Rumble is restored for French users after landmark win in court

Rumble has successfully regained full access to its platform in France following a landmark court ruling on 14 October 2025.  The ruling declared that a 2022 email from a French government cabinet official demanding content removal was not legally enforceable.

This decision effectively invalidated the government’s attempt to compel censorship, allowing Rumble to restore its services without having to remove any content.

Last week a French court ruled that the email from a cabinet official lacked any legal authority or enforceable character, marking a significant victory for free speech and a rejection of governmental overreach through informal communication.

The court’s decision was based on the principle that censorship requires formal legal procedures, not unilateral demands via email.

The conflict originated in 2022 when a French government official sent an email to Rumble demanding the removal of videos from Russian state media outlets, including RT and Sputnik, under threat of legal action. Â In response, Rumble chose to proactively block access to its platform in France to uphold its commitment to free expression and avoid censorship, a decision that was later vindicated by the court.

Rumble’s founder and CEO, Chris Pavlovski, hailed the ruling as a “victory for freedom” and a “victory for the free exchange of ideas,” emphasising that the French people could once again access Rumble’s platform as a “public square.”

This case is a pivotal moment for digital rights in Europe, setting a precedent against arbitrary government pressure on online platforms.

Rumble logo with text announcing the platform's return for French users after a landmark court victory, adding excitement and intrigue to the digital scene.

Islander
Islander
51 seconds ago

“The court’s decision was based on the principle that censorship requires formal legal procedures”.

How long will it be before these “formal legal procedures” are in place?

