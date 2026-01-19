Trump’s withdrawal from 66 international organisations is a challenge to a global governance that perpetuates problems

Please share our story!

Last week, we highlighted that President Donald Trump had signed a memorandum to withdraw the US from the UNFCCC, the UN’s foundational climate change treaty. The UNFCCC is one of the 66 international organisations named in the memorandum.

Withdrawing from these 66 international organisations is a strategic break from a model of global governance that perpetuates problems rather than resolving them.

By withdrawing from these global organisations, the savings – tens or even hundreds of millions of dollars – are real, Roger Bate writes. But the larger gain is conceptual: the restoration of the idea that institutions should exist to solve problems, not to manage them indefinitely.

By Roger Bate, as published by the Brownstone Institute on 12 January 2026

When the Trump administration announced its withdrawal from, and defunding of, 66 international organisations and treaty bodies on 7 January, much of the media coverage framed the move as reckless isolationism or short-term budget cutting. That framing misunderstands what is actually happening.

This is not primarily a cost-saving exercise. It is a deliberate strategic break from a model of global governance that increasingly perpetuates problems rather than resolving them, and that relies on the continuous expansion of mandates, budgets and crises to justify its own existence.

Money matters here, but only insofar as it reveals intent.

What the United States Is Actually Saving

Using the most recent consolidated US government contribution tables, a conservative reading shows that the United States was spending at least $90 million per year on a subset of the 66 organisations now being exited. That figure is a lower bound, based only on clearly identifiable FY2023 obligations tied to a handful of the largest recipients.

Among the biggest recipients of recent US funding on the withdrawal list were the United Nations Population Fund, the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, UN Women and UN-Habitat. Together, just these four entities account for the bulk of the identifiable spending in the conservative estimate above, with the population fund alone receiving tens of millions of dollars annually from the United States.

Climate-related bodies illustrate particularly clearly what Washington is stepping away from. US funding for the UNFCCC secretariat and associated climate processes has typically run into the low tens of millions of dollars annually, largely through voluntary contributions. These funds do not finance emissions reductions or energy innovation directly; they support the administrative machinery of global climate governance – conferences, reporting frameworks, expert panels, working groups and compliance processes that expand year after year regardless of measurable climate outcomes.

This design is not accidental. Climate institutions are structured around process rather than resolution. There is no condition under which the UNFCCC can declare success and wind itself down. Progress justifies more funding; failure justifies even more.

The conservative $90 million estimate excludes dozens of smaller agencies among the 66, indirect funding routed through multi-donor trust funds, and future escalations embedded in open-ended commitments. In other words, $90 million is not the headline; it is the floor.

Even if total savings ultimately land in the low hundreds of millions rather than the billions, the scale is large enough to matter and small enough to clarify intent. This is not a budgetary stunt. Washington routinely spends more than this on programmes few can recall authorising. What makes this decision different is where the cuts are aimed.

Why These Organisations Were Chosen

The administration did not withdraw randomly. The organisations selected for exit share a common institutional pathology. Bodies created to solve specific, technical problems have gradually evolved into permanent advocacy platforms. Climate secretariats, population agencies and norm-setting bodies rarely declare success because success would undermine their relevance and funding base.

Funding models reinforce this dynamic by rewarding the identification of ever-expanding risks rather than measurable improvement. In climate policy, each missed target becomes justification for additional conferences, additional frameworks, and additional global coordination. Over time, this has produced institutions with weak performance metrics but strong moral authority.

Critics of the withdrawals often reveal this logic unintentionally. Climate advocates quoted in The Guardian warned that leaving UN climate bodies would “undermine global cooperation” and abandon “decades of climate leadership.” That concern is revealing. It treats participation itself as the achievement, rather than emissions reductions, energy resilience or adaptation outcomes.

Operational priorities within these institutions are increasingly shaped not by member states but by earmarked voluntary funding aligned with philanthropic and NGO agendas. The result is a growing detachment between these bodies and the national priorities of the governments that finance them.

This amounts to a rejection of permanent global emergency governance.

The Strategic Signal Washington Is Sending

Trump’s move signals a return to an older, now unfashionable principle: institutions should exist to solve problems, not to manage them indefinitely.

Political critics have framed withdrawal itself as irresponsible. Representative Gregory Meeks (D-NY), for example, described a previous Trump exit from UNESCO as “reckless” and harmful to American interests. But that criticism rests on an assumption that Trump is deliberately challenging – that continued membership and funding automatically translate into influence or success.

By stepping away, the United States is reasserting sovereignty over policy priorities rather than outsourcing them to consensus-bound bodies. It is forcing a reckoning inside international organisations that have become dependent on US funding while remaining resistant to US scrutiny. It is also demonstrating that withdrawal is possible, breaking the assumption that once a country joins a global institution, exit is unthinkable.

The real leverage is not the money saved this year. It is the precedent.

Why This Matters Beyond the Dollar Figure

Critics argue that the United States risks losing influence. But influence that can only be exercised by writing ever-larger checks to institutions that do not change behaviour or outcomes is not influence; it is subsidy.

For decades, the operating assumption of global governance has been that problems must be managed centrally, indefinitely and precautionarily. This model produces expanding bureaucracies, shrinking tolerance for empirical challenge and a permanent politics of fear. Climate governance has become the clearest example of this logic, but it is far from the only one.

Stepping away disrupts that equilibrium.

If some of these institutions reform, narrow their mandates and begin demonstrating real-world effectiveness, re-engagement remains possible. If they do not, their claim to inevitability collapses.

What Comes Next

The question is not whether the United States can afford to leave these organisations. It is whether it can afford not to.

A global climate, health, or development system that depends on the continuous escalation of crisis narratives is structurally incapable of declaring success. Trump’s decision confronts that reality directly.

The savings – tens or even hundreds of millions of dollars – are real. But the larger gain is conceptual: the restoration of the idea that institutions are tools, not moral authorities.

That, more than the budget line, is what has changed.

About the Author

Roger Bate is a Brownstone Fellow, Senior Fellow at the International Centre for Law and Economics (Jan 2023-present), Board member of Africa Fighting Malaria (September 2000-present), and Fellow at the Institute of Economic Affairs (January 2000-present).

