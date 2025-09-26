Tony Blair could be the head of a new government in Gaza

|
Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair is reportedly in talks to lead a US-backed, temporary transitional authority in the Gaza Strip, according to multiple news sources.
The move came just days after the UK, Canada, Australia and Portugal announced recognition, raising the total number of countries that have recognised “Palestine” to 159 out of 193 UN member states.
The Economist and BBC have reported that war criminal, Fabian socialist and wannabe King of Africa Tony Blair is currently in discussions to head a transitional body to govern Gaza. The proposed body, potentially named the Gaza International Transitional Authority (“GITA”), would be supported by the UN and Gulf countries, aiming to establish governance for five years before handing control back to the “Palestinian” people.
The plan, reportedly presented by US President Donald Trump at the UN General Assembly, seeks to exclude Hamas from future governance and includes a permanent ceasefire, Israeli withdrawal and humanitarian aid.
The proposed GITA would serve as Gaza’s “supreme political and legal authority” for five years, modelled on international administrations in East Timor and Kosovo. It would operate initially from Egypt and only enter Gaza once conditions stabilise. It would be accompanied by a multinational force for security.
Further reading:
- Could Tony Blair run Gaza? The Economist, 25 September 2025
- Former UK Premier Tony Blair reportedly in talks to lead Gaza transitional authority, AA, 26 September 2025
- White House ‘backs Tony Blair to lead Gaza transition’, Independent, 26 September 2025
- Washington backing plan for Tony Blair to head transitional Gaza authority, The Guardian, 26 September 2025
Note from Rhoda Wilson: For some time, I have wondered why the name “Palestine” is being used in a modern-day context. Its use has been so prolific over the last couple of years that it felt to me like an attempt to brainwash the public. So, a few months ago, I looked into the history of the word and then gave it some thought. I noted my conclusions in a comment under one of The Exposé articles a few days ago. This is what I wrote:
Historic Israel has been called many things over the centuries: Canaan, the Promised Land, the Land of Israel, the Holy Land and Judea, for example.
According to Encyclopaedia Britannica, the earliest written record referring to the region as “Palestine” dates back to the 5th century BC in the Histories of Herodotus, who called it Palaistine, referring to the territory of the ancient Philistines.
https://www.britannica.com/place/Palestine
Then it was called Roman Palestine or Syria Palaestina.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Roman_Palestine
Palestine is not an Islamic or Arabic word: it was firstly Greek and then Roman (c. 63 BC to 324 AD).
Considering the Bible warns about a beast with 7 heads, which many believe represents 7 empires (Egypt, Assyria, Babylon, Persia, Greece, Rome and one “that has not yet come”) and that the 7th empire will be the revived Roman empire – the fatally wounded head that comes back to life – do you think it’s a coincidence that they are trying to resurrect the Roman name or the name that recalls Israel’s enemies, the Philistines?
We should recall that since Jesus came to Earth, the Bible is relevant to all of us, in other words, including Christians and Jews alike. The Philistines were part of an anti-God alliance that was attempting to stop God’s plan for all of us, not just the Jews, from coming to fruition. The Philistines and their allies were attempting to stop the Israelites from taking possession of the land of Israel and so fulfilling God’s promise.
https://biblehub.com/nkjv/revelation/17.htm
https://learn.openchristian.education/blog/sangwa/what-are-the-seven-heads-of-the-beast
What has happened in the past is also an allegory for what is to come. The modern-day Philistines, if you will, will return in an attempt to stop God’s promise being fulfilled (which is that we have eternal life with Him in Heaven). But they will only rule the world for a short time. When the revived Roman empire seizes control of Jerusalem from the Jews and crown their “King of the World” (the anti-Christ) in Jerusalem, know that we have only a few years left on this Earth before it is utterly destroyed.
Reading an article we previously published titled ‘The Roman Empire didn’t die, it went underground: Descendants of Roman Emperors continue to shape global events today’ will help with understanding why a revived Roman Empire is relevant in our times.
For almost two years, people have been chanting “Free Palestine” either on the streets or on social media. I wonder if they understand what they are calling for?
