Bill Gates makes a major shift away from the climate change “doomsday outlook”

Bill Gates has significantly shifted his public stance on climate change, declaring that it will not lead to humanity’s demise and criticising the so-called “doomsday outlook” as counterproductive.

In a blog published on 28 October 2025, Gates argued that while climate change poses serious challenges – especially for the world’s poorest populations – it should not be prioritised over immediate efforts to combat disease, poverty and improve quality of life.

He urged a reallocation of resources toward interventions with the greatest impact on human welfare, such as vaccines and agricultural development, and called for a new focus on human well-being rather than solely on emissions targets or temperature rise.

By Freedom Research, 2 November 2025

Bill Gates, the billionaire founder of the software company Microsoft and a well-known climate change activist, has somewhat changed his view and now says that it is more important to look at how people are coping than to fight climate change. “Although climate change will have serious consequences – particularly for people in the poorest countries – it will not lead to humanity’s demise,” wrote the billionaire Bill Gates, founder of the software company Microsoft, in his latest blog post, published ahead of the next UN climate conference, COP30, which begins in Brazil in November.

Gates is a well-known climate change activist who has used his wealth and influence to guide and support the fight against climate change. He has also financed some of the most ambitious ideas for preventing global warming. For example, among the projects he has funded to combat climate change is a company that wants to reflect sunlight back into space by releasing sulphate aerosols into the air. He is also an early investor in a company that captures CO 2 from the air and then turns it into stone. This company, called Climeworks, was one of those that received a billion dollars from the US government in 2023 to develop its projects, which shows that, for investors, this is by no means a charitable project. However, the Trump Administration has now suspended funding for these projects.

Gates is also quoted as saying that climate change “is one of the greatest challenges humanity has ever faced – greater than landing on the moon, greater than eradicating smallpox, even greater than putting a computer on every desk.”

In his latest blog post, however, Gates is shifting his view, at least to some extent. “But remember that climate change is not the biggest threat to the lives and livelihoods of people in poor countries, and it won’t be in the future,” he wrote. He added that temperature is not actually the best way to measure success in combating climate change. “The global temperature doesn’t tell us anything about the quality of people’s lives,” he explained.

Regarding temperatures, Gates also noted the long-established fact that cold weather is responsible for significantly more deaths each year than hot weather. According to him, about 500,000 people die each year due to hot weather. “Despite the impression you’d get from the news, though, the number has been decreasing for some time, chiefly because more people can afford air conditioners. And, surprisingly, excessive cold is far deadlier, killing nearly ten times more people every year than heat does,” he said.

According to Gates, how people cope is much more important than the climate. He says that people around the world are in very unequal situations, and the real question could be, for example, if drought has destroyed the harvest, will people be able to buy food? He points out that the situation in Switzerland, for example, is understandably different from that in South Sudan.

“This inequity is the reason our climate strategies need to prioritise human welfare. This may seem obvious – who could be against improving people’s lives? – but sometimes human welfare takes a backseat to lowering emissions, with bad consequences,” Gates wrote. “For example, a few years ago, the government of one low-income country set out to cut emissions by banning synthetic fertilisers. Farmers’ yields plummeted, there was much less food available, and prices skyrocketed. The country was hit by a crisis because the government valued reducing emissions above other important things,” he added. Gates was apparently referring to the actions of the Sri Lankan government in 2021, which led to widespread unrest in the country.

Gates also criticised the lack of funding for fossil fuel projects in poorer countries. “For example, multilateral lenders have been pushed by wealthy shareholders to stop financing fossil fuel projects, with the hope of limiting emissions by leaving oil, gas, and coal in the ground. This pressure has had almost no impact on global emissions, but it has made it harder for low-income countries to get low-interest loans for power plants that would bring reliable electricity to their homes, schools, and health clinics,” he wrote.

Gates devoted a large part of his post to energy. “From the standpoint of improving lives, using more energy is a good thing, because it’s so closely correlated with economic growth,” he wrote, while acknowledging that we do not have the means to provide us with more energy than we currently have without increasing CO 2 emissions. “But we will have the tools we need if we focus on innovation,” he wrote.

In his post, Gates also addressed criticism of his fondness for private jets and luxury yachts. “I know that some climate advocates will disagree with me, call me a hypocrite because of my own carbon footprint (which I fully offset with legitimate carbon credits), or see this as a sneaky way of arguing that we shouldn’t take climate change seriously,” he wrote. “To be clear: climate change is a very important problem. It needs to be solved, along with other problems like malaria and malnutrition,” he added.

