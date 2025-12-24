Merry Christmas to all; as we celebrate His birth, may you receive the blessings that only Jesus can give

Please share our story!

We’re taking a break for Christmas. Between 25 and 28, inclusive. Over these days, we will not be publishing articles. For those who would like something to read during a quiet moment, please feel free to read some of the articles we have published over the years.

Christmas is a time to celebrate the birth of Jesus. Approximately 2,000 years ago, God sent His Son to Earth. Our Saviour was born, and the world was forever changed.

As Dr. Sherri Tenpenny wrote in her article ‘The Blessing of Christmas, “The birth of Jesus was quiet and hidden from most of the world, yet that single night reshaped every generation that would follow and continues to shape us now.”

We described Jesus as starting “the greatest revolution the world has ever known” in our Easter message earlier this year. It is no exaggeration to say that through his ministry and life, Jesus spearheaded a movement that would radically alter the course of history.

At Easter, we celebrate that Jesus died on the cross and rose again three days later, demonstrating that He has defeated death – not for Himself, but for all of us. By doing so, Jesus began a new era for humankind in which whoever believes in Him will have everlasting life.

For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life. For God did not send His Son into the world to condemn the world, but that the world through Him might be saved. John 3:16-17

At Christmas, we celebrate His birth, which is beautifully summed up by Dr. Tenpenny. We encourage our readers, Christian and non-Christian alike, to read her article on this Christmas Eve. But to summarise why Jesus was born to live on Earth as a man, we share the Christmas carol below. May you and yours receive the blessings that only our Lord Jesus Christ can give.

Carols from King’s 2016 | #1 “Once in Royal David’s City” | The Choir of King’s College, Cambridge

Lyrics for ‘Once in Royal David’s City’

1. Once in royal David’s city stood a lowly cattle shed,

where a mother laid her baby in a manger for His bed:

Mary was that mother mild, Jesus Christ her little Child.

2. He came down to earth from heaven who is God and Lord of all,

and His shelter was a stable, and His cradle was a stall:

with the poor, and meek, and lowly, lived on earth our Saviour holy.

3. And through all His wondrous childhood, He would honour and obey,

love and watch the lowly maiden in whose tender arms He lay:

Christian children all must be mild, obedient, good as He.

4. For He is our childhood’s pattern: day by day like us he grew,

He was little, weak and helpless, tears and smiles like us He knew;

and He feels for all our sadness, and He shares in all our gladness.

5. And our eyes at last shall see Him, through His own redeeming love;

for that Child so dear and gentle is our Lord in heav’n above,

and He leads His children on to the place where He is gone.

6. Not in that poor lowly stable, with the oxen standing by,

we shall see Him, but in heaven, set at God’s right hand on high;

when like stars His children crowned all in white shall wait around.

