In this short cartoon, Sherlock Holmes helps policemen to solve three murders, well, actually two murders, as the third proves unsolvable â€“ but not because of the lack of clues left at the murder scene.
FreedomToons is an American animated political comedy web series on YouTube created by Seamus Coughlin. Coughlin started the channel in 2012 under the name CartAnimation before rebranding to FreedomToons in 2014.
The FreedomToons series satirises current political issues and internet culture from a libertarian and social conservative perspective, often featuring exaggerated caricatures of public figures.
Couchlin is currently working on a full-length animated anthology series called â€˜Twisted Plotsâ€™ that explores the pressing moral issues of our day with a dark, satirical edge
Last month, FreedomToons released an animation which perfectly depicts the problem with policing that critical social justice activism has caused in the UK.Â In this episode, Â Sherlock Holmes helps Bobbies to solve some, but not all, murders.
If you are unable to watch the video above on Rumble, you can watch it on YouTube HERE.
Hilarious but really, not at all… what has become of the UK, and of some other countries… should we all move to Iran, maybe?
Hi Ingrid C Durden, no need to move to Iran because Iran (the Islamic State) is moving to the UK. If things keep going as they are and you wait long enough, you will be living in a British version of Iran (under some sort of totalitarian Islamo-communist regime).
very sad truth
https://rumble.com/v72b95s-never-in-america-unmasking-cpss-kidnapping-empire.html