Featured image: Tony Blair. Taken from ‘Tony Blair “puts forward plan to lead interim government in Gaza”’, Independent, 26 September 2025
As a child in Belgium we called the country Palestina or the Holy land. I do not recall it being called Israel. That were the people, not the country I think. This was in the 60s.
As to Blair – is there really no one else than that creep?
Hi Ingrid C Durden, Unless you lived in an Islamic society and had no contact with the outside world, I think you might not be remembering correctly. In the 1960s the land was officially called the State of Israel. The name Israel was adopted in 1948, 20 odd years before you say that you were a child, so presumably it was officially called Israel for some years before you were born.
Before Israel, it was known as Palestine under the British Mandate (1920–1948). Before British Palestine, it was a district within the Ottoman Empire when it was administratively known as the Mutasarrifate of Jerusalem.
Now, (surprise, surprise) they want some of it (as a first step) to be called Palestine with a former UK Prime Minister at the head of its government. Do you think it’s a coincidence? Do you think that perhaps all the “pro-Palestinian” activists, waving their “Palestinian” flags and shouting out “free Palestine” have been duped?
Where does the name Israel come from? Israel (Jacob) was the name of the patriarch of the Israelites (the 12 tribes of Israel) who first possessed the Holy Land, the land of the Israelites, about 3,400 years ago.
https://www.bibleodyssey.org/articles/israel-as-a-person-people-and-place/
Hello Ms Wilson, from this perspective I didn`t look at it, moreover I failed to look at. You are absolutely right that all those “pro Palestinian” activists may have been duped, when taking your point in objective matters. One should seriously think about…I appreciate your keen eye on for what is from relevance.
Hi Emrah Dogan, thank you for your comment. You know when a young child goes through the question phase – “why? what’s that?” – for everything and anything? I don’t think I grew out of that phase. Stay inquisitive …
many of the so-called ‘pro palestinian’ activists (myself included) only wanted an end to the murder of innocent people by israel, us, uk etc – i wouldn’t call that being ‘duped’ but being humane – it was obvious from the start of the false flag conflict that the end goal was israel and the west getting their hands on the land.
I agree. It is amazing that the term “Palestinian” before 1948 applied to Arabs, Jews and Christians alike. It was all inclusive and was hijacked by Yasser Arafat and the PLO in the 1960s. The flag for the British Mandate of Palestine was a gold Star of David on a half blue, half white background. Today’s flag is made up, being used from the Jordanian flag.
Hi Julian Papworth, the “Palestinian” flag being based on the Jordanian flag should come as no surprise. From what I can gather, most of the so-called “Palestinians” in the West Bank are Jordanians; they either have a Jordanian birth certificate or are Jordanian citizens.
In Gaza, a lot of the people are Egyptians or descendants of Egyptians (i.e. have Egyptian DNA), which should come as no surprise as Gaza (most recently in history) is part of Egypt – even though Egypt has built a massive wall on the border between Gaza and the rest of Egypt to keep Gazans out. The people whose land it is, were Christians (Armenians?) until the Muslims moved in (many from Lebanon?), took over and force converted the local population. I guess the Christians (Armenians?) have been in Gaza since some time in the early ADs, perhaps first or second century AD (i.e. Roman times). (I looked into this more than a year ago, that’s why I have all the “?”s, my memory may not be serving me well, but hopefully its enough information for people to start digging out the information for themselves.)
We should recall that most of the Muslim population in Gaza and the West Bank moved into these areas firstly in the 1930s (when the area was under British Mandate, British Palestine had a “come in you’re all welcome” policy, much like the West has had with illegal immigrants over the past 5 or so years) and then again in the 1960s (? I would need to check my dates, but there were two mass immigrations of Muslims into these areas that occurred). So who are the real occupiers of Gaza and the West Bank? All is not as is portrayed. There has been a massive PsyOp afoot, and now, with some information about the new government for Palestine coming out into the open, we may be given the opportunity to get some understanding as to what the aim of that PsyOp was/is. Let’s hope this wakes people up.
