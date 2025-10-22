Europe’s “philosopher queens” have led the continent into crisis

Please share our story!

Europe’s “philosopher queens,” including Angela Merkel and Ursula von der Leyen, have led the continent into crisis with their vision of a green utopia, open borders and warmongering.

Their virtue signalling policies have resulted in Europe’s economic decay, social fragmentation and geopolitical irrelevance.

Their male counterparts are no better with their absurd rhetoric and ineffective leadership.

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe to our emails now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

Please leave this field empty. Stay Updated! Stay connected with News updates by Email Are You a Human? 8 + 1 =



In a recent article, The Daily Sceptic‘s Energy Editor Tilak Doshi criticised the “philosopher queens” of Europe, who include Angela Merkel, Ursula von der Leyen, Annalena Baerbock and Kaja Kallas. The idea of “philosopher queens” is taken from Plato’s “philosopher kings,” who were enlightened guardians who alone could perceive truth hidden from ordinary folk.

Now, Doshi says, “Europe’s fate lies not with kings but with philosopher queens – women of unimpeachable confidence, certain of their own virtue and contemptuous of dissent.”

Far from being described as “enlightened guardians,” Europe’s “philosopher queens” have guided the continent into its gravest crisis since 1945 with their vision of a green utopia, open borders and perpetual warmongering resulting in economic decay, social fragmentation and geopolitical irrelevance.

Germany’s – and by extension, Western Europe’s – long descent began under Merkel’s dual obsessions: green energy and open borders. Germany’s Energiewende (energy transition) delivered intermittent electricity, astronomical energy prices and deindustrialisation. The influx of migrants, beginning in 2015 when Merkel welcomed over a million migrants, has failed to provide the promised “doctors and engineers.” Instead, it has led to an influx of fighting-age, crime-prone males and their dependents, few of whom are employable or willing to assimilate.

The social and economic consequences of these policies have been severe, with crime surges and parallel societies emerging in cities like Cologne and Berlin in Germany, Malmo (Sweden) and Southport (UK), as well as industry fleeing to the United States and Asia in search of affordable energy.

After Merkel Came von der Leyen

Ursula von der Leyen, who was previously Germany’s defence minister, was promoted to the presidency of the European Commission, despite her earlier career being marked by incompetence, including the Bundeswehr possessing barely a handful of operational tanks and aircraft under her leadership.

Following in Merkel’s footsteps, von der Leyen has continued to prioritise gender quotas and diversity seminars over military readiness and has elevated the Energiewende to the continental scale, doubling down on the “green transformation” despite Europe’s industries collapsing under high electricity costs.

The policies implemented by von der Leyen and other European leaders have led to the deindustrialisation of Germany and Britain, with steelworks, refineries, and offshore oil and gas operations being shut down, and have resulted in Europe sacrificing its productive capacity at the altar of climate fundamentalism. As Doshi summarises:

Germany’s deindustrialisation accelerates; Britain (under both Conservative and Labour governments) tethers itself to the EU’s climate and immigration policies and shutters steelworks, refineries and offshore oil and gas operations. Yet von der Leyen’s Orwellian sermonising continues, invoking economic competitiveness and energy security while throttling the very fossil fuels sector that would deliver economic growth and affordable energy. In effect, Europe has become a civilisation offering to sacrifice its productive capacity at the altar of Gaia .

Von der Leyen’s climate fundamentalism is matched only by her zeal for moral policing which has led to the denunciation of leaders like Hungary’s Viktor Orbán and Slovakia’s Robert Fico, who have refused to embrace unvetted mass migration and the latest “woke” gender dogmas, and have instead prioritised their national interests and Christian traditions.

The EU’s “moral” actions have also included nullifying elections in Romania and meddling in Moldova under the pretext of “Russian interference” and have even proposed rules granting government access to private internet communications, effectively outlawing encrypted speech and undermining democracy.

