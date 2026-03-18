Book: ‘Remigration: For a Europe for Our Children’

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What if the issue of our century isn’t managing migration, but reversing it altogether? What if we could replace the Great Replacement with a Great Remigration?

A book released on 11 March, written by Jean-Yves Le Gallou, addresses these questions.

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As mass Third World immigration floods Europe and North America, threatening to forever dissolve thousands of years of European heritage, remigration has become one of the central ideas and urgent imperatives on the political agenda. In a Europe that has made permanent immigration a non-negotiable norm, Jean-Yves Le Gallou’s ‘Remigration: For a Europe for Our Children’ reverses the perspective by reviving a forgotten principle: the right of peoples to remain themselves in their own lands.

In this visionary yet straightforward manifesto, Jean-Yves Le Gallou presents the intellectual roots, historical precedents, and political and legal frameworks for remigration in the 21st century. Identifying the means by which globalist elites have facilitated the Great Replacement through administrative fiat and judicial dictatorship, Le Gallou shows how remigration is not only a matter of saving the lifeblood of European civilisation, but is necessary to restore popular sovereignty and security in the public sphere.

Written as both diagnosis and rallying cry, Remigration puts forth a radical yet sensible alternative for today’s world and for generations to come.

Jean-Yves Le Gallou is a graduate of the École nationale d’administration (“ENA”) and an essayist, president of Polémia and co-founder of the Iliade Institute.

You can purchase a paperback copy of the book HERE and the eBook HERE.

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