“Palestine” and the entire “pro-Palestinian” movement and narrative is another case of Problem-Reaction-Solution. What is their ultimate aim, the “solution” they want to impose? They want control of Jerusalem so they can crown their Sangreal Royale in Jerusalem as “King of the World” (we know this man by the term “the anti-Christ” whose name (most tend to believe) will add up to “six hundred three score [and] six,” whether that means 666 or 600, 60, 6 or 36006 or something else is a matter of interpretation which perhaps only the people living on the Earth at the end of days will be able to truly decipher).
There have been several prophesy/visions about USA getting divided.
e.g. Prophecy “When the US divides My Holy Land, I will divide this land.” – Monique Bizet (around 2017)
‘…In 2015, The Lord showed me a vision that impacted me. It was so vivid. I saw a map of the USA, and then I saw Jesus standing behind the map and He said, “When the US divides My Holy Land, I will divide this land.”
‘When He said that, I saw Him grab the map of the US and with His hands He tore the map in two; right down the middle, as you would tear a piece of paper…’
Might just be a false prophecy but somewhat concerning… 🤔
Care B liar, some Iraq types might seek vengeance….
Israel is only a legal fiction of convenance to suit globalist and jews. so no surprise that criminal ass-hole wants to be part of this land grab scam.
Hi Stuart-James, “Legal fiction”? You’re creating a artificial understanding of the world for yourself, like a simulation of the world where everything happens on (legal) paper. Too commonly, people also create simulations of the world where everything happens in the digital (artificial) “world.” The secret is to finding your way through is to separate reality from fiction. It’s not wise to add to the fiction (artificial world) by creating ideas of “legal fiction” for yourself.
The definition of a legal fiction is a legal entity created out of pure imagination. Without a system of paper agreements or digital data the entire legal system cannot function.
Our system of government is based upon contract between legal fictions. The reality of the Crown city of London is that it’s a legal entity/ fiction created out of pure imagination in 1689.
And so citizenship is a contract between the Crown and those that choose to claim to be citizens. The pervasive idea of law is total rubbish for there is only contract. One can only be in breach of contract. All legislation is about the terms and conditions of contract.
So, if one does not know the difference one comes under the authority and jurisdiction of the Crown and it’s courts.
Hi Stuart-James, I think you might be misunderstanding the history of the world. From the beginning of creation there have been contracts, or agreements if you prefer.
There was a time when these contracts were directly with God and did not need to be written down, they were verbal. And then for various reasons – as a way of these agreements reaching a larger audience, as proof the agreement existed or to be passed down from generation to generation, for example – these contracts/agreements/laws began to be written down.
Legal systems that you refer to started in 2100–2050 BC, or so they claim. Around 1400 BC, it is estimated, Moses’ law (God’s Law) was written down. Because of the influence of the British Empire, God’s Law as it is written in the Christian Bible is the foundation for Common law in most countries. There wasn’t any paper 2,500-4,000 years ago, so they initially wrote the contracts/agreements/laws on tablets of clay or stone. Paper wasn’t required for the legal system to function.
Your “legal fiction” point of view is fiction, you are creating an artificial understanding of the world for yourself.
If you don’t want to come under the authority of Common law, then I suggest you look into coming directly under Natural Law (God’s Law), which whether you come under Common law or not, whether you believe in God or not, you are subject to.
The only real law is common law, for it cannot be perverted by man.
Never fall under the confusion of contract and real law!
Hi Stuart-James, what is your understanding as to what Common law is and how it works?
It’s probably easier to describe what isn’t.
Under what is considered law, (really contracts between legal entities) man is permitted to pervert common law. For example: So called law via the Crown and its government formulate conditions that permit murder and destruction of life.
For example: The Chilcot enquiry. There was never any danger that Tony Blair would be prosecuted. Or anyone involved, Why ? Because the public had already entered contract with the Crown and its government to form a government, that gave Blair an open mandate to do what he did. How? By registering to vote, that is an agreement of contract with the Crown to form a government.
Under common law Tony Blair could not have entered a conflict under the engineered allegations that was created to justify a threat.
