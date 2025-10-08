News stories from various sources (08.09.2025)

Please share our story!

The following are some recent reports that caught our eye. From an AI bubble threatening the global economy to the crackdown on free speech in various countries to divisive rhetoric and activism from the political left, hopefully, there is something for everyone.

The following is a brief description of a number of articles from various sources. To read the full article, follow the hyperlink contained in the words at the beginning of the description (highlighted in blue).

Politics, Corruption and Propaganda

Bank of England: AI bubble threatens global economy: The Bank of England is joining a growing number of financial sector voices warning that an artificial intelligence (“AI”) sector-fuelled bubble is increasingly likely and could trigger a “sudden correction” in global financial markets.

Hunter Biden linked to Romanian proposal selling embassy land to Chinese company: Hunter Biden was connected to a proposal that sought to sell land surrounding the U.S. Embassy in Romania to a business group that included a Chinese energy company.

Bombshell declassified documents released: Ukraine worried about Biden family corruption: Newly declassified intelligence memos reveal that then–Vice President Joe Biden’s team intervened in February 2016 to block the CIA from distributing a report to policymakers about how senior Ukrainian officials viewed his son’s business dealings.

FBI Director Kash Patel fires officials, launches investigation after reports Biden’s FBI spied on GOP Senators: FBI Director Kash Patel announced a series of immediate disciplinary and investigative actions on Tuesday following reports that the FBI and Special Counsel Jack Smith’s team monitored the private communications of eight Republican senators during an investigation tied to January 6.

FBI corruption probe picked up evidence Bill Clinton paid through backdoor: As part of a political corruption probe, the FBI obtained evidence that former President Bill Clinton was being paid through a backdoor arrangement with an allied consultant.

A global industry fuels scientific fraud in the US: In southern India, a new enterprise called Peer Publicon Consultancy offers a full suite of services to scientific researchers. It will not only write a scholarly paper for a fee but also guarantee publishing the fraudulent work in a respected journal.

Greta Thunberg posts photo of starved Israeli hostage to lament “Palestinian prisoners”: Young climate activist Greta Thunberg faced heavy backlash after sharing a now-deleted photo of a starved Israeli hostage in a Tuesday post about how badly Israel treats its prisoners of war.

Japan’s green energy failures serve as a warning to the US: don’t fall for the Climate Agenda: In Japan, offshore wind has been tied to three goals at once: decarbonization, energy security, and industrial revitalisation. Billions in subsidies through the Green Innovation Fund are already committed, while local governments and industries expect contracts and jobs.

The debate over energy costs often centres on the Levelised Cost of Electricity (“LCOE”). However, the Full Cost of Electricity (“FCOE”) provides a more comprehensive assessment by incorporating additional factors such as the expense of backup power from fossil or nuclear plants to address the intermittency of renewable sources, the costs associated with grid expansion and balancing services to maintain stability, as well as subsidies, premiums and public support schemes that often prop up certain energy technologies. Furthermore, FCOE accounts for the long-term costs of decommissioning, recycling, and environmental restoration, ensuring a more accurate reflection of the true economic and environmental impact of electricity production. When these are included, offshore wind’s cost can be double or triple its LCOE.

Offshore wind’s LCOE is around 12–16 ¢/kWh, but when the full cost of electricity (FCOE) is considered, it rises to 20–30 ¢/kWh. Nuclear and gas remain much lower, at roughly 12–14 ¢/kWh and 10–12 ¢/kWh, respectively.

A Submission to the Australian Senate Investigation into Climate Misinformation: The Australian government set up a “Senate select committee to investigate misinformation and disinformation in climate science and energy” and asked the public for submissions. It was a reasonable assumption that the government was not going to let any submission from the public sway them away from their position that anything that even questioned climate “science” was just misinformation or disinformation. So, in a sense, sending in a submission was a waste of effort. Michael Jonas made a submission anyhow, which has been confirmed as received. He has summarised what his submission said.