The EU’s foreign policy is ineffective, with the bloc “punching well below its weight” in global affairs, and its leaders prioritising ideological zeal and virtue signalling over democratic accountability and the material needs of their constituents.

Europe’s decline is not a political error; it is a civilisational malaise, where for decades the continent has valued sentiment and appearance over reason and substance. This virtue signalling has led to catastrophic economic consequences, including high energy prices, a shrinking manufacturing base and a decline in global industrial output.

“Europe’s share of global industrial output shrinks yearly; its debt-laden welfare states consume ever more of the shrinking pie,” Doshi says.

The EU’s geopolitical decisions, such as supporting NATO expansion eastward following the collapse of the USSR and the reunification of Germany, have had disastrous effects. In 2015, John Mearsheimer, an international relations scholar of repute, observed that Western policymakers led Ukraine “down the primrose path” to self-destruction. “Now, as Ukraine heads to inexorable defeat, Europe faces the consequences of its own delusions,” Doshi added.

Europe’s decline is not down to its female ideologues only. Doshi also criticises the male counterparts of Europe’s “philosopher queens” for their absurd rhetoric and ineffective leadership. As Doshi summarises:

Mark Rutte, NATO Secretary General, is famous for having referred to Donald Trump as “daddy” in an episode of cringing obsequiousness. Emmanuel Macron – who began his presidency comparing himself to the Roman king of gods Jupiter – now presides over a nation wracked by debt, riots, industrial unrest and a fourth prime minister in under two years. Friedrich Merz, the German Chancellor who is equally unpopular , issues belligerent warnings of war with Russia with a puny German army and a rapidly shrinking economy. Things are as bad, if not worse, across the English Channel as the UK’s Keir Starmer faces humiliation as the “least popular PM of all time” since records began; the same ignominy holds for the country’s Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves. The European stage resembles an operetta – all pomp, no power.

Challenges to the EU’s Virtue Signalling

The European Union’s green agenda, led by figures such as von der Leyen, is facing significant setbacks as the laws of physics and reality contradict the feasibility of powering a continent with wind and solar energy, and the expensive and unviable nature of hydrogen and carbon-capture projects becomes increasingly apparent.

The EU’s Net Zero agenda has suffered a major blow with the centre-right political parties in the European Parliament agreeing to roll back green mandates and regulations on businesses, including paring back sustainability reporting and supply chain due diligence obligations for businesses, after pressure from industry and foreign investors.

The ideological façade of the EU’s green utopia is cracking, with the AfD surging in the polls in Germany, Marine Le Pen’s party gaining ground in France and the Reform Party threatening the duopoly of Labour and the Conservatives in Britain, as the populist right articulates the concerns of the people regarding energy security, mass immigration and escalating war efforts.

Europe’s decline is due to self-inflicted policy choices, including the prioritisation of environmental virtue over economic growth and energy security, with the working and middle classes bearing the brunt of the highest energy bills and the future generations inheriting spiralling debts. This is not by accident.

The climate cult is an “oligarchic strategy” that allows elites to amass power under the guise of planetary salvation, with von der Leyen’s recent statement urging multilateral development banks to focus on climate change rather than poverty being a prime example of the inversion of priorities.

The geopolitical humiliation of Europe is already manifest, with the continent being dictated to by Washington’s sanctions and NATO’s dictates, and facing an existential test as President Trump ends US financing of the Ukraine war, which will expose the fragility of Europe’s post-Christian, post-industrial experiment and potentially lead to energy shortages, fiscal crises and social unrest.

“Plato’s philosopher kings were to rule by reason; Europe’s philosopher queens rule by emotion. They conflate compassion with competence, signalling with substance. The result is a polity unfit for purpose – moralistic, militarily impotent, economically stagnant and socially fractured. One hopes that the physics and economics of energy, the arithmetic of national debt and the instincts of ordinary people will, in time, reassert themselves,” Doshi concluded.

It is well worth reading Talik Doshi’s full article, which you can do HERE.