Under common law the Crown would be required to disclose their intentions to the public.
Because the Crown is a private legal entity with their own interests.
There are professional formal courts that specialise in common law. The difference is in the identification procedure. A Crown Court can only provide services and process a case on the condition that is subject to their identity documents. In a common law court a case isn’t subject to Crown identity documents.
It should be noted that Crown never acknowledges that identification documents are their property. So with digital identity documents/ cards these are considered contracts by the Crown.
NON OSO ENTRARE NEI CONTENUTI DI QUESTO TUO ARTICOLO E NELLA CULTURA ANTICA , MA RIMANGO MOLTO PERPLESSO E RIFLESSIVO RIGUARDO AI TUOI RIFERIMENTI PER DEDURRE UN PARAGONE NEI NOSTRI TEMPI,TUTTAVIA TROVANDO LA CONCLUSIONE DELL’IMPERO ROMANO COME REDIVIVO MI APPARE SENSATA, MA QUANDO I TUOI RIFERIMENTI SI POSANO SULLA “BIBBIA ” E SU “CRISTO “, NON MI TROVANO ASSOLUTAMENTE D’ACCORDO, 1) LA BIBBIA NON È UN LIBRO SACRO, NON PARLA DI CREAZIONE E NON APPARE MAI LA PAROLA “DIO” SE SI LEGGE IN FORMA LETTERALE, TUTTE LE ALTRE TRADUZIONI NON HANNO VALORE MESSIANICO .2) CRISTO E’ UNA FAVOLA DEL SACRO ROMANO IMPERO , INVENTATO DA PAOLO DI TARSIO PER SOPPERIRE A TUTTE LE ATROCITA’ DELL’IMPERIALISMO E DELLA SANTA INQUISIZIONE , NESSUN STORICO DELL’EPOCA HA MAI MENZIONATO QUESTO PERSONAGGIO , ANZI MOLTI PARLANO DI UN NAZZARENO REALMENTE VISSUTO COME UN OPPOSITORE
MILITANTE VERSO L’IMPERO ROMANO. TUTTI GLI SCRITTI DI
TUTTE LE RELIGIONI HANNO NASCOSTO 30 MILIONI DI ANNI DELLE NOSTRE ORIGINI ;
NON ESISTE ATRO DIO ALL’INFUORI DI TE
For those who don’t have access to an online translator, the comment above reads:
“I don’t dare to go into the contents of this article of yours and into ancient culture, but i remain very perplexed and reflective regarding your references to draw a comparison in our times, however finding the conclusion of the roman empire as revived it seems sense to me, but when your references are placed on the “Bible” and on “Christ”, I absolutely do not agree, 1) the Bible is not a sacred book, it does not talk about creation and the word “god” never appears if read in a literal form, all other translations have no messianic value. 2) Christ is a fairy tale of the Holy Roman Empire, invented by Paul of Tarsus to compensate for all the atrocities of imperialism and the holy inquisition, no historian of the period ever mentioned this character. Indeed, many speak of a Nazarene who really experienced as a militant opposite
“To the Roman Empire. All the writings of
“All religions have hidden 30 million years of our origins;
“There is no other god before you”
Hi Ermanoo, Da dove prendi queste informazioni? (English: Where are you getting your information from?)
Satan that’s who!
There was a time when Bible students named Blair the antichrist. Many believe Trump is currently…though the Bible declares many antichrists. To be clear the antichrist will be the world leader, he will be possessed by Satan as Judas was. One thing is for sure; it is time to make a decision! Do you believe that Jesus Christ is the Son of God, and that he is God at the same time? “For God so loved the world that He gave his only begotten son that whosoever believeth in him should not perish but have everlasting life.” John 3:16. We are all sinners through Adam; the 10 commandments show us this plainly. The Bible declares apostasy in the last days of professing Christians, and much deception, many Christs. Most of the deception will come to those who reject Jesus Christ, and those who profess Christianity without being born-again. The Great Tribulation, read the book of Revelation kjv.
It’s all beginning to make sense now eh!!