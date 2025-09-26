Tony Blair could be the head of a new government in Gaza

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair is reportedly in talks to lead a US-backed, temporary transitional authority in the Gaza Strip, according to multiple news sources.

The move came just days after the UK, Canada, Australia and Portugal announced recognition, raising the total number of countries that have recognised “Palestine” to 159 out of 193 UN member states.

The Economist and BBC have reported that war criminal, Fabian socialist and wannabe King of Africa Tony Blair is currently in discussions to head a transitional body to govern Gaza. The proposed body, potentially named the Gaza International Transitional Authority (“GITA”), would be supported by the UN and Gulf countries, aiming to establish governance for five years before handing control back to the “Palestinian” people.

The plan, reportedly presented by US President Donald Trump at the UN General Assembly, seeks to exclude Hamas from future governance and includes a permanent ceasefire, Israeli withdrawal and humanitarian aid.

The proposed GITA would serve as Gaza’s “supreme political and legal authority” for five years, modelled on international administrations in East Timor and Kosovo. It would operate initially from Egypt and only enter Gaza once conditions stabilise. It would be accompanied by a multinational force for security.

Note from Rhoda Wilson: For some time, I have wondered why the name “Palestine” is being used in a modern-day context. Its use has been so prolific over the last couple of years that it felt to me like an attempt to brainwash the public. So, a few months ago, I looked into the history of the word and then gave it some thought. I noted my conclusions in a comment under one of The Exposé articles a few days ago. This is what I wrote:

Historic Israel has been called many things over the centuries: Canaan, the Promised Land, the Land of Israel, the Holy Land and Judea, for example. According to Encyclopaedia Britannica, the earliest written record referring to the region as “Palestine” dates back to the 5th century BC in the Histories of Herodotus, who called it Palaistine, referring to the territory of the ancient Philistines.

https://www.britannica.com/place/Palestine Then it was called Roman Palestine or Syria Palaestina.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Roman_Palestine Palestine is not an Islamic or Arabic word: it was firstly Greek and then Roman (c. 63 BC to 324 AD). Considering the Bible warns about a beast with 7 heads, which many believe represents 7 empires (Egypt, Assyria, Babylon, Persia, Greece, Rome and one “that has not yet come”) and that the 7th empire will be the revived Roman empire – the fatally wounded head that comes back to life – do you think it’s a coincidence that they are trying to resurrect the Roman name or the name that recalls Israel’s enemies, the Philistines? We should recall that since Jesus came to Earth, the Bible is relevant to all of us, in other words, including Christians and Jews alike. The Philistines were part of an anti-God alliance that was attempting to stop God’s plan for all of us, not just the Jews, from coming to fruition. The Philistines and their allies were attempting to stop the Israelites from taking possession of the land of Israel and so fulfilling God’s promise.

https://biblehub.com/nkjv/revelation/17.htm

https://learn.openchristian.education/blog/sangwa/what-are-the-seven-heads-of-the-beast What has happened in the past is also an allegory for what is to come. The modern-day Philistines, if you will, will return in an attempt to stop God’s promise being fulfilled (which is that we have eternal life with Him in Heaven). But they will only rule the world for a short time. When the revived Roman empire seizes control of Jerusalem from the Jews and crown their “King of the World” (the anti-Christ) in Jerusalem, know that we have only a few years left on this Earth before it is utterly destroyed.

Reading an article we previously published titled ‘The Roman Empire didn’t die, it went underground: Descendants of Roman Emperors continue to shape global events today’ will help with understanding why a revived Roman Empire is relevant in our times.

For almost two years, people have been chanting “Free Palestine” either on the streets or on social media. I wonder if they understand what they are calling for?

Featured image: Tony Blair. Taken from ‘Tony Blair “puts forward plan to lead interim government in Gaza”’, Independent, 26 September 2025

