Muslim Brotherhood. We should recall that Hamas is the branch of the Muslim Brotherhood in Gaza.

“Qutb’s writings – notably In the Shades of the Quran (“fi dhilal al Quran”) and Milestones (“ma’alim fil tariq”) – are fundamental to all subsequent Islamist movements,” Sir John says.

“The ideological thread runs from the inchoate beginnings of vanguardist Salafist or takfiri movements in the late 1960s130 through to Al Qaeda, the Islamic State and their numerous offshoots. Qutb’s ideas also crossed the Sunni-Shia divide, becoming a reference point for the creation of the radical Shia Islamist movement, Da’wa, in Iraq after 1958 and, translated into Persian by the future Ayatollah Khamenei, shaping the thinking of those revolutionaries who seized power in Tehran in 1979,” he said.

Fanon’s writings are now an integral part of the fractious Western debate over meaning and identity. By Hamas reframing its campaign of violence against Israel in classic Fanonist terms in 2017, it “has helped many in the West to see the violence of Hamas and Hezbollah (for example) as not simply justified but in some sense sanctified,” Sir John’s report says.

Adding, “Some of the statements by senior Hamas representatives in the immediate aftermath of the 2023 attack confirmed, this was largely a tactical manoeuvre. It found – and still finds – a sympathetic reception in some quarters. But what it also showed was that some Hamas leaders at least had paid attention to progressive Western discourse and to the legacy of Fanon in particular.”

The term “progressive” used to describe the political left leads on to another twist in the plot, which also relies on psychological manipulation. The term was popularised by Tony Blair, who doesn’t refer to “socialism” or “socialists,” preferring to use the term “progressive centre-left,” even though he is a Fabian socialist.

Blair has now emerged as a central figure to “manage Gaza” through the Gaza International Transitional Authority plan.

Revealing details of a “leaked document,” Israel Hayom reported that “at the heart of the plan stands the establishment of an international board of directors comprising 7 to 10 members, including businesspeople, diplomats and economic experts. Tony Blair would head the board as general coordinator or executive president, and it would be responsible for making all central decisions regarding policy, security and economy in the Strip.”

“The plan mentions a Palestinian representative whose name is not disclosed ‘for symbolic reasons’, but emphasises that he would not have real executive powers,” Israel Hayom said.

ABC News cuts more to the chase. “The proposal suggests a few billionaires who could sit on the board and flags it would include an investment body tasked with generating ‘real financial returns’ … Foreign billionaires could be installed on a board that governs all aspects of life in Gaza while Palestinians have little input.”

So, whose objectives are really being achieved?

And how have they managed to do it? A clue lies in the use of the word “Palestine.”

As we have alluded in a previous article, the words “Palestine” and “Palestinian” are part of a predictive programming or neuro-linguistic programming operation, a PsyOp, that has been playing out for years through television, media outlets, social media and protests. Protests? some may ask.

It is known that in a cult movement, chanting could be used as a tool for brainwashing. In such settings, chanting is often used to foster a strong sense of group identity and oneness, while simultaneously directing emotional and psychological focus toward the cult leader or ideology. The repetitive nature of chanting is designed to induce a trance-like state, which can impair a person’s ability to make decisions and evaluate new information. Is it possible that repetitive chants of “free Palestine” at protests, week after week over the years, could have had a similar effect?

