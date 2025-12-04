Breaking News

FreedomToons: Sherlock Holmes but it’s Modern England

By on ( 4 Comments )
Please share our story!

Print ðŸ–¨ PDF ðŸ“„

In this short cartoon, Sherlock Holmes helps policemen to solve three murders, well, actually two murders, as the third proves unsolvable â€“ but not because of the lack of clues left at the murder scene.

FreedomToons is an American animated political comedy web series on YouTube created by Seamus Coughlin. Coughlin started the channel in 2012 under the name CartAnimation before rebranding to FreedomToons in 2014.

The FreedomToons series satirises current political issues and internet culture from a libertarian and social conservative perspective, often featuring exaggerated caricatures of public figures.

Couchlin is currently working on a full-length animated anthology series called â€˜Twisted Plotsâ€™ that explores the pressing moral issues of our day with a dark, satirical edge

Last month, FreedomToons released an animation which perfectly depicts the problem with policing that critical social justice activism has caused in the UK.Â  In this episode, Â Sherlock Holmes helps Bobbies to solve some, but not all, murders.

FreedomToons: Sherlock Holmes but it’s Modern England, 6 November 2025 (3 mins)

If you are unable to watch the video above on Rumble, you can watch it on YouTube HERE.

The Expose Urgently Needs Your Help…

Can you please help to keep the lights on with The Expose’s honest, reliable, powerful and truthful journalism?

Your Government & Big Tech organisations
try to silence & shut down The Expose.

So we need your help to ensure
we can continue to bring you the
facts the mainstream refuses to.

The government does not fund us
to publish lies and propaganda on their
behalf like the Mainstream Media.

Instead, we rely solely on your support. So
please support us in our efforts to bring
you honest, reliable, investigative journalism
today. Itâ€™s secure, quick and easy.

Please choose your preferred method below to show your support.

Stay Updated!

Stay connected with News updates by Email

Substack caves into the UK censorship regime and restricts UK users
Study predicting global economic collapse due to climate change is retracted; what if we did the opposite of climate activistsâ€™ beliefs and just burned it all?
Britain is halfway into the Great Reset – Hereâ€™s the proof
Who are the American children reported as dying after receiving a covid vaccine?

Please share our story!
author avatar
Rhoda Wilson
While previously it was a hobby culminating in writing articles for Wikipedia (until things made a drastic and undeniable turn in 2020) and a few books for private consumption, since March 2020 I have become a full-time researcher and writer in reaction to the global takeover that came into full view with the introduction of covid-19. For most of my life, I have tried to raise awareness that a small group of people planned to take over the world for their own benefit. There was no way I was going to sit back quietly and simply let them do it once they made their final move.
See Full Bio

Categories: Breaking News, UK News

Tagged as: ,

4.5 2 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
4 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
INGRID C DURDEN
INGRID C DURDEN
12 hours ago

Hilarious but really, not at all… what has become of the UK, and of some other countries… should we all move to Iran, maybe?

0
Reply
Rhoda Wilson
Rhoda Wilson
Author
Reply to  INGRID C DURDEN
12 hours ago

Hi Ingrid C Durden, no need to move to Iran because Iran (the Islamic State) is moving to the UK. If things keep going as they are and you wait long enough, you will be living in a British version of Iran (under some sort of totalitarian Islamo-communist regime).

4
Reply
Inma
Inma
Reply to  Rhoda Wilson
1 hour ago

very sad truth

0
Reply