We Need Your Help This March—Independent Journalism Depends on You

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If you read Expose-News, please read this carefully. March is moving quickly, and we are once again relying on our readers to help us meet this month’s target. That is not a slogan or a routine appeal. It is the reality of how this publication survives.

Expose-News is not backed by advertisers, corporate sponsors, government money, or a wealthy owner. It depends on readers. That independence is what allows us to publish freely and to keep reporting without having to bend to outside pressure or protect anyone’s interests but yours.

But independence is not cost-free. Hosting, security, maintenance, and the day-to-day work of keeping an independent publication online all require steady support. Those pressures do not stop at the start of a new month. They continue, and so does the need to fund this work properly.

That is why your support matters now. When a publication depends on outside funding, limits follow. Some subjects become harder to touch. Some facts become harder to publish. We have chosen a different path, but it only works while readers are willing to back it.

If you value independent journalism that answers to readers rather than sponsors, please support Expose-News today:

Subscribe — become a regular subscriber and give Expose-News a stronger, more stable footing each month

— become a regular subscriber and give Expose-News a stronger, more stable footing each month One-time donation — make a single contribution today to help keep the site online and independent

Every contribution helps keep this site online, independent, and free from outside control. If Expose-News matters to you, now is the time to stand behind it.

Every supporter matters. Your contribution ensures we remain independent.

Thank you for being part of our community. Wishing you peace, joy, and truth this Easter season!

We need your help