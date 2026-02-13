February: A Crucial Month to Keep Independent Journalism Alive

Please share our story!

February may be the shortest month of the year, but for The Exposé, it’s one of the most demanding. As governments, tech platforms, and powerful institutions work harder than ever to bury inconvenient truths, our team faces rising costs, increased pressure, and an environment that grows less friendly to independent reporting by the day.

Yet we remain here — every morning, every night — investigating what others avoid, publishing what others fear, and giving readers like you the information you won’t find anywhere else. But we can only continue because people who value transparency choose to stand with us.

This month is especially challenging: early‑year expenses arrive before new funding stabilises, and many independent outlets buckle under the seasonal strain. Your support in February genuinely makes the difference between holding the line and falling silent.

If you value our work and want to help keep The Exposé fully independent, please consider making a one‑time donation or becoming a monthly subscriber. Check out the full range of options through our shop.

Grace Shepherd, Editor

The Exposé