Crack Down on Free Speech

Canadian Conservative MP slams Freedom Convoy leaders’ sentencing as ‘political persecution’: Conservative MP Jeremy Patzer condemned the 25-month-long trial of Freedom Convoy leaders Tamara Lich and Chris Barber as ‘political persecution’ for making Justin Trudeau ‘look bad.’

ECB President Christine Lagarde calls democratic process a “drag” slowing digital euro CBDC rollout: European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde has expressed clear frustration with democratic processes that she believes are obstructing her efforts to introduce a central bank digital currency.

Germany rejects EU “chat control” law, effectively halting mass surveillance proposal: Germany has taken a decisive stand against the European Union’s proposed “chat control” regulation, blocking a plan that would have allowed the mass scanning of private messages in the name of child protection.

Tunisian man pardoned after death sentence for criticising President online: A Tunisian man sentenced to death over social media posts has been granted a presidential pardon, but the case has already laid bare the intensifying crackdown on dissent.

Mexico bill proposes prison for AI memes mocking public figures: Deputy Armando Corona Arvizu from the ruling Morena party is proposing to make it a crime to create or share AI-generated memes or digital images that make fun of someone without their consent.

Free Speech Union of Australia Challenges eSafety Commissioner Over X Censorship Demands: Australia’s eSafety Commissioner has been pressuring X to remove more online videos. So, the Free Speech Union of Australia (FSU Australia) has launched a legal challenge against the eSafety Commissioner, contesting what it calls an “unlawful act of censorship” under the Online Safety Act 2021.

Watch Live: Hearing on the Biden Administration’s Big Tech censorship: The Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee is holding a hearing on the Biden administration’s pressure on big tech companies and social media platforms to censor Americans on Wednesday, 8 October.

Vaccines

Aluminium in vaccines is harmful: Is aluminium in vaccines harmful? After having studied the best evidence we have, the randomised trials, in great detail, Peter Gøtzsche concludes that the answer is yes.

The push to vaccinate children against covid is driven by fear – of profits drying up: The title of an article on MedicalXpress claimed that the ‘Risk of long covid in children may be twice as high after a second infection’. Note the use of “may.” The study, published in The Lancet, that is being described by MedicalXpress, uses “relative” rather than “absolute” risk, as is common in other covid studies, especially vaccine studies. The relative risk might be “twice as high” but the absolute risk is 0.098 per cent. Nevertheless, the study was able to find a reason for the solution, which, as you may have expected, is to vaccinate more children and adolescents.

Imported and Left-Wing Divisive Rhetoric, Activism and Violence

Farage faces down Afghan migrant who allegedly threatened to kill him in court: On Tuesday, Nigel Farage faced down Fayaz Khan, 26, who is accused of making several threats to harm the Brexit leader on his TikTok account in October of last year as he was preparing to illegally cross the English Channel from France.

Migrant charged over Farage death threats refuses to testify: Fayaz Khan, an Afghan illegal immigrant, is on trial at Southwark Crown Court, accused of making a threat to kill Reform UK leader Nigel Farage in a TikTok video posted between 12 and 15 October 2022. Khan, who crossed the English Channel on a small boat and livestreamed his illegal journey, was arrested on 31 October. He has denied the charge and has chosen not to testify during the proceedings.

We must protect our nation from the incomers who hate it: The terror attack in Manchester, UK, is yet another brutal reminder of how far our country has fallen. On the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, Yom Kippur, worshippers were mown down and stabbed outside their synagogue. Two innocent men are dead. Families are shattered. A community is traumatised. And all of it was entirely avoidable.

The killer was not some shadowy figure who slipped undetected into Britain in the night. He was a man who had been here for decades, housed by the taxpayer, granted citizenship and given the chance to build a life in a country he clearly despised. Instead of gratitude, he harboured hatred. Instead of contributing, he plotted destruction. His very presence among us was the result of a political class that has lost its most basic instinct – to protect the people it serves.

