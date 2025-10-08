‘The Great Indoctrination’: Exposing the harmful ideologies that have taken over Canada’s education system

Please share our story!

Myles Vosylius, a recent graduate of Canada’s public ‘Catholic’ school system, among the most socialist systems in the world, set out to determine what went wrong in the West.

The result is a documentary called ‘The Great Indoctrination’ which reveals the origin, degradation and commandeering of education.

“Mainstream academic institutions do not want our students to be able to think for themselves, to be able to discern truth,” young filmmaker Myles Vosylius explained.

By LifeSite News

A labour of love two and a half years in the making, ‘The Great Indoctrination’ is a documentary by a passionate young filmmaker on a mission to expose the harmful ideologies taking over in our schools and to launch a renewal of classical education across the world.

“I want students to come to know the truth about their own education,” Myles Vosylius told LifeSiteNews. “I want students to watch this film and realise, ‘Wow, I am really in a battle. There’s a battle being waged for my mind’.”

“This documentary will be the most important education documentary in a generation,” declared Jeremy Wayne Tate, a leading classical education proponent who posted a trailer of the film.

This documentary will be the most important education documentary in a generation. It releases November 6th. pic.twitter.com/bkTlGaJoty — Jeremy Wayne Tate (@JeremyTate41) September 25, 2025

[You can also watch the trailer on YouTube HERE or Rumble HERE.]

Vosylius said he wants students, no matter what age, to watch this film and conclude, “Wow, it’s David versus Goliath when it comes to my education.”

“Mainstream academic institutions do not want our students to be able to think for themselves, to be able to discern truth, to love truth, goodness and beauty,” explained Vosylius, whose passion for the topic is contagious.

“Teaching students to think for themselves is what Charlie Kirk fought for,” said Vosylius, referring to the slain campus activist and founder of Turning Point USA (“TPUSA”). “He knew that the battleground is in education, and that education is a weapon that can be used either for good or for evil.”

“Charlie’s assassination has awakened a lot of students,” Vosylius continued. “Everybody now knows something is seriously wrong with our culture, particularly within our schools.”

“You walk onto a campus today, you can feel it, it’s in the air,” he noted. “Something is really off with our education system.”

The Great Indoctrination will be released on 6 November.

