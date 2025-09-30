Gaza: Have you been tricked into following their agenda?

Please share our story!

On 29 September 2025, former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair emerged as a central figure in a new US-led peace plan for Gaza, with President Donald Trump announcing that Blair had agreed to join a newly formed “Board of Peace” to oversee a transitional authority in the territory if a ceasefire is achieved.

Trump’s 20-point plan for Gaza, backed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and eight Arab and Gulf State nations, includes an immediate ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces, the release of hostages and Palestinian prisoners and the establishment of a temporary governance structure for Gaza.

Hamas has been given a copy of the plan and has been given a “three to four day” deadline to respond.

Blair’s involvement has attracted widespread criticism, even among his previous supporters. There was disbelief among some members of Blair’s Labour party, who have not forgiven the ex-premier for his staunch support for the US-led 2003 invasion of Iraq.

President Trump has got this one seriously wrong. Tony Blair is despised by the majority of British Citizens and has a very poor record in the Middle East after his illegal Iraq war. https://t.co/BjMyWmFFUv — Andrew Bridgen (@ABridgen) September 29, 2025

“Sir Tony, who has been instrumental in trying to bring about peace in Gaza, has been working on a post-war plan, known as the ‘day after’, since the conflict broke out in October 2023,” The Telegraph said. “His plan was given the green light by Mr. Trump earlier this month, and he was given two weeks to garner support for his proposal.”

In recent months, Blair’s “day war” plan “has also evolved into a plan for effectively ending the war,” The Times of Israel said. “While Blair’s involvement in postwar Gaza planning has been previously revealed, along with his participation in an August 27 White House policy session on the matter, details of his proposal have not been publicised to date.”

We do not know how much of Blair’s “day after” plan has been incorporated into what is now being touted as “the Trump plan.” Unsurprisingly, the Trump Plan has been praised by Sir Keir Starmer.

We should not let Blair’s involvement, or the backlash, mask what, as far as we were able to determine, has been a plan long in the making, and was, we believe, the Globalists’ plan all along. In other words, the removal of Blair from this plan does not mean the plan isn’t going ahead. Do not allow Blair to become the story. He is only part of the story.

How were we able to know there was a plan afoot? Firstly, left-wing British TV was making every effort to draw people’s attention to Gaza and the suffering in Gaza. Much like the covid PsyOp, where the public’s attention was focused on a single disease, real or not. This is how PsyOps are run: repeated, frequent messaging, mantras, images and memes, and short video clips intended to use people’s own emotions to override their critical thinking.

Below is a list of articles we have published over the years (listed according to the date they were published, oldest to newest) that point to the TV’s narrative being a PsyOp. This messaging was echoed widely on social media, in protests and by some independent media outlets without question. If you missed the signs, then perhaps you were too focused on what the TV, “pro-Palestinian” protests and social media posts wanted your attention to be focused on.