Islam and its contempt for women – the report the female, Muslim Home Secretary must read (but won’t): Last month, lawyer Anna Loufti published a report titled ‘The Sharia Question’. Primarily dealing with the inferior status and abusive treatment of women in Muslim enclaves in Britain, Dr Loufti’s analysis digs deeper to highlight the political implications of allowing an informal and unaccountable jurisdiction, supervised by arbitrarily appointed ‘community leaders’, to lay down the law for allegedly British subjects.

Violent Pro-Palestinian Oct. 7 protest leaves four Boston officers hospitalised: Four Boston, USA, police officers were injured and 13 people were arrested Tuesday night after a pro-Palestinian protest turned violent.

Far-Left Streamer Hasan Piker accused of electrocuting dog: Turkish-American streamer Hasan Piker, known online as “HasanAbi,” is facing growing backlash following a 7 October 2025, livestream on Amazon-owned Twitch where his dog Kaya let out a sharp yelp after being scolded. In clips circulating widely on social media, Piker interrupts a rant that begins, “I hate this f**king country so much,” to shout at Kaya, who serves as a prop in the background of his streams, as she attempts to move from her bed. The far-leftist yells, “Kaya, please, just f**cking go—” as he appears to reach for something, before the dog suddenly yelps in pain and returns to her position. Observers believe that a shock collar or similar device may have been used to keep her in place.

The complex truth about Charlie Kirk’s killer: According to his mother, Tyler Robinson had become increasingly political over the past year, leaning left. To better understand the psychology and radicalisation of Robinson, Simon Cottee recently spoke with one of the foremost scholars of mass violence, Professor Adam Lankford of the University of Alabama.

‘Transgender’ male accuses police of ‘violence’ after being asked his real name: The Niagara Regional Police, Ontario, Canada, is facing a Human Rights Tribunal complaint from a transgender-identifying man who is angry that an officer asked for his original male name in order to identify him. He is (predictably) asking to be awarded financial compensation of $30,000 and re-education for the police.

Backlash against the LGBT movement is an attempt to return to normal: A decade ago, no one had heard of gender ideology. Now, saying men and women are the only sexes is enough to be accused of hate or extremism by Western journalists. To understand how the corporate press reports on the ongoing LGBT revolution transforming our societies, it is important to understand that they are fundamentally operating from the premises of LGBT ideology. Thus, politicians or people objecting to this revolution are not defenders of “norms” or the status quo, but are cast as extremists.

Watch: Journalist locates Portland Antifa founder hiding in Sweden: The Trump administration formally designated Antifa a domestic terrorist organisation. It came amid ongoing coordinated disruptions by Antifa-linked woke soldiers targeting federal deportation operations at an ICE facility in southern Portland, Oregon. “After the Trump administration designated Rose City Antifa as a terrorist group, I can now reveal that its founder has resurfaced in Varberg, Sweden,” Swedish journalist Christian Peterson wrote.

Blame it all on white men and Brexit: The world according to Gary Snivel: Gary Snivel, an angry middle-aged EU fanatic, socialist, TV pundit, multi-millionaire and ex-footballer, bemoans the state of the nation caused by low-income, angry middle-aged white men who voted for Brexit.

Sir Lenny Henry wants £18 trillion of slavery reparations: The beleaguered UK Government is facing a call for £18 trillion of slavery reparations to be paid to British black people, apparently regardless of whether they are descended from slaves or not. Sir Lenny has written a book, titled ‘The Big Payback‘, which supports the case for the UK to hand over £18 trillion in compensatory payments. He argues not only in favour of a vast cash transfer to Caribbean nations, but also for money to be given to individual black British citizens.

The fightback against politicised art has begun: The public’s indifference to art has never been greater. No wonder, says Ferro: it’s all just tired Left-progressive politics by another means. But the fightback for real art that moves the human soul has begun.

