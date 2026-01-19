A warning to Australians: Look what’s happened in the UK; policing “hate speech” online does not stop criminal acts

Please share our story!

While the Australian government is attempting to rush through the “hate crime” bill, the UK serves as an example of how this bill will morph into something other than what politicians claim it is intended for.

While UK police use time and resources to arrest thousands every year for perceived online “hate speech,” the very real threat from Islamic extremists is ignored.

In the video below, Sky News host Peta Credlin interviews retired UK police officer Julian Foulkes, who warns Australians about speech being labelled as a “hate crime” using the example of the attack on free speech in the UK.

“The UK government’s crackdown on hate speech is reportedly seeing as many as 30 arrests a day,” Credlin said. “The UK is clearly the canary in the coalmine here.”

Referring to the “hate crime” bill that is being rushed through the Australian Parliament, Foulkes said: “Be very careful as to what you vote for, what you want, because this will morph into something much worse.”

Sky News Australia: ‘Canary in the coalmine’: UK government’s brutal crackdown on hate speech analysed, 19 January 2026 (4 mins)

The figure Sky News Australia is noted in the video above relates to a report by The Times last year. The Times analysed custody data and revealed that in 2023, a total of 12,183 arrests – equivalent to more than 30 arrests per day – were made, primarily under Section 127 of the Communications Act 2003 and Section 1 of the Malicious Communications Act 1988. These laws target perceived offensive, menacing or threatening messages sent via electronic networks.

A report published in the House of Lords’ Library explains why The Times had to resort to collating the data for itself:

The government does not publish data on the number of arrests made for online malicious communication offences. The Home Office does publish data on arrests, but it is by offence group rather than the individual offence type. As a result, centrally held government data is not available to show the number of people arrested under section 1 of the Malicious Communications Act 1988 and section 127 of the Communications Act 2003 in recent years. However, in April 2025, The Times published an article using data collated from freedom of information requests made to police forces setting out the number of arrests made under section 1 and section 127 (not all forces provided data to the Times). The authors also used Ministry of Justice data to show the number of convictions for the offences. The authors reported that police officers are making over 12,000 arrests a year under the legislation, equating to over 30 a day. They also claimed that the number of arrests in 2023 represented an almost 58% increase since before the pandemic. It said that in 2019 forces had recorded 7,734 arrests. In Focus: Select communications offences and concerns over free speech , House of Lords Library, 24 July 2025

Many cases ended in no prosecution due to a lack of victim cooperation. “There are several reasons for arrests not resulting in sentencing, such as out-of-court resolutions. But the most common is “evidential difficulties”, specifically that the victim does not support taking further action,” The Times said.

Shortly after The Times report was published, Lord Toby Young, a British journalist, social commentator, political activist known for his outspoken views and involvement in education and free speech advocacy, and founder of the Free Speech Union, joined Triggernometry to discuss why the British establishment arrests 30 people a day for speech-related “crimes.”

“When I first started the Free Speech Union, I didn’t think it could get any worse,” Young said. “Over 30 people a day [are] being arrested [for speech-related offences]. [Why?] It’s a kind of willed naivety [by the Government] and a kind of avoidance of confronting their own policy failures.”

“I think in all likelihood the Online Safety Act is not going to be repealed [by this current Government]. It’s not going to be improved. It’s just going to get worse and worse,” he said.

Triggernometry: Why Britain Arrests 30 People Every Day For Speech, 6 August 2025 (6 mins)

Non-crime hate incidents (“NCHIs”) – recorded even when no crime is committed – have also surged, with over 13,000 recorded in 2024 alone. This not only has a chilling effect on free expression but is also taking up an extraordinary amount of police time and resources. During a debate in the House of Lords last year, Evgeny Lebedev highlighted the nefarious NCHIs:

In 2014, under the coalition Government, something called non-crime hate incidents were introduced – words uttered that are not yet criminal in themselves but which the police should officially record nonetheless and hold against people. Since 2014, more than 133,000 such incidents have been recorded; that is more than 13,000 each year. Some of those who have had their names recorded in police files are children whose words were taken down when they were below the age of criminal responsibility and may be held against them for the rest of their lives. The innocence of youth has been replaced with the presumption of guilt. The think tank Policy Exchange has estimated that investigating these incidents has taken up to 666,000 hours of police time. Every hour devoted to policing speech is an hour not spent investigating phone theft, shoplifting, burglary or assault. When this is juxtaposed with 90% of all crime going unsolved in 2023 and 89% of violent or sexual offences going unsolved in 2024, it is hard to conceive of a worse waste of police time. It is perhaps no surprise that Britain’s most effective police chief- Sir Stephen Watson, the chief constable of Greater Manchester – has stated that this policy is now “past its sell-by date”. He knows that Manchester is safer when his officers are chasing violent muggers rather than egregious tweeters. Lord Lebedev : Online Communication Offence Arrests, House of Lords, debated on Thursday, 17 July 2025

In December 2025, UK police leaders, including the National Police Chiefs’ Council, called for the scrapping of NCHIs due to concerns over their impact on police resources, freedom of expression and public trust. Police chiefs said they would be submitting a plan to Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood this month to scrap NCHIs and replace them with a “common sense” system, where only a fraction of such incidents will be recorded under the most serious category of anti-social behaviour.

Perhaps the government and the police need to be reminded. Speech is not a crime. A crime is an act that causes destruction, loss or harm to citizens and their property.

Crimes include offences against the person (e.g., assault, murder, kidnapping), property crimes (e.g., theft, burglary, arson), sexual offences (e.g., rape, child abuse), crimes against justice (e.g., perjury, obstruction of justice), crimes against the public (e.g., drug offences, terrorism, war crimes), crimes against animals (e.g., animal cruelty) and crimes against the state (e.g., treason, espionage). Social media posts are not crimes.

Where possible, police should prevent crime and disorder. But this should be done without punishing citizens or suppressing their rights. And police should fulfil their functions and duties independent of political agendas and ideologies.

In a police state, the Government uses police to impose the regime’s rigid and repressive controls over the social, economic and political life of the people. In a liberal democracy, police protect and serve the public; they protect the people’s rights and freedoms without political interference.

Featured image taken from ‘Rush Job: Australia’s New Hate Speech Bill Set to Be Scuttled’, The Daily Declaration, 19 January 2026

